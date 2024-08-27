MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th August 2024

Telugus not patronising mother tongue

Hans India has summarised all vital points in its peroration on the luscious and candied Telugu language (Ref: Edit “Telugu ‘lessa’ - not ‘less’ - among Indian languages, 26-08-2024).

Karnataka king Srikrishna Devaraya confessed that “Desa Bhashalandu Telugu lessa”. The importance of this 56 letter honeyed language is highlighted only on the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam on every 29th August to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Pantulu. Thereafter no oblation is shown to focus on its betterment and neologism. Telugu language is older than Telugu Mahabharata epic scripted by Nannaya in 1025 CE. Telugu Bhasha started relegating to backburner in the advent of Mummy-Daddy culture supported by certain governments like YSRCP in AP which introduced English medium in preference to mother tongue.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Why is AP CM talking of demographics?

At national level, the NDA is talking in terms of controlling population explosion in the country because India is already the world’s largest populated, having outnumbered China in this aspect during 2023. China is economically well off compared to India, as such comparing Chinese’ withdrawal of one child norm won’t be advisable for India. We are not a developed country and our politicians squander people’s money on freebies instead of investing on projects and give impetus to employment generation. CBN is no exception to this wasteful phenomenon. He should first concentrate on creating wealth, his electoral promise and develop the State industrially. Otherwise, is he talking of demographics with some hidden agenda?

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Cong silent on crimes in Oppn-ruled states

Ref: Crime against women unforgivable sin: PM. (Aug. 26, 2024). Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his mind on the diabolic and despicable rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two five-year-old school girls in Badlapur.

It has become a fashion for the Congress, and other INDI Alliance groups to maintain a calculated silence when such heinous crimes occur in the non-BJP ruled states despite their advocacy against preventing such crimes happening in the country. The Congress leader in the making Priyanka Gandhi talks tall when it comes to women protection and dignity but seldom rises to the occasion.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

A bright life & career nipped in the bud

It is heartrending to watch the body of Dr Moumitha being carried for the funeral. Her dreams were shattered and she would get married in November. What a cruel beast in human self killed her mercilessly? When she informed parents that she did not feel like going to the hospital and the principal would fail her, they should have taken steps to get her transferred to a better college on security concerns and what she smelt rat could have been unearthed.

A precious daughter of the nation is lost and shamelessly WB CM offers Rs 10 lakh compensatuon to her parents besides having held a rally. It all shows high drama.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Pitiable state of EPS-95 retirees

It is very happy to note that old pension scheme is restored by Government of India (Unified Pension Scheme) for those who joined in service after April 1, 2004, benefiting about 23 lakh employees.

What about EPS-95 retirees, most of whom are getting around Rs 1,000 static pension for the past more than two decades? Where have gone several committee recommendations, urges made by MPs in Parliament in every session and National Agitation Committee to the GOI?

Are they not citizens of this nation?

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid a deaf ear to the pleas put forth before him. In the passage of time, these hapless retirees nearing octogenarian age are slowly merging in dust.

They have only one right that is vote. How long shall they continue to pray to PM and others?

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad