MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th September 2022

Planetary defence test

In what is known as Double Asteroid Redirection Test (or DART) mission, NASA has deliberately crashed a spacecraft into the faraway asteroid Dimorphos – it is about 6.8 million miles away from the Earth - in an effort to alter its trajectory. Telescope observations and images will show, in two months' time, whether the impact of the crash had sufficient force to alter the asteroid's trajectory. It is believed a big asteroid wiped out dinosaurs some 66 million years ago. No big asteroid is going to hit our planet in the next couple of hundred years or so, experts say. Nevertheless, NASA's DART mission augurs well for the future of humankind in terms of protection from threats posed by earth-bound hazardous objects in space.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Anti-Hindu stance by extremists



Starting with the Khilafat agitation in the early part of the 20th century, Congress, a supposedly Hindu political party, took the path of minority appeasement to win favours. Unfortunately, the Congress took the same route of appeasement in the name of secularism for many decades after independence; a policy which finally consolidated the Hindus, further alienated the Muslims, gave BJP its power, and made Congress almost irrelevant. However, the attitude of the clerics did not seem to alter a bit after independence. Political Islam made it a lifelong commitment to project their grouses against the 'Hindus,' never ever trying for integration, harmony, and uplift of their community.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanumakonda

Serious threat to Gandhis' sway



'Gehlot jolts Gandhis' (September 26, 2022). Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made life difficult for the Congress high command in choosing a candidate as president for the party as well as another individual for CM's post in Rajasthan. He has checkmated the process by not wanting to give up either his CM's post or becoming a party president. This is the first time that Congress is witnessing such a kind of open rebellion in the party by a senior and trusted individual that amounts to undermining the hold and leadership credibility of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Debates becoming disturbing



During television channels conducting enlightening debates by subject-oriented anchorpersons or moderators on numerous contemporary issues with political leaders, analysts, journalists and other topic related experts almost every day, the invited participants to the debate are often exhibiting impatience through cross talks despite several appeals made by the moderators to maintain silence with patience as TV viewers are not able to listen properly. Time allotted to debaters should utilise their space and avoid disturbance with unwanted and unwarranted encroachments upon other speakers.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Fatal type of terrorism on the rise



Narco terrorism goes a long way in escalating violence at each and every level of stability and security (NARCO TERRORISM--AN EMERGING GRAVE THREAT; 27th September). Wiping away this perilous and fatal type of terrorism needs joint efforts not only from civil society, government but also anti-narcotic police, they will have to be more strong and vigilant around the clock. To concretely deal with the affected and vulnerable areas, not only we need much improved anti-drug operation measures but also uniformly spread deaddiction centres managed under the supervision experienced and qualified 'Addiction Psychiatrists'.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Quota system further broadened



Seventy five years passed away since the country became independent. Despite claiming to be a fast-developing nation, it is, in fact, drastically going backward as is evident the way Articles 15(4),!5(5).15(6) and 16(6) of the Constitution aimed at uplifting SCs/STs and OBCs are still prevalent. Reservation kills the inborn instinct of wake progressivism. Instead of admitting the-below-poverty-line candidates in academic educational institutions they need separate institutions guiding to sharpen their brains towards innovative purpose and the job-seekers to be provided free coaching centres etc. Of late, Telangana CM has bestowed the tribals with more privileges. Bulging inclusion of communities in the reservation list weakens merit ideology

Seetharam B, Hanumakonda

Moving adieu to tennis legend Federer



The emotional retirement announcement made by Roger Federer after his last match of doubles loss he played along with Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal against the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a Liver Cup match on September 23 was truly touching. The super emotion has not only caught Federer and Nadal but proved contagious and uncontrollable to all watching the show. Every word that was spoken by Federer and Nadal brought out a new bout of tears in the eyes of the admirers as well the public. It was undoubtedly an emotional farewell to Federer from tennis with a heavy heart.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad