MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd April 2023

Politicos brazenly imperiling India

While hearing a contempt plea about hate speech, the Supreme made strong observations as to how the hate speeches are made by fringe elements, mixing politics with religion("Fringe elements making hate speeches,State impotent:SC, March 30,THI). What are these fringe elements that are playing havoc with the secular fabric of our glorious country? Are they not our politicians? Our politicians are conveniently oblivious of the fact that India is a secular country. India is not of monolithic culture like Pakistan (based on religion only) and some western countries. Embracing and absorbing varied races, religions, communities and languages, Mother India shines in its unique glory of mosaic culture.

That's why, with foresight and vision, the architect, DrAmbedkar and framers of our constitution, made India a secular nation where all religions are equally respected and people are offered religious freedom. Our great leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Radhakrishnan, Shastriji, Vajpayee and APJAbdul Kalam were always secular in their orations which were never tinged with any religious fervour and attracted all sections of people, irrespective of religion. For them, the religious harmony among people, peace and welfare of the nation were more important. So they won the hearts of all Indians who adored them as true patriots, beloved leaders and ideal statesmen.

But the present political scenario in the country is absolutely different from what was witnessed in the bygone era. To grab power, they stoop down to any sinister level. Apart from money power and muscle power, they ashamedly resort to polluting religion with their murky politics and dividing people on the basis of religion and community for votes. They make hate speeches, instigating the people of one religion against the people of another religion with religious disharmony prevailing among certain religions. We have recently heard of some politicians describing India as a Hindu country which is against the secular character of the nation.

Our politicians must learn to look at people not from the prism of religion,but from that of national identity as Indians. So while making hate speeches, our politicos must bear in mind that ours is a secular country with no religiosity.

As long as politics and religion in the country are not segregated, hate speeches continue to be made, challenging the secularism of the country and imperiling the religious harmony of the country. Let's hope that our politicos will have wisdom and patriotic spirit to

refrain from mixing politics with religion and making hate speeches in the broad interests of the nation.

– Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Whatever happened to anti-corruption crusade?

I want to tell a "Kuti Story" (or Chitti/little), not to be confused with a nice motivational song from the Tamil/Telugu film "Master" starring Thalapathy Vijay. Sometime in 2010-11, there appeared a Gandhian from Maharashtra, Anna Hazare, and he was joined by a person called Arvind Kejriwal, an RTI activist and IR official on whose pressure the government then brought in RTI. Hundreds of those who called themselves crusaders joined the group led by Anna Hazare, India AgainstCorruption (IAC), and launched nationwide movement demanding 'Jan Lokpal' to investigate corruption charges against public representatives. The movement got so much attention from all the media that it turned into a mass public movement all over India with widespread support from general public who are called "AamAadmi," a gender-neutral term for citizens on the whole. AamAdmi, the main opposition used this opportunity to support it from behind very well knowing that it can even boomarang on them if and when they form government and ultimately they did form the government and are now working towards third term.

This story is just to remind people what happened to IAC and where they are now. We know one group has formed a political party AAP using the name AamAadmi (or Janata which was also used to form Janata party). We have no news about Anna Hazare either from AAP or ruling party BJP. And what is happening to Lok Pal which got assent on January 1, 2014. Last heard as per RTI revelation it received nearly 5,000 complaints of corruption, we have no information on investigation. We often seem to have very short memories when the present government is talking corruption as if it exists only among non-ruling party leaders. The PM even went to the extent of calling corrupt opposition hatching conspiracy to destabilise the government.

–N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Oppn reels under graft slur by Modi

Targeting the opposition parties which have come together against the ED-CBI action on opposition party leaders, PM Modi said some parties are conducting BhrashtachariBachaoAbhiyan together.

Modi sounded supremely confident that the majority of the people in the country will see the issue in the way he has put it – a movement by a corruption-free BJP government to take lawful action against corrupt leaders of family-ruled political parties who are opposed to its efforts to cleanse the system.

Meanwhile, most of the Opposition parties' efforts to play a narrative of democracy being under threat from the Modi government has not had much impact, and most ordinary people seem to view the issue as is being defined by the ruling party.

In case, Opposition fails to explain its point of view, and the rationale for their coming together, then the unity moves will become a big strategic blunder for the individual parties. If people do see the coalition of the Opposition as a herd of scared corrupt leaders trying to save themselves against a crusader of clean politics like Narendra Modi, then they would have already conceded the game, set and match to the BJP.

So far, Rahul Gandhi may have come across to many as a victim, but he is no martyr. The leaders from many opposition parties like AAP, RJD, BRS and TMC are facing corruption charges. It is absolutely significant that the Opposition refutes this argument by Modi, as the first thing going forward. The Prime Minister has, however, now created a new challenge for the Opposition.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Rahul rightly sparks doubts on his sanity

When political parties fight out bravely during election time and make their stand clear in front of the people, the age-old party leader chose to present the party's concern in a foreign land and try to expose his own weakness in front of the world. The comments by the German foreign ministry's spokesperson came close on the heels of US state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel saying that the US is tracking Gandhi's case in Indian courts. This looks rather childish to get support from outside when Indian elections are due shortly. It is left to the leaders to fight out and win elections by getting people's mandate here in India and not seek something fishy through foreign intervention. It is a cowardly move and needs to be condemned.

