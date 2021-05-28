MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th May 2021

Lacklustre handling

The editorial brought several valid and legitimate points lingering in the minds of people on the lack of seriousness of the administration in tackling grievances of disgruntled junior doctors, who are the front line warriors in the fight against the raging Covid pandemic in the State. First, the serious measures in the lockdown were rather late in coming, in Telangana that too after the judiciary intervened in no uncertain terms in goading the government to meaningfully behave in the present situation.

It is quite true that the state government in the first place, should not have allowed the strike to rear its head, when the demands raised by the doctors were justified to be reasonable. The erring hospitals and delinquent ambulances must be reigned in to behave responsibly without dilly dallying, by taking appropriate and stringent action, so that such malpractices are not repeated by them under any circumstances.

If the CM is truly aware of the pulse of the masses, such costly errors at the time of the Covid situation prevailing in the state and the country must be avoided. One feels that KCR must believe in personal interaction with the sulking individuals rather than resorting to press statements dissuading the party concerned through press notes.

Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Vaccine mix up



Apropos your report "Cocktail of Covishield-Covaxin given in UP (The Hans India 27 May). This is not the first time UP has seen this lapse. When India began the vaccination programme, three women in the Shamli district in UP were administered anti-Rabies vaccine instead of Covid vaccine and we don't what action was taken then. This time the 20 villagers in Siddharnath have become the first who got two different vaccines for the first and second shot. It is good that so far no adverse effect report has come. Is the lapse is due to a lack of sensitising the staff to understand the difference between the Covishield and Covaxin and the importance of administering the same vaccine for the first and second dose. If such a mix can happen what is a guarantee that in such villages they would follow the frequent change of interval of Covishield. Probably the experts in India can seize this lapse as an opportunity to study whether the mixture is advisable to overcome the shortage of one vaccine or the other. Thanks to the media for reporting this and who knows it may have happened even in other states.

S Natarajan, New Delhi

Blood donation should continue

As the nation is going through severe pandemic, blood banks all over the country are running dry. Covid guidelines do not allow blood banks to organise large donation camps and donors are not volunteering due to the fear of pandemic. Acute shortage of stock is affecting thalassemia patients and others who require blood transfusions frequently. Governments and socially conscious citizens must shed light on this problem, spread the words of encouragement in their groups to motivate eligible persons to donate blood and thereby help make the survival of regular dependents on blood easier. We are in this together.

Madishetti Vishal, Hanamkonda