MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th October 2021

SC upholds primacy of fundamental rights

The apex court setting up of an independent probe panel with a retired supreme court judge at the helm to inquire and investigate into Pegasus snooping affair in India is welcome. With this decision, it has apparently given utmost importance to the protection of fundamental rights of the individual, as the ultimate custodian of constitution. The union government has not come clear, when asked by the court, on issue of Pegasus, an Israeli snooping software that was allegedly used to spy on political rivals, journalists and unfriendly activists. In this illegal snooping affair, under guise of threat to national security, the fundamental right to privacy of the citizen and right to freedom of press are being seemingly subverted by the state or by some private entities, which is a dangerous sign for a healthy democracy. The government has every right and duty to snoop on the activities of suspected terrorists or their supporters in a legally sanctioned manner. But it has no right to infringe upon the fundamental rights of citizenry overtly or covertly at its whims and fancies. Now the apex court has settled the issue by reconfirming the primacy of fundamental rights and their place at high pedestal on the ladder of democracy.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

The constitution of a panel comprising a retired Supreme Court judge and cyber experts by the country's top court 'to expeditiously probe' snooping by Pegasus despite a 'vague denial' by the government is in the interest of democracy. Hence, we welcome it; we commend the Supreme Court for affirming its commitment to upholding fundamental rights and advancing the cause of democracy. The apex court has made it clear that the government is not above being called into account for its actions impinging on citizens' fundamental rights. And more specifically, it has left the government in no doubt that it cannot get away with violations of the right to privacy on any pretext. In its words, 'the State cannot get free pass by raising the spectre of national security.' The top court would not have set up the panel without leaving the assignment to the government if it had not satisfied itself that there was some substance in the allegation of snooping made against the government.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Unsavoury treatment to TDP supremo in Delhi

It is really disappointing and disgraceful for the TDP supremo Naidu and his delegation who were denied an appointment either with the PM or with the Home Minister. Perhaps, the PM and the Home Minister might have been hard-pressed for squeezing in the TDP delegation in their busy official schedule. They might have even thought that the recent political developments in AP didn't warrant any such emergency meeting with the Opposition leader from the State. The most unlikely thing was that all these things happened on the say-so of Jagan Mohan Reddy who was recently requested by the BJP to join the NDA. Or Naidu might have sought the appointments off the cuff. In any case, the YSR party cadres must be laughing in their sleeves for the unsavoury treatment meted out to Naidu in Delhi.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Take on a Bollywood Khan, you pay a price

NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) officer put NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law behind bars for eight long months for dealing in drugs, an ongoing case in which the son-in-law is out on bail. And he is facing bitter allegations. You take on politicians and you pay for it. Kangana Ranaut had her 'home' demolished and Arnab spent time in jail along with several of his colleagues, both under MVA and now is the turn of Sameer Wankhede. Of course, the neutral media that duly highlights every 'revelation' of Nawab Malik against Sameer Wankhede has gone silent on the Arnab issue as the tables are turned. You take on a Bollywood Khan, you pay a price. You take on a politician, you pay a heavier price. You take on both, which Sameer Wankhede has done, you await your wrathful judgement day.

Dorai Ramani Suresh, Trichy

KCR 'Father of Telangana'

'KCR's gift of the gab in full display' (THI, October 27) aptly displayed by Moot Point author Dr Ramu Suravajjula and showcased enough evidence of the factual happenings for accomplishing a separate state for Telangana by dint of hard work and untainted perseverance of a single person in the guise of K Chandrashekar Rao who shouldered the entire weight by drawing the crowds of various publics in his favour despite strongest opposition by the then Chief Ministers. It is unquestionably right to call or name him as "Father of Telangana."

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Silence better option for intellectuals in country

Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called upon intellectuals to break their silence which has resulted in the autocratic rule of KCR. If intellectuals have to really break their silence they will have to do so on many issues related to political leaders and parties of all hues. Can intellectuals break their silence on fuel prices or Pegasus or CAA or farmers bill to cite a few examples at random? It is better if intellectuals continue to be silent as anything other than that will lead to their being dubbed as country's enemies. We have seen them in sufficient numbers even in their old age struggling to get bail or suffer in jail. Yes, in true democracies, intellectuals are valued but in India it is fingers crossed.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad