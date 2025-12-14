  1. Home
Cong slams govt over MGNREGA name change

  • Created On:  14 Dec 2025 9:00 AM IST
Filw photo of people working under MGNREGS in Prakasam district
Filw photo of people working under MGNREGS in Prakasam district

New Delhi: Withthe Cabinet approving a Bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Congress on Saturday questioned the need for renaming the scheme and asked "what is wrong with the name Mahatma Gandhi" that the government had to take this step.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government is a "master" at renaming schemes and laws. "They renamed the Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and the rural LPG distribution programme to Ujjwala. They are experts in re-packaging and branding," he said.

"They hate Pandit Nehru, but it seems they also hate Mahatma Gandhi. What's wrong with the name Mahatma Gandhi, why rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to Pujya Bapu Employment Guarantee Scheme?" Ramesh said.

