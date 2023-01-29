MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th January 2023

Perennial relevance of Mahatma Gandhi

'I am a Hindu, I am a Muslim, I am a Christian, I am a Parsi, I am a Jew," Gandhi said once.

As an English teacher, I often hear people asking the question, "Is William Shakespeare relevant today?" In fact, the question is often debated in literary meetings and studious college corridors. A literature course without Shakespeare would be utterly incomplete as he has a perennial relevance to us and his works teach us many life lessons even more than 400 years after his 'exit from the world stage.'

Another such question which often crops up at debates is "Whether Gandhiji is relevant today? Do we really need a Gandhi in India?"

To know something about his power and wisdom, one has to look at Gandhi the lawyer, Gandhi the leader, and Gandhi the man. As a lawyer in South Africa, Gandhi displayed his power of being morally right. He never trained his witnesses and asked them not to come to his home. He accepted cases only when he was sure that justice was really denied to a party to the case. In his 21 long years of law practice, Gandhi never swerved from the path of truth. He firmly believed that "Facts means truth and once we adhere to truth, the law comes to our aid naturally."

Gandhi the leader left behind invaluable wealth of wisdom for us. As Shakespeare said that "The Devil can cite Scripture for his purpose," most of our leaders invoke the name of God for their narrow and selfish ends. They use religion to divide people and to build walls of hatred and enmity between people. Gandhi said, "What barrier is there that love cannot break." How many of our leaders encourage love and harmony among people of different faiths?

Finally, Gandhi the man had faced many ups and downs in life. As a husband of a devout and dutiful wife, as a father of four children, he weathered many challenges. A truly spiritual person loves all people, prays for them, crosses all hurdles of hate and envy, leads an austere and contented life. Gandhi the man did all these things. He helped the poor, worked for the sick, and gave a new lease of life to lepers by taking them into his care! Such wisdom about God and life, we need now more than ever.

The word, 'Gandhi' in Gujarathi stands for a merchant of perfume, 'Gandha' and seasonings. Today we have only political freedom and we have to go a long way to attain social and moral freedom. Since this is a daunting proposition, we need a Gandhi who can lead us like a lodestar to touch and change our lives with his seasonings-like "PEACE, TRUTH, AND AHIMSA." In other words, millions of people are waiting for the 'Second coming of Gandhi.'

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Adding fuel to fire

The three fire accidents in less than a year point out the failure of our fire safety system. While structural irregularities and absence of non-functioning fire equipment are commonly noted, obvious gaps in rule enforcement and lack of regular audit are adding fuel to fire. In all, over twelve people died in the three accidents. There is an utter disregard for even minimal fire safety precautions as availability of water connection to firefighting appliances. It has already been proposed to change the existing fire safety rules within the ambit of Fire safety Act. Under the present conditions, we have to ask all commercial establishments to submit annual fire certificates. In Covid time, there are fire accidents in more hospitals because of short circuits. This confirms that regular audit has not been carried out. Inspections are occasionally conducted. Training should be imparted to fire personnel. A strict vigilance is to be conducted in avoiding fire due to short circuits.

– TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Wrong notions of Indian secularism

Subhashini Ali, a member of CPI, declared that secularism is absolutely essential to keep the people and country together (Midnight's Children, THI 27th January). Ignoring the historic role of communists in persistently trying to break the country, this view represents a poor political thinking which unfortunately cuts across all ideologies. Has any major discourse ever wondered why 'fundamentalism' is increasing in the country despite a vigorous implementation of 'secularism'?

One cannot use history to extract revenge. However, Indian brand of secularism did weaponize history. It whitewashed the past wrongdoings done in the name of Christianity (the Goa Inquisition for example) and Islam in a tacit acceptance of the idea that the contemporary Christians and Muslims are somehow related to the past brutalities. The same charity did not apply to Hindus as the social sciences and humanities simply continued with the colonial missionary narratives. A 'pure' Vedic religion which degenerated into the present caste and atrocity-ridden 'Hinduism' through a vile patriarchal 'Brahmanism' remained the only understanding across centuries from the earliest traveller reports to present day academia. Secularism in this sense became an abuse of the majority where it told the Hindus that it will 'never forget and never forgive.' It became an appeasement when it told Muslims and Christians that it forgets, forgives, and blanks out its history too. That has been a terrible solution for post-independent India.

Indian traditions are not religions and understanding this as a first step would go a long way in harnessing solutions. Secularism is a disaster for non-Christian cultures which do not have religions in the definitional sense but only various traditions and whose solutions for co-existence are entirely different.

