MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th June 2021

Regionalism is strong in south India

Narendra Puppala's article, "South India to remain indifferent to national parties"(Hans India, Jun 28), is very informative. It is rightly observed that the prime reason for the regional parties to gain electoral power in southern states is that its top leadership is easily accessible to locals and need not depend on the 'high command' from far-off Dilli to deliver the goods.

The grand old national party, Congress, of late, in order to ward off a threat to the 'Crown Prince', is afraid to groom its regional youth cadre at top as was evident in the case of Jyotiraditya Scindia of Madhya Pradesh and Sachin Pilot of Rajasthan. As such no young political leader in Telugu states are finding greener pastures in Congress which is in shambles. Time and again serious attempts were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to set the strong party base in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but the regional cadre failed to take-up the mantle successfully to garner the votes.

Once gaining power, the regional parties in South particularly, in Telangana tactfully held the pulse of the electorate and efficiently implemented the 'development mantra' to their satisfaction. One can therefore find the economic progress in South is far higher, in comparison with States beyond Vindhyas.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Dalit empowerment initiatives, welcome

Telangana State government decided to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the bank accounts of below poverty line SC families as part of the Chief Minister Dalit empowerment programme in the state. These efforts made by the CM are most welcome and laudable towards empowerment of Dalit communities.

KCR said that, government was geared for the uplift of SCs in a phased manner and wanted a transparent programme without scope for lobbying in identification of beneficiaries. But it is very difficult to the officials to identify beneficiaries. Beneficiary selection should be transparent and eligible. Almost all political parties welcomed government decision towards empowerment of Dalit communities in the state.

Initially government has decided that, hundred families are going to benefit each and every constituency. However, 11,900 families are benefitted 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. It is to directly benefit the beneficiary through Direct Benefit Transfer system to their accounts. It is welcome move but has raised some doubts on government decision. How government would extend entire State in the near future because huge amount government deposit in the SC family account. Any way it should be extended to the entire State and all SC families until their upliftment to equal to the other communities. So results depend upon implementation of scheme.

A Bruhathi, Hanamkonda

Put an end to freebies



Apropos letters on AP Govt's honorarium to Pastors, Priests et al (THI, June 27/28), I do wonder that the present govt will surely go bankrupt one day by freebies from all quarters from caste wise, category wise, religious wise and what not. The monthly assistance to pastors is paltry and it is to some a square meal at least once a day but to some lurking riches is ridiculous and so a study on real economic strata have been done and selectively made beneficiary list.

Even old age pension has its drawbacks among beneficiaries. Honestly speaking, the ex- CM Chandrababu Naidu ventured at the fag end of his tenure to help the unemployed youth and they're the best deserving.

Dr. T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam