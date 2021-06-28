MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th June 2021

Govt pays honorarium to priests of all faiths

This is with reference to the letter 'Honorarium to pastors in Andhra' which said that the State government was distributing money and other freebies to deserving and undeserving and referred to honorarium to pastors, published in The Hans India.

It seems that the writer does not know the reality or belongs to the saffron brigade which tried to spread such falsehood in the past as well. The fact is that the state government pays honorarium to pastors, archakas (Hindu priests) and Muezzins also. The government took this decision to ensure religious harmony in the state.

While the monthly honorarium of archakas (priests) or Muezzins in category I increased to Rs 15,625 from the existing Rs 10,000, that for temple priests in category 2 enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Similarly, the honorarium of Imams serving in mosques increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000 and Muezzins in mosques will get Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,000. Pastors serving in churches will be given a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000.

For the benefit of the readers, this order was issued by the minority welfare department in 2019, which asked all district collectors to enumerate the pastors through village volunteers and submit a report within 15 days. The note to the effect was sent to different related departments to identify the beneficiaries. The state BJP picked up one note and alleged that the government was aligning with one faith and making others feel like outsiders.

Nayarayana K Rajahmundry

Covid-19 situation and Delta Plus variant

As per a modelling study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Imperial College London, the potential third wave of Covid-19 is unlikely to be as severe or devastating as the second wave. The prognosis is buttressed by naturally developed immunity (some experts put the number of (people who have immunity from a prior immunity at between 55 to 60%) and vaccine-induced immunity (close to 5% of people) in the population and the variants not becoming very severe or deadlier.

Even so, levels of worry about the pandemic vis-à-vis the prospect of a third wave of Covid-19 with the much-talked about Delta plus variant as the causative agent remain high. As of now there is no data to indicate that Delta Plus variant could cause a third wave. The Delta Plus variant is feared so much because it emanated from the Delta variant that largely drove the second wave.

The Union government has raised the alert on the Delta Plus variant and issued an advisory to States urging them to keep an eye on how it behaves and spreads and take proactive steps to prevent an outbreak and emphasizing the need for testing more samples for epidemiological correlations.

Delta Plus is found to be the 'most transmissible' of all the SARS-CoV-2 variants, to bind more strongly to receptors of lung cells and to reduce monoclonal antibody response. It is considered as a 'variant of concern' in view of these characteristics.

Of particular concern is that Delta Plus can affect even those who have been vaccinated and be less amenable to being treated and cured. We wish that gloomy prognostications like Delta Plus becoming the dominant strain do not materialize.

At the same time, we have to do all that we can to get the better of the pandemic. It stands to reason that Covid-19-appropriate behaviour (CAB) and the increase in vaccination that certainly provides some amount of protection against the hitherto detected and identified variants could vastly reduce the intensity of the next wave.

G. David Milton Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Online classes a good step

Thanks to all concerned. Telangana will have only online classes (from July 1st) as a safety precaution. No physical classes. Even on teachers side, only 50% will attend educational-institutes for online classes arrangements (is a safe decision). Same 50% attendance at factories, offices for some more time may be good. Yes, by the above, corona-3 can be easily stopped. The above steps can reduce the pollution too.

Other 50% people may work in other shifts or via internet from home, whichever is feasible. All states may emulate the above steps for some more time. However sweepers may be allowed daily into institutes as they are key to maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness.

Sreelekha. P. N. Boudhnagar, Secunderabad

Congress key to anti-BJP front

After seeing the vain effort of Rashtra Manch in making an impressive beginning of opposition saga on national stage, it's understood that Congress cannot be left out in such non BJP teams to be effective.

Though the grand old party is in shambles, it is still relevant with its presence nationally. It can act as glue for other regional parties to stand and challenge the BJP juggernaut. But for that it should leave its ego behind and be ready to act as a devoted team player.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Hats off to Karanam Malleswari

It is the happiest thing to happen for Telugu people that Karanam Malleswari (retired Indian weightlifter) has been appointed as Vice - Chancellor (VC) of Sports University (DSU). She has spread the fame of Telugu people throughout the world. It is heartening to hear that Delhi government made this decision.

She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal. At Sydney in 2000, she won a bronze medal for India and marked her place in Indian history and in our hearts. She won the World Titles for two times in the 54 kg category in 1994 and 1995. She won two bronze medals in 1993 (Melbourne) and in 1996 (Georgia).

She won two silver medals in 1994 and 1998. In 1995, she received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour, and in 1999, the civilian Padma Shri award. Her appointment as V-C of the university is another feather in her cap. Let us hope that under her captaincy DSU produces international sport players.

T. V. S. Suchitra, Khammam