We were dealing with our multiculturalism in a far better way but the fascination for the west superseded rational political thinking post-independence. Today, everyone is surprised at the intolerance and the rise of 'Hindu fundamentalism' but many serious thinkers have shown that it is precisely the Indian brand of secularism which is the problem. Converting Indian traditions into religions as a first step and then applying secularism as a solution to achieve harmony can never succeed.

– Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

Shallow understanding of our political leaders

Apropos "Bold Talk – V Ramu Sarma - Leaders lack vision to think beyond vote bank politics" (January 27, 2023). Ramu Sarma unceremoniously bared the shallow understanding of our great leaders, and by political parties as mere prefixes to assume significance and respectability to themselves and their political groups they represent. The dalit community in the country that doesn't allow missing any chance to put forward Babasaheb Ambedkar's picture during its public events might have remained in dismal dilemma without this great man as a showpiece for their cause; without any knowledge of his proclaimed goals and aim for dalits, except to be always seeking reservation and quota though the country is in its 75th year of Independence – as if dalits alone matter in the country, and none others. Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism gave such advantage for them in a variety of ways for converting Hindus to Buddhism; and proclaim Buddhism alone as the sole route to salvation. Thus the dalits have a double edged weapon – one to claim their own share in academics and jobs; and intimidate Hindu leaders that they are capable of doing what their tall dalit leader was capable of. Political parties like BSP thrived on Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy but failed to deliver on the ground, making one believe in the mainstream parties that are more proactive and result oriented in the long term for the uplift and empowerment for the have-nots and dalits.

– K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Opposition parties in AP on spree of yatras

It seems a walkathon season has begun in AP as the national secretary of main opposition TDP Nara Lokesh has left his permanent residence in Hyderabad to start his 400-day walkathon from his father's constituency Kuppam on Wednesday. The BJP has also planned its own version of walkathon. JSP president has got ready to campaign by getting a specially designed vehicle christened Varahi. Prathyeka Hoda Sadana Samithi (PHSS) leaders led by its leader Chalasani Srinivas with the students of left parties has launched 15 yatra from Anantapur, demanding SCS to AP and other commitments as per the AP Bifurcation Act. Congress also planned its walkathon from Visakhapatnam in the name of Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra.

It is crystal clear that all these yatras except that of PHSS are eyeing the 2024 elections. It is ridiculous on the part of TDP, Congress and BJP to take up yatras as in their own words, it is to dethrone the present government, saying the people of the state are suffering from inflation, unemployment, lack of development, misusing of police power and others. The TDP which ruled the state for nearly 15 years has no face to launch padayatra to learn the problems of people as it totally failed to solve them when it was in power. The GOP which was in power for several years and having divided the state unscientifically is now shedding crocodile tears and planning its yatra.

The BJP which has been ruling the country continuously for the last 8 years and showing stepmotherly attitude towards the state is embarking on another yatra. The JSP is an organisation which doesn't know what the real problems are is raising hue and cry by saying it is to end to demonic rule in the state. However the YSRCP which is ruling the state ought to adopt its strategy to overcome any dissent in the public triggered by all these yatras and it must give people-friendly governance rather than give scope to vendetta.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

Exorbitant fares on Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat Express train from Hyderabad to Vijayawada will only save 45 minutes of journey in comparison with the nearest superfast express but rates almost 100% extra. Classic example of infrastructure not catching up with the speed of train. The Vande Bharat is no doubt a superfast train but what is needed are more tracks, more robust tracks that can withstand high speed travel, better crowd management, better signalling system and a more efficient use of railway resources.

The strangest factor is the insistence of Indian government to run these as day trains. For most travelers, day journeys are a sheer waste of time. The entire day is wasted. I would prefer night journey even if it takes four hours more. Night jouneys save valuable working hours.

The argument that berths are not available in Vande Bharat is simply an excuse. Many people travel in semi-sleeper push back seats and in excess of 12 hours in buses and they are okay with it. One way of getting around this issue is to have trains with only four compartments. That way Vande Bharat trains can run at night. Again 130 kmph is not breathtakingly fast, most Rajadhani clock 100-110 km per hour.

It is a good concept but needs better planning on the ground. Also it is better to take off the food service. It is leading to littering. Even the airlines have given up the concept of food service. Food is on demand and on need basis only. It is not factored into the ticket price.

