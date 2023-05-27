MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th May 2023

Kudos to women toppers

34% of those who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination are women. Also the top 4 positions are bagged by them. In recent times, women are getting good results in UPSC exams and it is a testament to women empowerment. Such winners can be emulated by the girls in every sector to get higher positions.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Needless row over historic occasion



Let there be no controversy. Parliament building may be inaugurated by PM as scheduled. Lok Sabha hall may be inaugurated by the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha hall by Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The Central Hall may be opened by the honourable President of India. Library may be inaugurated by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. The new parliament should be properly utilised for discussions by the Members of Parliament.

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam

Nineteen opposition parties led by Congress announced that they would boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The President is the right person to open the new Parliament building because the President is not only the Head of State in India but also an integral part of Parliament, or else it is an insult to the office of the President and a direct attack on domocracy. Hope, better sense prevails.

Jahangir Shaikh, Mumbai

The opposition has reservations about the PM dedicating it to the nation, rather than the President of India. However, the PM has every right to do so, as he represents the people’s elected government. The opposition would have registered their reservations and attended the function, in view of the sanctity of the occasion. Their decision to skip the occasion seems to be a disproportionate reaction.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

More than sanctity, it was politics behind the move to get the new parliament inaugurated by the PM rather than the President and the Vice President. If at all, the Modi government was serious to maintain the dignity of the house, the leaders of opposition would also have been part of the inauguration. It is similar like with one stone Modi got two mangoes, one he will get required attention and two he managed to showcase the divided opposition.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

PM Modi can demonstrate his magnanimity and ensure that no controversy mars this historic occasion. The new Parliament building exemplifies India’s democratic spirit and progress. Its awe-inspiring architecture blends heritage with modernity, embodying the nation’s aspirations and commitment to democratic principles. Beyond the political wrangling, this inauguration should serve as an opportunity to unite the nation and celebrate its democratic heritage.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

There is no point in saying that because Congress did, we, too, would do. In fact, precisely the NDA government should set an example and put the erstwhile rulers to shame by just doing the opposite, but sadly that is not happening. How many days, times and issues we would harp on others’ mistakes and use them to eclipse our own is the crux of the matter. It is sincerely hoped that the new building will usher in more debates, greater participation unlike the 17th th Lok Sabha which hardly worked for 60 days against the average of over 100 in earlier Lok Sabhas. If Sengol needs to retain sanctity, let parliament function normally failing which both Sengol and the new building will remain museum pieces.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Modi’s remarks against the backdrop of opposition parties’ announcement to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building on Sunday are a subtle reminder to opposition that stretching too long on boycott move is improper and is not in the interests of the country. All in all, as parliament belongs to all and not to any particular individual or party, every opposition party should rise above petty politics to support the party in power at the centre on the inauguration of new parliament and as well on all matters related to public welfare and the country at large.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

On Republic Day, every year the PM and the President share the dais together, though the guard of honor and the salute is taken by our President. Let our PM inaugurate the new Parliament but at the same time our President also should be sent the invitation to grace the occasion. The inauguration of the Parliament on May 28 by our PM may not impact the General Elections in 2024. But, the PM should extend the invitation to our President. On this historic occasion, the executive and the legislature should come together rising above the ranks of Power.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad