MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th August 2022

It is not too late for Congress yet

No prizes for guessing that Ghulam Nabi Azad would quit Congress. His allegations that Rahul Gandhi destroyed consultative environment in Congress party holds no water as such culture has not started only with Rahul. In fact he had been hailed by the same seniors in hey days. Now as the fortunes of that grand old party are getting reversed, the reluctant prince has become the whipping boy for all the deserters. It doesn't mean that Rahul has no role in the party's losing ground, but he is one among many factors, but not only factor. It's time for Congress to revamp its structure completely with young leaders. It should come out of basking under yesteryears' glory and make itself ready for future battles. It's never too late to make things right.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

MLA rightly jailed; act against mobs, too

Widespread protests in the Old City against suspended BJP legislator Raja Singh's objectionable remarks against the Prophet saw him get arrested under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act due to his attempt to disrupt peace. It is a step in the right direction to restore calm and peace. One fails to understand that though warned by the party for trying to stoke communal disharmony, it is shameful that the legislator is only trying to fuel one controversy or other without any remorse. Strict action is imperative against Raja Singh to put an end to provocative speeches inciting anger and driving a wedge between communities.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

The Hyderabad city police, after cutting a sorry figure, failing to arrest BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh a few days back for his comments against Mohammad have contrived a cunning plan to arrest him, slapping the PD Act against him, and and sent him to Cherlapally jail. The Muslim arsonists and sloganeering 'Tan Sar juda' mob who were arrested in substantial numbers, have been freed from police custody at the behest of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who had the last laugh in the communal imbroglio enacted by the community in several parts of Old City of Hyderabad. People expect the TRS government to act impartially in all PD cases, in which the Muslim mobs stood first.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The Raja Singh issue is apparently a pre-planned one, with mala fide motives. The emboldened Raja Singh's atitude indicated that the political party, he belongs to, is in desparate condition to gain the ground by any means -- stooping down to such a low level. The provocative way the MLA prepared a YouTube video, criticizing Prophet Mohammad, is highly objectionable. It tantamounts to blasphemy which is not at all accepted on the holy land, India. India is a land for all faiths and it's constitution never accepted blasphemy.

Is Telangana State going to be one more laboratory for communal polarisation? Do they belive in whipping up communal passions to come to power? Does BJP not have any other option than polarizing the people on the basis of communal clashes? Is BJP welcoming the hate speeches of Raja Singh though they have suspended him just for the sake of society? All the answers are undoubtedly 'yes'. The party must introspect its policies otherwise they will become Bhasmasura Hastam.

G Thirupathaiah, Hyderabad

How the PM's vision can fructify

Hans editorial question "Whither Constitutional morality? (August 25) hides the answer very glaringly in a gloomy manner. Distressing and disenchanting reason as opined by a BJP leader for acquitting the convicts of Bilkis Bano rape and murder case was the involvement of some good Brahimins. Criminality does not see good or caste or anything else. Ravana, Hiranyakasipa etc., our epic villains were Brahmins and were killed by non-Brahmins. Quoting Bhagavad Gita and the Preamble of the Constitution are relevant at this juncture. We have failed the Constitution but it has not failed us. Democratic principles have been languishing since independence in the form of kleptocracy which reins torrentially and uncontrollably. Democracy is not supposed to be compatible with slavery. The former institutionalises equality and non-violent social relations while the latter enforces inequality with violence. In this state of affairs, how could it be convincing that PM Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed India by 2047 will be possible? Can he exterminate corruption, nepotism and malodorous morbidity if he is given one more term as PM? Not possible at all unless he first cleanses the criminal minds in his government and other law-makers. To talk about morality in the ongoing predicament is simply a mirage and hallucination.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad