Cong-led UDF wins big in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala local body polls delivered a tale of two contrasting political currents. While the Congress-led UDF emerged as the dominant force across the state, consolidating its hold over a majority of panchayats and municipalities, the BJP-led NDA scripted a historic breakthrough in the state capital - Thiruvananthapuram - by winning the sole corporation.

The polls were held in Kerala in two phases on December 9 and 11 in 1,199 of the total 1,200 local bodies. Mattannur municipality in Kannur district did not go to polls this time as elections are due in September 2027.

The UDF had won or was leading 504 of 941 Gram Panchayats, 79 of 152 Block Panchayats, seven of 14 District Panchayats, 54 of 87 Municipalities and four of six Corporations, according to State Election Commission.

The NDA victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation marked the end of 45 uninterrupted years of Left (LDF) control, making it one of the most significant political upsets in recent Kerala electoral history. LDF, however, won the four municipalities in Thiruvananthapuram. In the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP won 50 wards, falling just one short of an absolute majority, while the LDF was pushed back to 29 and the UDF to 19, with two independents.