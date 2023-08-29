MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th August 2023

Golden moment for ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra roars as the javelin is expelled from his right arm. The eight-foot-long steel-tipped aluminium Nordic Valhalla screams skyward. Torqued by the Indian’s arm, its fluorescent green tail wiggles angrily like a hissing viper. For a moment its trajectory takes it high enough that disappears into the black sky above the Nemzeti Atletikai Kozpont in Budapest. Then you see it again as it begins its destination. The Indian is still roaring. He has already won gold in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. He had already become the first Indian man to win a world medal when he took silver at the Eugene World Championships behind Grenada’s

Anderson Peters last year. He is already arguably the greatest Indian athlete of all time. Chopra came extremely close to breaching the 90-m mark in 2022. Only 23 men breached this mark. He doesn’t have the slightest bit of impurity in his treasure cabinet now. It’s all 24 carat. The Indian is perfect. He’s needed to be. He is the golden boy of Indian athletics.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Make use of drones for reforestation

Till now 2023 has been one of the dreadful years with thousands of hectares of forests having been destroyed by wildfires. Apart from other problems, one of the key issues to be resolved is regaining forests through reforestation. Planting trees in scorched forests can help our ecosystems recover and restore its carbon capture capacity. Generally, planters are called in to do the reforestation job but severely burnt forests may pose deadly conditions for them. Emerging technologies can provide alternatives, where a human can feel safe, tree planting drones can be used to plant. Using drones equipped with artificial intelligence and terrain mapping capacity can be used for the purpose of reforestation. India’s deciduous forest is highly susceptible to wildfires as revealed by various studies. The role of drone along with human being will increase in the future.

Arka Goswami, Durgapur, WB

Tollywood hogs limelight expectedly

Telugu film industry is bagging prestigious awards in the recent past. Allu Arjun bagged the best actor award for his titular role in ‘Pushpa-The rise.’ Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won six national awards. Awards poured in on ‘Uppena’ movie director Buchi Babu Sana, ‘Konda Polam’ lyricist Chandra Bose, best feature film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,’ and specially ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ scores five awards and the list is long. So to say, Tollywood also proved no second to any other ‘wood’ in creating masterpieces for winning awards and rewards. In this context, I like to mention most musical melodious songs and theme-oriented movies in black and white produced in yesteryears should also be taken into account for awards even now by a special jury as an exclusive event to keep them in the shelves of Tollywood.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

No permanent friends or foes in politics

That the BRS is in cahoots with MIM is a foregone conclusion. The Congress was and is a ‘friend’ of MIM as the former is well-known for its minority appeasement policies. As such, the three ‘meeting’ at a point is a possibility, hypothetically speaking. But BRS being the ruling party, it needs the support of MIM at all costs. And it would like to ensure there is a triangular contest so that the anti-incumbency vote would split between the two opposition parties viz. Congress and BJP and thus make the poll a cake walk. On the contrary, the BJP with its sole aim of capturing Telangana on its own would not want to have a truck with BRS, that is for sure. Moreover, BJP’s vote share is increasing in TS and therefore it would prefer to face the electorate on its own, though the winning chances for the BJP are bleak due to the leadership crisis. As such Kishan’s statement on Congress-BRS-MIM truck is speculative in nature.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Manipur imbroglio mars India’s G20 glow

This refers to the report “3 houses burnt, cops’ guns snatched in Imphal” (The Hans India, Aug 28). At a time when the world is hailing India for its successful space missions and for the presidency of the G20 where it aims for an inclusive global growth through its theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” viz. “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, the persisting turmoil in the state of Manipur casts a dark shadow. A humanitarian crisis has engulfed the state for the last three months with no immediate signs of a status quo between the two conflict-stricken communities. The issues and differences could have been resolved earlier, had the State executive discharged its duties with a proactive approach and the intervention of the Center was timely.

Tushar Anand, Patna

Make roads pedestrian-friendly

The 4 Es proposed by the Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, shall be applied more for the pedestrians than the vehicular traffic .Engineering section of the police needs to create footpaths for all the roads ensuring the zebra crossings and indication lights at every traffic junction for the pedestrians to safely cross the roads. The motorists shall be educated, if not punished, on how to give priority to the pedestrians than speed. The police team shall enforce road safety enabling the pedestrians to enjoy walking on the footpaths having no fear about the vehicular traffic.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

A petty remark of colonial hangover

India has become the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the South pole of the Moon. Scientists across the globe hailed India for our rip-roaring success. But the UK-based news presenter Patrik Christy jibed Chandrayaan-3 success, demanding India to return 2.3 billion pounds of foreign aid that was provided by Britain. These uncalled-for comments of Colonial hangover are highly condemnable. These offending remarks create animosity between the nations. Indeed, the Britishers despoiled India over one hundred and fifty years. The success of Chandrayaan-3 is the result of ISRO’s indefatigable efforts. For this, Indian cannot be disparaged.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad