MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th November 2022

A great honour for PT Usha

The ''Queen of Indian track and field" P T Usha will now take charge as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). She will be the first woman president to hold this prestigious post. PT Usha, a top sprinter during the 1980's and 90's and lovingly called as the Payyoli, has also been elected as one of the eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) by the Athletes Commission of the IOA, making her an electoral college member. P T Usha is one of the most renowned among Indian athletes and has a record number of medals and laurels - national and international. It's definitely a proud moment for the association, Indian athletic field and the whole nation.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Spread awareness on our Constitution



Another 26th November has come and gone. The awareness on the part of citizenry about our Constitution and its importance in our daily life leaves much to be desired. In our curriculum during the 10+2+3 classes, the syllabi are devoid of any briefing on this vital subject. Only those students in graduate classes, having Politics or Public Administration as optionals, are exposed to this aspect. While it is gratifying that the government has come in a big way to celebrate our country's 75years of independence, it is suggested that it also initiate measures to spread the awareness of our Constitution on a grand country-wide scale.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

SC relief for AP govt on capital issue



The Supreme Court observations on Monday more or less reflected the opinion of the state government relating to policy of the capitals - Amaravati (Legislative capital) Visakhapatnam (Executive capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital) .The apex court stated that it is impossible to develop Amaravati as capital city. In fact, to develop such a big city, the government has to procure funds and other required things which are time bound in nature. The apex rightly asked the AP court by saying everything by it, what is the necessity of cabinet there. However, due to prolonged legal battle on capital issue, the government cannot go ahead with other works. So, the issue must be settled amicably at the earliest.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, NTR Dt

Bandi must steer clear of Bhainsa



The BJP chief of Telangana, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, is advised to hold his horses for a while and heed the Telangana police and High Court verdict on conducting padayatra and public meeting in Bhainsa, a communally hypersensitive place. (Praja Sangrama yatra: Bandi placed under house arrest , THI, 28 Nov). The political parties are accountable to the people, law of the land and are, therefore, duty-bound to ensure peace and harmony in the pluralistic society.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

China should change tack to tame Corona



China seems to be walking a wrong path in tackling corona menace. The continuing zero Covid policy has been not effective in containing the disease in addition to its economic costs. If all other countries are evidently successful with live with virus policy, China has taken a different path of controlling virus and found not successful. Still, it's adherent to its policy and getting people's ire. It should review the situation without any hegemony and correct the course of action.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Winds of change in China, Iran



Protests are raging in China for freedom of expression. The country has been under the stringent rules of communist party without any total freedom to citizens in any manner and a suppressive mindset of rulers governing the country. On the other hand, we are witnessing protests in Islamic Republic of Iran by women against compulsory hijab rule against the wishes of women without any freedom to wear what they like. It's a great transformation that democracy is gaining momentum in China and Iran as people are hungry for freedom and democratic principles. Let us hope they will succeed for freedom of expression in China, freedom and voluntary dress code in Iran.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Cyber attacks on health sector alarming



A massive spike in cyber attack on healthcare sector has been seen. Earlier this week, AIIMS, New Delhi, struggled to get its servers up as it faced ransomware attack which was for exploiting databases containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of patients and workers such as blood donor records, ambulance records, vaccination records and other login credentials. Such attacks stop e-services and sample collection services of the hospital. As per data, in 2022, cyber attacking increased by 95.34% as compared to 2021, which is a red light for us.

Swati Pandey, Ujjain