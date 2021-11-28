MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th November 2021

Is Mamata adopting the 'Ekla Cholo Re' mode to take on Modi?

That in the afterglow of its spectacular victory in the Assembly election in West Bengal the TMC wants to spread its wings beyond the state is perfectly understandable. But its attempt to expand its reach by inducting disgruntled Congress leaders wherever possible is misguided and it is bound to dent the party's image. The Meghalaya coup is the latest. It has soured relations between the Congress and the TMC so much that a Sonia Gandhi-Mamata Banerjee meeting could not take place.

The TMC's attempt to widen its footprint at the cost of another secular party that did not field a candidate against her as a token of its commitment to Opposition unity sends out the wrong signal that secular parties are more interested in fighting among themselves (to realise their personal ambitions) than fighting the BJP (to save India's soul). This while what is needed is the launch of a mass movement by the secular parties sinking their differences to ensure that the 2024 general election halts India's retreat from secularism. Weakening the Congress by whatever means possible seems to be the idea of Prashant Kishor, a poll strategist whose commitment to secularism cannot be said to be abiding.

The saffron party still regards the Congress as its principal political adversary. This is because for all its faults Congress represents Indian secularism and diversity and accommodates all sections of society and is engaged in an ideological battle against Hindutva despite still having some leaders with 'BJP mentality' in its fold and has an all-India presence to mount a challenge to it. Hindutva ideology. Weakening the Congress by occupying its space in the political arena only works to the advantage of the BJP. The TMC should retrace its missteps.

As of now the Congress looks a more viable alternative than the TMC to the BJP. It has a pivotal role to play in the fight against the BJP. Saving the country from the BJP is what matters. Who becomes the Prime Minister is just a secondary consideration.

Ideally, given their shared opposition to the Hindu Right, the Congress and the TMC should join hands to fight the BJP. It is sad to note that when it comes to unity of purpose the Hindutva outfits score over the secular parties. The split in the secular vote benefits the Hindutva-oriented BJP in the first-past-the-post electoral system. The BJP and Narendra Modi have the overarching appeal of Hindutva to approach the voters. The collective endeavor of a united Opposition with an alternative vision of a Composite and Pluralist India with its emphasis on Indian nationalism, as against Hindu nationalism alone can beat them in the game of politics – Khela Hobe.

— G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Solve Mullaperiyar issue soon

There are five villages in Idukki district that will come under the sway of any threat to Mullaperiyar dam, built across the Periyar River; and any mishap to it will have a cascading effect on the Idukki Dam, situated downstream, endangering the lives of 50 lakh people, in the event of a catastrophe.

The funny and unforgivable aspect is that the rotational governments that came to power in Kerala, did precious little to reverse this trend, to wrest control of Mullaperiyar Dam management from the government of Tamil Nadu.

If chief ministers of Kerala had taken up the issue in all sincerity with the Centre, the matter would have been definitely settled and solved long ago. But, the antagonistic mentality of each government - be it LDF or UDF against the NDA Government, at the Centre, to view all its actions with a tinted glass, and lacked the common sense to come out with some tangible solution to this cantankerous issue, has been a continuing story to the state.

However, it is not late, even now; if the ruling dispensation in Kerala shows some creative upmanship, to broach the issue with the Prime Minister, in finding a permanent solution to this pernicious issue.

— K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Naidu, Modi cannot be compared at the same political level

This is apropos the edit page article " A tale of two tall leaders cut short " by Dr. Ramu Suravajjula (THI: Dt. 24-11-2021 ). The writer does not sound appropriate in drawing parallels between the tales of Modi and Chandrababu Naidu who are political leaders of different sorts on the political front. It appears to be inapt and a mismatch to draw comparison by embedding their recent stories in the same article in as much as there is a great contrast that is markedly conspicuous in the characteristics associated with them.

At the outset, the tales of woe which refer to the Prime Minister, Modi in eating a humble pie at resolving the farmers' issue that assumes national ramifications and in case of Telugu Desam party Supremo, Naidu's sad commentary that led him to mete out a bad precedent in Andhra Pradesh assembly and made him to break down in presence of media persons are distinct and unfortunate in equal measure.

In spite, Modi and Naidu are tall leaders and septuagenarians of the present times , they appear to differ in many respects and hence do not deserve to be cited together in a write-up merely on the contention that they have meted out humiliation for two distinct reasons arising out due to the burning issue of farmers demanding to roll back three contentious farm laws that were responsible for a year-long tussle and a chaos due to hostile relations maintained between the YSRCP chief and the opposition party leader in the A.P. assembly respectively in the recent past.

While the farmers' issue for which Modi had to backtrack has been a crucial one that deserves to be highlighted , whereas , the personal affront and humiliation to which Babu has been subjected is no doubt an issue that assumes least importance in abutting with the former one. Whereas, Modi is a tall leader due to his political stature as the luminary of the nation holding the highest office in our democracy, Babu on the other hand is discredited with having less importance in political stature being a deposed Chief Minister who remained 14 years in the limelight and who as such is presently let down in politics of democracy. It may be recalled that Babu had in the past seized power from the founder President of Telugu Desam party, late N T Rama Rao by backstabbing the latter in an undemocratic manner and had led a long political career as the Chief Minister of Telugu state. But, Modi after serving two terms as a successful CM of Gujarat was elected to power at the centre as the PM in 2014 with an overwhelming majority and mandate of the people. It is no doubt a fact that these two tall leaders have had a high profile maintained in the political arena of the nation.

Further, it remains to be mentioned that during the first term as the Chief Minister, of the residuary state of A.P. Babu had to maintain strained relations with Modi as they both did not come to terms on the aspect of providing special status to the separated state of A.P. and in fact the so-called these two tall leaders were political bete noires to the core, and hence a comparison of their qualitative political nuances are less described the better on general perspective.

Further, Modi is a national leader whereas Babu is a leader confined to a less developed state that too without requisite power in the present day political domain to stand against the former in comparison. While BJP which is now a national party that placed Modi at the helm is expanding by leaps and bounds across the country, Telugu Desam to which Babu is the Supremo has been shrinking to a ground level in popularity and power since 2019 and the prospects seem to be highly at stake for the party to shine on the political front at the state or national level in the future. Hence, Modi and Babu cannot set an appreciable trend to draw parallels over their recent tales that hogged the limelight.

— Bh. Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

Centre should avoid 'avenge and revenge' games

The ruling dispensation at Centre is enjoying comfortable majority in the Parliament. With such a majority it can do a lot for the benefit of the people in every sphere of life. The Centre from the day it assumed office is remaining a silent spectator to the scene of the country's economy going unfathomably down plunging crores of poor and the unprivileged in untold hardships and unbearable livelihood plights. The government doesn't seem to have any clue to ensure economic recovery. The prices of all essential commodities are allowed to go beyond the access of not only the common man but also the middle class component.

Added to this is the inflation gaining unchecked upward movement which is fuelled by ever increasing Petrol, Diesel and Gas price. This is pinching the poor and the middle class on day to day basis in turn fuelling the aversion on the ruling set up. Quixotic actions like Demonetisation has seen the closure of thousands of firms and stripping off employment of millions. Improperly planned GST played further havoc and confusion from which the council and the people are yet to come out. Poorly managed lockdown plights has ended up in massive but avoidable deaths and historical march of Migrant workers.

In the background of these unpleasant scenes the ruling party has been witnessing a number of defeats in elections. Perhaps gripped by the fear of losing the ensuing election in an important State like U.P. the government has taken a U turn and announced its decision to repeal the controversial Acts. This displays besides the haphazard functioning, lack of seriousness in ensuring proper ruling. The plain utterances of a few functionaries of the ruling party strengthens the apprehension that the repealed Acts will be reintroduced after the elections.

The removal of 44 Labour Acts and introducing Four Labour Codes in their place is seen as an attempt to transform the entire working class as a mere slavery class. The repeated massive strikes, nationwide protest and agitations against these Codes have failed to influence the government to rethink and hold discussions with the central Trade Unions for ensuring appropriate measures. The raging fire in the minds of the working class, organised as well as unorganised, is still on. It should be borne in mind that in every family in the country there is at least one who belongs to the working class otherwise known as wealth creating class of the nation.

One important development being observed since quite some time is that the ruling party is losing against the projection of Prime Minister as a charismatic personality. It is time to think and act rather than playing games of avenge and revenge. After all, ego and dogmatism can take the country only towards annihilation. But country has to march forward.

—A G Rajmohan, Anantapur.

Letter writing over the years



The author, Dr Mohan Kanda was nostalgic about the practice of letter writing prevailed during yester years of our life, about which the present generation has no clue or appreciation. Letter writing those days was rather a necessary need, at a time when advanced communication measure as on today, were not available – and communication was religiously perpetuated through post-card (even the margins of the card were no spared); and on the money order coupon , where there is space for communication is unfailingly utilised. The literacy aspect never came in the way, when a letter is received at home to decipher it. It is when the services of the postman came in handy for all to hear and know the contents; and the postman became the conscience keeper for most homes where he delivered the mail.

My English teacher used to say 'do not be afraid to write in English, it is as if you speak, when it comes to putting words into write mode' this is true, but, our apprehension, and mistakes that will come into public domain, is the reason why people are put off from letter writing. Regular reading and listening to the English news on AIR are the sure ways to improve one's vocabulary and writing style.

— S Lakshmi, Hyderabad