–Dr M Anil Ramesh, Hyderabad

Governor-CM row getting uglier

The Governor and the Chief Minister confrontation in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal and lastly L-G versus CM in NCR is turning from bad to worse. With General Elections in states like Maharashtra, Governor over there seems to come forward to resign as some of his utterances are damaging party's prospects and in particular his comments on Chatrapati Shivaji. Even within BJP there seems to be unease and the Deputy CM himself wants to be in the saddle when India goes to vote.

West Bengal also saw the same situation first with Thatagata Roy and then with present VP and former Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. In Tamil Nadu, Ravi is in confrontation with Chief Minister Stalin who seems to have managed him deftly and Republic Day celebration saw no major no ego clashes. In Delhi, it's is an open secret that the L-G appointed by Centre has been acting on the diktats of Home Minister.

As far as Telangana is concerned, an active BJP leader Dr Soundararajan who could not bring desired results to get some seats in the state was made as Governor of Telangana. Of late, she is indeed giving trouble to Chief Minister and in the process damaging his image. Her acts are indeed suspicious and and at the same time, the CM ought to give respect to the office she holds. It's give and take respect.

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

A glorious era ends on tennis court

It refers to "Australia Open: Sania bids adieu to Grand Slam career as runner up in Melbourne." A glorious tennis career which started at the age of 18 at Rod Laver Arena in 2005, also ended there.

It has been a happy hunting ground for her as she has won both Women's doubles and Mixed Doubles Australian Open here. Though it would have been a fairytale ending to her career if she had won the mixed doubles final with Rohan Bopanna, but then it does not take away anything from her excellent career. During her almost two decades long illustrious career she won 3 Doubles and 3 Mixed Doubles Grand slam and rode to World No. 1 in career ranking in Women's doubles.

Sania is only one of the two Indian women to win WTA Tour Title and only one to be ranked within top 100 in Singles. She was appointed as the UN women's Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia, besides being named in Time's Magazine's 2016 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2014 she was also appointed Brand ambassador of Telangana state. What a sad state of our talent pool that there is not a single young women tennis player in India who can take her legacy forward.

– Bal Govind, Noida

India further bonds relations with Egypt

The editorial (India & Egypt: 75 yrs of time-tested friendship) brings to light the two ancient two civilisations India and Egypt having anti-colonial objectives; at the same time, one cannot forget the common goals Mahatma Gandhi and Egyptian statesman Saad Zaghloul had on independence of their countries which slowly and steadily bonded the countries to evolve a lasting relationship.

Later, as the India-Egypt ties were elevated in the fifties between Nehru and Nasser later blossomed into a full-fledged relationship after signing of friendship treaty between the two nations. Further with Yugoslav's Josif Broz Tito along with Nehru and Nasser forming the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the friendship grew with the result, they were regarded as the three pillars of the movement.

Over the years, India-Egypt bonhomie were given a further boost by Bollywood films which enjoyed patronage among the people of Egypt. As this not only strengthened the diplomatic relationship between the two countries but also culminated with a series of bilateral agreements. As Egypt's love with Hindi cinema and cine stars continues to elevate the friendship between the two nations, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the summit echoing India's concern on cross-border terrorism by saying concerted action is necessary to put an end to terrorism signing five MoUs is significant as it helps to put the spotlight on Pakistan for enhancing security and defence coperation between India and Egypt.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

A legendary actress

In continuation of the sad demises of some Tollywood talented movie artistes in the recent past, the death of yesteryear actress N Jamuna added to the misery. Born in August 1936, her cine career spanning more than five decades was spaced with a variety of roles in all genres. Her shorter time dispute with ANR and NTR was resolved with the intervention of Nagireddy-Chakrapani that paved the way to continue to act as heroine with these veteran heroes that were tremendous box office hits. Her role as Satyabhama was evergreen in Telugu industry. This Navarasa Kalavani titled actress won Filmfare awards and was also elected as Congress MP from Rajahmundry constituency in 1989. She left for her final abode at her ripened age of 86. She remained as a beautiful twinkling superstar in the album of silver screen.

– N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

II

It is sad to learn that legend actress Jamuna died due to age-related issues. She was a great actress in the Telugu film industry. She acted some wonderful films with N T Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. She won many awards in the film industry and she was a super hit actress in her days. She attracted audience with her action and dance. Her dialogue delivery was very good.

Demise of Jamuna is a big loss for the film industry. Her place is not easy to fill in by any other actress. She is survived by a son and a daughter. Her popular films are Missamma, Bhagya Rekha, Dongallo Dora, Dorikithe Dongalu and many more. Her demise is to be remembered by one and all in the film industry.

– V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad