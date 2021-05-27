MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th May 2021

Anandayya's herbal eye drops, a game-changer?

Dr Ramu Suravajjula's crisp write-up on the grandiose invention of Anandayya was exhaustive and informative. In fact, Anandayya, a self-acclaimed Ayurvedic medical practitioner's herbal eye drops making waves after bringing the dying beneficiaries to life comes as a whiff of fresh air to patients who were struggling with immense pain and sufferings due to pandemic.

Despite the doctors rendering the best allopathic treatment so far to patients, it is painful to witness the recovery rate is far lower as a sizeable number are seen falling prey to the dreaded virus daily. Though experts are coming out with plans and strategy to flatten the curve, the government for various reasons is unable to defeat the enemy growing strong and vigorous by the day. With the second wave more fierce and dangerous transcended class hierarchies and barricades and engulfed the entire nation, people running from one hospital to another for ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and other critical care medical support for their dear ones helplessly on one hand and similarly many others laid down in hospital for days without cure, Anandayya's invention coming as a blessing in disguise to them shall remain etched in our collective memory for ever.

Further the fact that overwhelmingly large number of patients could get cured after the injection of eye-drops is no mean achievement considering the humble background of the Ayurvedic medical practitioner, criticism by rationalists without verification belies logic and reasoning. By far, the invention of the Ayurvedic drug bringing a ray of hope of survival in cases considered hopeless and as well a great sigh of relief to people all around is only due to the dedicated effort of an Ayurvedic doctor cannot be undermined by any right-thinking person. In short, the lasting effort yielding successful results at last is laudable.

Further, at a time when private hospitals have been swindling the patients but still unable to cure the patients fully, the wonder drug coming as a panacea to end the pains and sufferings cannot be faulted or dismissed as a fluke. Now that the country's scientific body, ICMR is expected to give its opinion on this herbal medicine before it gets a stamp if approcal for manufacture and put to universal use, one expects the medicine gets a green signal because if one views from every angle, the herbal medicine had come out after fruition by a selfless doctor whose aim has been only to save humanity by providing cure and relief from covid.

Therefore, a dedicated and praiseworthy effort over a period after conducting research and testing the natural herbal ingredients in a most scientific manner deserves commendation in all respects and not condemnation by any yardstick.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Referring to "Anandayya : The harbinger of happiness? (May 26), it is to question how a man having no qualification in Ayurvedic medicine and without conducting trials can prepare a medicine with natural ingredients to cure coronavirus within minutes? Though a few have been relieved of pangs of pain, we cannot outrightly sanction clearance without scientific study. Is this medicine coming under Ayurveda? The positive results appeared on some patients pushed the political leaders also to Krishnapatnam to get the drug in bulk. Everybody will be happy provided Anandayya's invented drug is clinically proved worthy.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Vital to uphold democratic values

The emerging new trends in the country, despite the democratic tradition supposedly in place solidly and pink of health, is a worrying reality in India. The kidnapping and arrest of MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, is glaring testimony to the worsening and deteriorating trend, in this regard, that is fast catching up in the country. These chinks in the administrative mismanagement and the judiciary are unmissable in Andhra Pradesh, where the political dispensation and quixotic rule against any legitimate and rational observation is construed as an anathema and peril to the existence of Jagan government in the state; this is more or less the story in other states, like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan.

The chief editor of a popular news channel 'Republic' was needlessly arrested from his house and physically assaulted by the Maharashtra police for exposing the drug abuse prevailing in Bollywood film fraternity; in the aftermath of the death of a young and promising film actor who had fallen prey to this induced habit has irked and provocated the political class in the state without difference, to rally round the police and in hounding Arnab Goswami for carrying out the story. The incident of the state home minister of Maharashtra, fixing a target amount of a monthly hafta of 100 crore rupees to be collected from bars and beer dance parlours in Mumbai, engaging top police officials to the task is shameful enough, which is fresh in our minds. The accused minister had to quit his post in the light of a CBI enquiry, which the Maharashtra government vehemently stonewalled , but the SC's writ and verdict finally came to prevail.

But then, what is the way out of this dirty scenario prevailing under the guise of a vibrant democracy to be evident in the country? The ultimate hope naturally boils down to the strong Centre and the Supreme Court, in undoing these ills. The irresponsible Opposition that jumps up to any silly and irrelevant cause, with daggers drawn, in accusing the Centre, found to be silent and miserably wanting in such genuine and deserving incidents - whose support is vital and paramount in carrying out things, that is in the interest of all; but they seems to be virtually hand in glove with the anti-social and anti-national elements in promoting their own agenda that is beyond the comprehension of an ordinary and law-abiding citizens of the country.

The general public of the country have a crucial role to play that goes beyond the duty of casting their vote, and electing a candidate in an election. There is a general feeling prevailing that people's role is over after an election, to be at the mercy of the party in power, with no right to either question or criticise the government . But, this mindset on the part of people must change, in the face of brutal assaults on democracy - people must not hesitate to take to streets, in protest as they did with the British , in securing freedom for the country.

But, a strange sense of comatoseness has set in the psyche of the majority of the general public to express loyalty to a party that is in power, having been influenced by inducements by way of money and license to rowdyism. It is also time for the true and inclusive secular forces to play their cards meaningfully, not to be swayed by religious sentiments in vitiating the situation, by upholding the country's true and professed democratic values.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad