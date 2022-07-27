MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th July 2022

President post above caste and creed

Bidding farewell to outgoing President of India Ramnath Kovind is a welcome moment to his successor Draupadi Murmu a new vanguard in the highest seat, hailing from backward community but no backwardness whatsoever in her life since having academic qualifications, political experience as a minister and Governor and fairly a rich lady. Newspapers often quote her community first which is irritable. Ex-President K R Narayanan was highly qualified and held many portfolios with dignity and his statesmanship and majesty bestowed on him with the First Citizen of this nation, but he was also first praised for his backward community status in those days. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, also an ex- President of India was a Brahmin, but no encomiums were poured on him as a forward community person.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Hard selling patriotism, BJP style!

BJP should thank the voters for voting them for a second term and they are in power when India is celebrating 75 years India's independence and they must utilise the opportunity to showcase our achievements over last seventy five years instead of creating needless controversy in the name of "Har Ghar Tiranga" launched by government. It is sad to the party leaders threatening the shopkeepers forcing them to pay Rs.20 as "deposit fee" for the flag or face action as part of "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign that's meant to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it to mark the platinum jubilee of India's independence in J&K. The party and government should understand that patriotism can't sold and purchased, if one performs his/her duty honestly it is much more than whether one hoist the national flag or not. Moreover, BJP and their leaders have no role in India's freedom struggle and if they can't unite people, the leaders should not get involved in dividing and stop using the national flag for political gains.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Well done, Chennai!



The capital and gateway of the South, the chess capital of India, Chennai is all set for the 44th edition of the international chess olympiad. The state government and CM Stalin has made this opportunity to showcase the greatness of the city and the state . Within a short period of time the authority and the Chess federation has successfully turned the image of the beautiful city making it more beautiful . By playing the host of such a prestigious tournament Tamil Nadu has excellently shown how hard work and meticulous planning can bring about so much global attention. From the land mark Napier bridge getting decorated as a chess board to A R Rehman coming out with his Midas touch with a grand musical extravaganza and mesmerising Mahabalipuram getting the final touches to host the Olympiad . It has to be noted that the opportunity of conducting such an event came as host Russia found it difficult due to it's war with Ukraine. Chennai had less time but the challenge was taken. All these done within just four months, for players coming from 187 nations , goes to show that we are ready to host any global event and stands to show our nation's progress and commitment in hosting such mega events.

M Pradyu, Kannur