–Jayanthi CK Maniam, Chennai

II

It refers to "Congress' damage control on Germany's intervention." Ever since Rahul Gandhi has asked for USA, Western countries' interference in India's internal matters as he feels that our democracy is in danger.This issue is not coming to an end. And now Congress' Digvijay Singh has thanked Germany for taking note of Rahul Gandhi's suspension. No country has any right to interfere in our internal matters and any leader found to be encouraging that move is not right at all. Digvijay Singh has the history of passing controversial remarks about BJP and Prime Minister and he generally remains in the news for wrong reasons. Though Congress has distanced itself from him, the damage is done and BJP will corner Congress on this issue once again. Sadly, all this has resulted in continuous logjam in the parliament.

– Bal Govind, Noida

III

It is obvious that Rahul Gandhi is not cut out to play a tangible role in the country's politics. RG is an accidental politician who has been brought into the Indian political scene - an individual who was freely roaming the world with his girlfriend, enjoying life in his own way. This is more due to the imagination that without a Gandhi scion, the political scene of the country is never complete. Politics has never been a serious business for Rahul Gandhi, who is not aware of India's great tradition and diverse culture, very often getting mixed up with characters of Ramayana and Maha Bharat. His actions make him more of a laughing stock rather than a serious contender for the PM post that his party often projects and dreams.

From day one, Congress was never part of united expectations of all sections of communities in India. Congress proved to pander more to the interests of the minority community often forgetting the commitment and responsibility for others. The pro-minority mindset grew to such an extent that sharia laws are given legitimacy in the triple talaq issue of Muslim women, thus making them ineligible for alimony or any financial assistance, by none other than his father, and previous PM, Rajiv Gandhi, who amended the law. This gave a renewed expectation for radical Muslim groups to Islamise India with more vigour and no hold barred; about which the peace loving majority community is clueless; and it is good to see some semblance of awareness.

Rahul Gandhi is not only a misfit politically, but also dangerous for the country and Indian politics as he has never regarded India as his motherland.

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Made for greatness

Apropos 'A great woman behind every man,' the writer has given a subtle twist to the popular concept that behind every successful man is a woman. It requires a mother to nourish and bring up the child after carrying the baby in her womb for nine months. Fathers are usually out of the picture as shared parenting is not really inherent in Indian culture and society.

The wife is called the better half only to make her a little less mad for the things she has to do to keep the household running. It is often spoken in jest having no real intent behind the words. Taking random examples of successful women is just hypocrisy to hide the fact that as a patriarchal society we expect the women to be subservient to the needs of the male. A women choosing a career above the family is usually looked down upon. There are few men who stand behind their woman as she climbs higher on the steep ladder of success. Let us also raise a toast to them as they remain unmoved by the taunts of relatives and friends!

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

No bias in declaring fraudulent accounts by banks

In fact, bankers will never classify a borrowal account as a fraudulent borrowal account without following all due procedures. Especially, in the case of big borrowal account, monitoring is done at regular intervals. Whenever the bank finds out any wrong transaction in the account it cautions the borrower not to repeat the transaction.

If the mistake is done repeatedly the bank takes corrective measures and suggests the company to run the company on right track.

The defaulters are of two types. One is a wilful defaulter who does not pay the dues even though he is capable of doing so.

Fraud is an indication of deceitful acts not following the due procedures prescribed by bank and RBI. In fact,wilful defaulter gets a chance to present his case and question the assessment of the committees looking into his case,whereas the defaulted borrower cannot argue his case as his intention is wrong which ultimately loses the value of the assets held by the bank.

The apex court observed that a six month period allowed under RBI regulations to establish fraud is good enough to allow for borrower' feedback.

The court also said where time is running out to act against malafide interests natural justice can be set aside. The banks always intimate the borrower in writing on what reasons he is classified as fraudulent borrower.

In the case of insolvency resolution, the onus lies on the banks to identify problem accounts in time and proceedaccordingly.

Hence,the contention that natural justice is denied to the fraudulent borrowers is not acceptable.

–TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Money can't always bury a sex scandal

Former US President Donald Trump is in the news for the wrong reasons. He has been "criminally indicted" by a grand jury in Manhattan for hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniel ahead of the 2016 presidential election and falsification of business records. A whopping $1,30,000 is said to have been paid for the adult film star's silence. Obviously the payment was made to keep one of his extramarital sexual encounters under wraps. It is interesting to learn that money has the power to bury sex scandals.

Trump could be photographed and fingerprinted and even handcuffed when he makes his appearance at court for his arraignment, what a spectacular fall for a modern, badass superhero who once lived in the White House. This indictment involving illegality and immorality confers on Trump the dubious honour of being the first sitting or former President to be "criminally indicted" in the US. It could well scuttle Trump's chances of being considered and winning the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump's legal woes are too many; he faces charges of attempts at subversion of election, incitement to attack on the Capitol, and shady business deals and dealings, among others. It cannot be contended that the justice system has been weaponized to punish a political opponent if the 'guilty verdict' is based on irrefutable evidence. Crimes often, if not always, catch up with their perpetrators. Given his ill-disguised wayward ways and strong-arm tactics to escape their consequences, Trump cannot honestly expect us to believe that he is innocent.

– G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Month of fasting for Muslims

Ramadan is the Arabic name for the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is considered to be one of the holiest months for Muslims and is marked by a period of fasting, considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is a month when Muslims from all over the world keep fasting from dawn till dusk, as a mark of piety to Allah (PBUH) and His teachings. Even water is not drunk during this entire month, however hot the climate may be or however thirsty one may feel.

During this holy month, Muslims offer alms to the poor and recite the Holy Quran at home and in mosques.This holy month is very auspicious to Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated on the day after the crescent moon is sighted. Coming to the new moon, the festival marks the end of Ramadan. Eid is celebrated in India with much enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims from all strata of life.

–JubelD'Cruz, Mumbai