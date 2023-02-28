MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th February 2023

Eliminate ragging, discrimination in educational institutions

It's most unfortunate that Dr Preethi,a medical post graduate student of KMC, Warangal, took her life allegedly due to ragging menace. Last month a student from IIT, Mumbai, jumped off the hostel building. The student suicides in higher educational institutions (HEIs) should be probed in depth. The students from downtrodden sections are constituting the majority in campus suicides. So there should be proper understanding of the issue in order to make the campuses student-friendly. There should be zero tolerance for ragging and discriminatory practices in the campuses. There should be counselling centres and help centres for the needy. As opined by the chief justice, the environment of empathy is the need of the hour in higher educational institutes, to make them student friendly, particularly to those who come from socially disadvantageous communities.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Ragging particularly in professional courses even at PG level is alarming. Innocent students are being harassed and are ending their life abruptly unable to get due justice in spite of informing college authorities and police officials well in advance. We wonder sometimes if we are in a civilized society. If so, such incidence should not occur and it is being very frequent nowadays . We need to rusticate the students indulging in harassment and ragging. At least now the government should realise and take action impartially. .

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Politicos no longer exercise restraint



We are swarmed by over-reactions by political parties, particularly the BJP government at the Centre. Congress leader Khera's barb against PM Modi was unwarranted but the Assam police arresting him by deplaning him at Delhi Airport when he was on his way to attend the plenary at Raipur is certainly a piece of over-reach. Coming to slurs, PM Modi regularly takes potshots at Nehru family. On the other day, he heckled Rahul Gandhi for not using the surname Nehru. Modi should know whether he is using his father's surname or his mother's. Similarly, targeting BBC with raids following its exposure on Gujarat riots is a blatant overreaction by Modi government. The BJP troops tirade against George Soros also falls in same category of overreaction. However, all these utterances look saintly, if we look at what is happening in AP. CBN calls the elected CM a psychopath time and again and YSRCP leaders pay back in same coin or even in uglier vein. Similar outbursts are seen in Telangana too, though marginally better. But what happens at the national levels attracts international attention that can prove detrimental. It is time this kind of verbal menace is brought to an end.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Last chance for Cong to recoup



The Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi has certainly made him more mature in understanding the present politics in the country. Being a young leader also is another advantage for the Congress party but then, whether he will be able to bring unity in the senior members to the benefit of the party is a million dollar question even now after exit of Soniaji as president. For fighting with confidence and vigour against the ruling BJP , the party has to and maintain continuous unity until elections initially to make voters understand the party better. Defections are there in every party presently and every party has conveniently made changes to have strengths in parliament and assemblies at any cost. So, that is not a problem atleast for the present and the Congress leaders should therefore immediately go to their respective villages and be with the voters to gain their confidence in the next few months.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Worrying deaths of healthy people



It is most unfortunate that a police constable, who was supposed to be hale and healthy for tough duties collapsed while doing exercises at a gym centre and died instantly without any chance of recovery. We have come across many cases of instant deaths during work outs in gyms, other physical exercises and candidates participating in physical fitness tests for police recruitment. A few celebrites too died in gyms while doing exercises. Despite many such incidents, no one is bothered to check their health status for workouts and risks involved. In view of this serious situation with heavy risk to life, all the people irrespective of age and gender going for exercises etc in gyms and outside should undergo total medical check-up of vital organs, blood pressure, diabetes, vascular problems, symptoms of giddiness etc. Government should instruct all gym centres to give admission for workouts with a medical certificate from a qualified physician ruling out any major illness of vital organs.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda