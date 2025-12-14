PM Modi for Jordan tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a bilateral visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. The visit, PM Modi’s first full-fledged bilateral engagement with Jordan, coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and comes amid sustained high-level political engagement between New Delhi and Amman.

The visit is expected to review progress in bilateral cooperation across political, economic and strategic domains, with particular focus on regional stability in West Asia. India and Jordan maintain close coordination on global and regional issues, supported by regular leadership-level interactions and institutional dialogue. The visit is expected to further strengthen the framework of cooperation and reaffirm shared positions on peace, security and development.