MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th August 2021

Alarming situation in Afghanistan

Hours after terror alert from the US on the crowds gathered outside the Kabul airport, serial blasts leaving nearly 100 dead and more wounded causing total panic after Taliban taking over is a sad reflection of worse things in store. The security situation in Afghanistan is critical after the suicide bombing and more likely to turn worse even as Taliban's promise to form an inclusive government appears an eyewash as many regional affiliates linked to ISIS are raising their heads to blunt supremacy of Taliban.

KR Srinivasan, Secunderabad

The explosions come close on the heels of an imminent terror threat warning by western nations. With the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops just days away, one fears that thousands of people waiting to take a flight out of Kabul could be stranded and left to the mercy of the Taliban and other militant groups. No outfit has claimed responsibility for the serial blasts, but the US believes the Islamic State (IS) carried it out.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

The twin suicide attacks orchestrated by the ISIS, amidst feverish activities of evacuation of people from Afghanistan, by different countries , even as countless Afghans are desperately waiting outside the Kabul airport for leaving the country for any part of the world was the last thing to happen in the aftermath of Taliban takeover of the country. It is time for the sane elements of the community to come against these cruelties by the Taliban and ISIS.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

It is hard to assess what the Taliban represents right now. It is significant that it condemned the suicide bombings without failing to point out that they had taken place in an "area under the control of the US forces." We are given to understand that the Taliban and ISIL-K are sworn rivals and enemies and have been fighting and killing each other for years and that they sometimes cooperated too for strategic reasons. Disparate militant groups can turn Afghanistan into a hotbed of activities inimical to world peace. Though both contexts are not quite comparable, we shudder at the thought of Afghanistan going the Syrian way!

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Instead of evacuating all the Afghans frightened by the takeover of the country by Taliban, the world must unite and remove the Taliban and stop this humanitarian crisis. Instead of taking its own time to solve this humanitarian crisis, people opt for blame game during a crucial juncture and that is not in good taste.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

As the dreaded Taliban slyly recaptured power in Afghanistan almost concomitantly with the withdrawal of US forces from that war-ravaged country, there were many who blamed the US for Taliban's resurgence. Joe Biden's soft-peddling and moderate style of functioning, much in contrast with blatant belligerence and muscle-flexing of his predecessor, were considered by nations as the reason for Afghanistan's recent travails. But, is the world actually missing Trump? The answer is a resounding NO! It's the policy of Uncle Sam sticking his long nose into places which it doesn't belong under various presidents that has left a host of nations like Afghanistan in power vacuums, allowing subjugated and frustrated elements like the Taliban seize thrones of power that has been left unoccupied. Joe Biden could have ensured power remained in the 'safe custody' of the democratically elected government in Afghanistan before completing withdrawal of US forces.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi.