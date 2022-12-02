MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd December 2022

Indian economy braves recession

India continues to be the fastest growing major economy and is on track very well to achieve 6.8-7% growth this year. This is good news under the trying conditions of the world economy. India's economy grew 6.3 per cent in the September quarter of FY23, boosted by robust activity in services, even as manufacturing output contracted unexpectedly, signalling uneven post-pandemic recovery in Asia's third-largest economy. In the June quarter of FY23, the economy had expanded 13.5 per cent due to a low base in the equivalent period of 2021-22, when economic activity was severely impacted by the Delta wave of the pandemic. Slower GDP expansion notwithstanding, India continues to remain the fastest growing economy ahead of China which was below 4%.

C K Jayanthi Maniam, Coimbatore

Rude jolt to TRS party

'Kickbacks from south group: Kavitha named in Delhi liquor policy case.' (Dec 01). The worst nightmare that TRS has been all along expecting to befall it, in the overt bohemian with AAP in Delhi, wanting to promote a Delhi style liquor policy in which MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha figures in the CBI report submitted to the CBI court – as a suspect with serial number 32 out of 36 accused in the remand report on Amit Arora, a close associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. This is the first time Kavitha's name is being mentioned on record by the probe agency. Amit Arora was arrested by the ED, investigating PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). Investigations revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was a device created by the leaders of AAP, some of whom are part of the Delhi government to generate illegal funds at the cost of the state exchequer.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Big responsibility on filmmakers

Now-a-days, youth are admiring the heroes that are quirky and wacky.They are enjoying the juvenile behaviour of the heroes. Zany humour and screwy attitude have become the assets of heroism. Considerable percentage of cine lovers isliking the cocksure behaviour of the heroes with stinging comments now and then. Except wearing figure-hugging outfits, there is no crucial role to heroines in most of the movies at present. Movie makers must keep in mind that youth is impressionable. They follow the personality traits of their favourite actors. Therefore, this phenomenon must be removed from cinemas.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

Introduce Metro cargo trains

Hyderabad Metro train has become a backbone for the daily commuters. There is a need to introduce a new Metro Cargo train also for the benefit of business community. Hyderabad city is expanding very much and due to traffic congestion we cannot reach the destination in time so cargo companies need a metro cargo train for speedy transportation for their courier parcels and goods. IT Minister K T Rama Rao is requested to introduce such trains for the benefit of the business community so it can generate more income for the Hyderabad Metro.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Lapid's remarks on Kashmir Files vulgar

It is very unfortunate that the Isreali Director Nadav Lapid passed very loose comments on Vivek Agnihotri's film Kashmir Files. He opined it as vulgar and propaganda stunt etc., This only shows his extraordinary ignorance of cross border terrorism and Kashmir problem. For the first time an Indian director Vivek Agnihoti has made an attempt to show the worst sufferings of Kashmiri Hindus on the silver screen. The civil society was shocked to watch atrocities committed by the terrorists on minority Kashmiri hindus in the Kashmir valley during 1989-1991. All the incidents shown in the film are based on the factual incidents written by Salman Khurshid in his book. Let's hope that next time Indian authorities will take care in inviting jury members and presidents for prestigious events like the International Film Festival of India.

Dr S Surya Prakash, Visakhapatnam

Centre cannot wash its hands off

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it cannot be held liable for adverse effects due to Covid vaccines. It added that compensation for death induced by the vaccine can be sought by filing a suit in court. These couldn't be subjected to proper human trials that were made mandatory in the country for purposes such as travel and others. In this background, the government cannot entirely wash its hands off 'adverse effects' of these vaccines. Some kind of compensation is certainly called for only after a competent medical team ascertains that any 'untoward incident' attributed to the vaccine by the vaccinated is indeed 'vaccine-induced'.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi