MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th July 2021

Remembering Kalamji

Who says Kalamji is not with us?

Though departed physically

From our midst to heavenly abode,

Kalamji is ever enshrined

In the hearts of all Indians

As our most beloved President,

His patriotic words ever keep

Echoing in our souls' ears

And inspiring all Indians

The vision of Kalamji

Of India as the superpower

Of the world,

The mission of Kalamji

For Mother India always

Electrifying and guiding

Young Indians to the realisation

Of Kalamji's dream of glorious India

Kalamji's footsteps stamped

Firmly on the path

Of Time's Eternity

(Today is death anniversary of

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the former

President of India).

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Glory of yore intact



The civilization and cultural glory of past stands as a guide to the present and the future and it is a good news that Ramappa Temple got heritage tag (Ramappa basks in glory, July 26). It is a surprise that the temple is still intact even after 800 years of construction. The reports that the foundation of the structure was done with sand, rocks sound as loudspeakers when touched and bricks float on water are miracle and poses a challenge to today's engineers. It is amusing leaders fail to give wide publicity of good things about the history but always ready to propagate negative things.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Preserve it for posterity



It is heartening to learn that the 13th century Ramappa temple, the abode of Lord Rudreshwara, in Palampet of Mulugu district was declared a world heritage site. (July 26). It is the first of its kind to achieve this feat. Kakathiyas ruled AP during that period of time. The build temples, tanks for agriculture and drinking water. They built temples also. They had great love and patronage for art and architecture. The skilful workmanship is unique. The thousand pilloried temple at Hanamakonda, the Warangal Fort temple and the Ramappa temples were their masterpieces. These temples are to be preserved for long time to come.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

Snobby China shows true colours

While seventeen countries have supported the declaration of the 13th century Ramappa temple in Telangana state as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, China's snobbish nature surfaced again along with Norway in opposing the inscription. How sooty character this devilish dragon is towards India is disclosed deliberately. It also sounds that this envious country lacks architectural knowledge on historical monuments.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

A very heartening news



The news of the 800-year-old Ramappa temple of Telangana getting World Heritage tag from UNESCO is heartening. It's a diplomatic success for India to get nod for that and for getting support of 17 countries for inscription. The temple is known for its engineering marvel where the bricks float on water and for its uniqueness in sculptural riches. The government should identify and preserve the sites of historical importance to tap the tourism potential to its full extent. If little care is taken to provide hassle-free travel, accommodation, and other facilities for the tourist at the spots, the dividends would be great.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

A great tourism potential



At last the 13th century iconic Ramappa temple, an architectural fable in stone and an engineering marvel built by Kakatiya rulers, getting the heritage tag from UBESCO is a proud moment for the nation as well as the state of Telangana. As the effort of both the Government of Telangana and Architectural Survey of India in showcasing the unique sculptures in the Kakatiya-era masterpiece bore fruit, the tourism department of Telangana should initiate steps to improve amenities because the world heritage monument, a testimony of creative, artistic and engineering expression, is expected to draw more tourists from domestic and international in the future.

KR Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Irukodugal Jayanthi no more

Actor Jayanthi who predominantly worked in Kannada films passed away because she was suffering from multiple illnesses. Fondly known as Abhinaya Sharade, Jayanthi worked in over 500 films, which includes Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Jayanthi worked for over three decades in the Kannada film industry. Jayanthi was honoured with the Best Actor award by the Karnataka state four times. She was also a a recipient of the Karnataka State Awards for Best Supporting Actor (Female) thrice. She also received the President's Medal for Best Actress.

M R Jayanthi, Coimbatore

UII sell-off will cost nation dearly

The Union government's decision to scrap 51% holding clause to privatise United India Insurance (UII) company appears to be hasty. This is contrary to NDA's promise in 2019 that all the 4 general insurance (GI) companies would be amalgamated to create a behemoth like LIC in general insurance sector. The Modi government is moving ahead with its massive privatisation plan. This is in conflict with the experience we had during COVID 19, when public sector health, services, education, banks and insurance companies protected the interests, life and living of the vulnerable sections of the country. The four general insurance companies did yeoman service to Indian industry in risk mitigation allowing it to focus with peace on its core operations. Privatisation of the best performing GI company is nothing but validation of huge frauds committed by 107 GI companies before their nationalisation in 1971. Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. The NDA government is doing the same and unfortunately the nation will have to pay price for it.

A Raghunatha Reddy, Kadapa