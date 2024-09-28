MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th Sep 2024

Infighting, desertions plague BJP, too

The PM Modi while addressing a rally in Haryana said Congress is afflicted with infighting, and that it had failed as Opposition. Why ignore the infighting within BJP? The replacement of M L Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as CM candidate of Haryana reflects all is not well. The prominent BJP leaders are joining Congress in the run-up to elections. Congress has indeed proved its role as responsible opposition in the Centre, which is why the ruling party was forced to backtrack on its rigid stand. The Waqf Bill is sent to JPC, while the Broadcasting Bill is withdrawn, as demanded by Opposition.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

TN honours legendary Balu

The Tamil Nadu government has acceded to the request of SP Charan, son of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, to rename Kamdar Nagar, First Street in Nungambakkam, Chennai after his father where he lived for 50 years. SPB was a noted singer in Tamil also. Telugu people express their gratitude to TN CM M K Stalin. It would be hailed if TG government erects his statue by the side of Ghantasala at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad. It would be highly laudable if this melodious and marvellous singer’s statue is installed at his birthplace at Nellore and also if a street is named after him there.

NSL Gowthmi, Rajahmundry

Don’t carry out demolitions hastily

Protests along Musi River against the ongoing demolition drive underscores a vital issue: urban development must not come at the expense of marginalised communities. Residents of Kothapet, Maruthi Nagar, and Satya Nagar are right to resist eviction without justification, raising an important question: why are the homes of the poor targeted while those of the affluent remain untouched? It’s time for our government to engage with these residents and prioritise their voices in the planning process.

Nabiha Uddin, Hyderabad

While the removal of illegal encroachments is vital for public safety and development, the concerns of long-term residents must not be overlooked. The provision of 2BHK homes is a commendable initiative, but transparent communication and timely implementation are crucial to prevent further unrest. The authorities and the residents should engage in a constructive dialogue.

Mekala Sravani, Hyderabad.

Govt control over temples must go

Ref: ‘Free temples from state control, demands VHP’ (Sept. 27). The recent controversy over animal fat found in the ghee used for Tirumala temple laddus has raised serious concerns. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands that temples be freed from government control, advocating for management by temple committees. This change is essential to ensure the sanctity and future of our temples. The authorities should prioritize the interests of devotees and restore faith in these sacred institutions.

Aman Giri, Kolkata

The demand is justified in the light of churches and masjids running independently i.e., without State control. In a secular country like India there should be one rule in this regard without discrimination. The State control on temples could be described as a blatant injustice to Hindus in this country. Moreover, the Hundi offerings are also being misused for “other” purposes instead of Hindu religious activities and promotion of Hinduism for which the devotees offer money. Therefore, the government should either free all Hindu temples from State control or bring chuches and masjids under its control.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Kashmiris want development, jobs

Re: “Kashmiris dilemma: Autonomy or Development” (Sept. 27). By and large, after the abject failure of Congress to bring normalcy in the valley, it is only since a decade after NDA coming to power at the Centre that the valley is limping to normalcy with terror drastically scaling down and tourism boom beginning to bloom. All in all, whispers of discontent among people are getting louder upon failure of Congress and local parties to bring the much-needed development to solve many issues like unemployment, rise in prices etc.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad