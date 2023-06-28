MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th June 2023

PM must lead peace efforts in Manipur

It is most gratifying that PM Modi chaired a meeting in Manipur as Amit Shah had extensive discussions with CM of Manipur (The Hans India, 27/6). Manipur is still burning without any solution and everyone is concerned about the inter-community clashes and hatred with one another and the Chief Minister of Manipur has totally failed to control the situation bringing normalcy in spite of Centre’s help and some BJP legislators of Kuki community demanded his resignation. As Chief Minister of Manipur and Union Home Minister Shah could not control the violent situation in Manipur, it is up to PM Modi to take lead and have a dialogue with the leaders of both communities for an amicable solution and peaceful coexistence as in the past.

JP Reddy, Michigan

Who will question ‘Nawab’ of Telangana?

On 26th June, citizens of twin cities were caught unawares of sudden traffic jams for hours due to a fleet of 600 cars followed the convoy of CM KCR. KCR should have flown to Pandharpur but it was a mere showdown of the strength and popularity of KCR to the public of Maharashtra, otherwise, where was the need for wasting public money? It’s a criminal waste of tax-payers money by filling petrol in these 600 cars, where is accountability and who will question the Nawab of Telangana? On one side, KCR was distanced by the new Opposition Alliance and on the other he is trying to reach close to the BJP circles through his latest strategy. No one can predict the moves of KCR in politics’.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

An apt new slogan for Indo-American ties

Unveiling an exotic red T-shirt during the joint press release from the White House, both PM Modi and President Joe Biden flaunted the writing over that, which says “The Future of AI is America and India”. This new definition by PM Modi, vis-a-vis technological plus geo-political significance together, will hopefully pave the way for combined prosperity of developed and developing countries. On the one hand, India ensures the growth of developing and least developed countries, and United States will ensure that all the developed nations must come forward for this mission of equal world. We have much to go forward in collaboration together, India and America must unfurl prosperity for all together.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur.

AI can transform hospital administration

Artificial Intelligence (Reference to the articles in The Hans India ) shall be more used in hospitals. It shall have more applications in the front area of hospitals. Some hospitals are overcrowded. Many patients accompanied by their caretaker friends and relatives need tense-free guidance on guiding them to the related areas. Vehicle parking, bill payments, medicines procuring, shifting to the correct ward, providing the medical reports etc by avoiding queue system shall be the role of AI machines. Larger way of engaging the Artificial Intelligence is definitely in hospitals for the patients.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Corruption creeps into pvt sector, too

It is appalling to note that TCS, of all the IT companies, is in the eye of a storm that is likely to shake the IT ‘World’ in India. TATAs are supposed to be role models for values and it is unfortunate that their concern TCS is involved in a Rs100 crore ‘bribe for jobs’ scam. This goes to prove the fact that in India anything is possible in any organisation without exception. All this goes on because our laws are either toothless and/or at the implementation level there is high level political or administrative interference. As long as politicians remain corrupt nothing would change for good in the country. Also a good majority of the administrative authorities are corrupt to the core.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada