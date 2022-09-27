MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th September 2022

Scintillating series win

Team India learned the art of winning after losing the first match. This is possible in home matches where pitch conditions are known to the team very well. Though our bowlers were hit all over the ground by the tail enders and by the openers slogging, the Indian batters phased their innings after losing openers early. Both Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav combined well to script a century stand and sealed the series from World Champion Australia. In the end Hardik Pandya played his part to perfection to achieve an incredible win with a ball to spare.

C K Ramani, Coimbatore

India's victory over Australia in the third and final T20 International cricket match held at Hyderabad on September 27 amidst stadium full of fans, is a nerve swelling and high tension scene till penultimate vide ball is bowelled which hit the bat of Hardhik Pandya at the edge only for rolling fast to touch the rope for securing required runs. Both Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who miserably failed in second match, have exhibited their perseverance to put their team at helm. Australia also did commendably well but luck favoured the hosts at the end.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Address concerns of RRBs



The Union government has decided to let the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) with Rs 300 crore networth and 9% Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) to go for an IPO. With this the Union government (50%), sponsor banks (35%) and State governments (15%) will offload their stake in a phased manner moving away from RRBs' founding objectives of prime lending to agriculture and allied operations & support to government sponsored schemes. Andhra Pragati Grameena Bank with it's spectacular recent performance and with 20.5% CAR and Rs 3,200 crore networth has become an attractive bet for an IPO to please the private finance capital. The crux of many problems the staff in RRBs suffer from is lack of parity with nationalized commercial banks (NCBs). Wages, allowances, pension, recruitment, transfer and promotion, to cite a few, disparity and adhocism prevail everywhere. This carries a genuine, long-lasting and demoralising impact on RRB employees. The concerns of RRBs, APGB staff need urgent attention.

A Raghunatha Reddy, Kadapa

Catch-22 for Congress high command



There seems to be no end to the travails of the grand old party, if the Rajasthan inta-party developments are any indications. The loyalists of the CM and official nominee for party chief post, Ashok Gehlot, are publicly challenging the high command against their rival, Sachin Pilot, being considered for top post in the state. As the faction of Ashok Gehlot has the majority in legislature, its voice cannot be muted by the central command. A catch 22 situation for the high command to swallow the humble pie, accept the dictums of its own nominee silently, and shelve its choice.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

The revolt of Congress MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot against the appointment of the Sachin Pilot to the CM's post in Rajasthan has thrown up a direct challenge to the Congress leadership. While the party failed to factor in the acrimonious equation between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot as the latter had unsuccessfully attempted to topple the Gehlot's government in 2020, the iron grip of Gehlot over legislators has been overlooked. The strategy of the party to kill two birds with one stone went terribly wrong. It had believed it would solve the leadership issue at the centre by electing Gehlot to the party's top job and bringing the Sachin Pilot conundrum to a closure by catapulting him to the CM's post.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Don't rely on social media



Though social media is one of the most powerful mediums of dissemination of information and can be helpful in extraordinary ways, yet there are tons of dangers too because its sheer tech-based reach to millions also can be used negatively. The recent posts in the social media that Chinese President is under house arrest turned out to be fake. It goes to prove the point that social media is a chaotic echo chamber, which is not a source of verified information, and does not provide fact-checked, reliable and accountable information that any media outlet are duty-bound to provide. The lesson here to all is not to go entirely by what the news provided on social media over any news at any time. Similarly, it is high time tech giants step in to arrest the decline of social media, which leads to civil strife.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad