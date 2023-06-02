MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd June 2023

BJP is no stranger to ‘revadi’ culture

It refers to “Cong revadi will leave the country bankrupt: Modi.” There is no doubt that the Old Pension Scheme proposed by Himachal Pradesh government and 5 welfare schemes proposed by Karnataka government will adversely affect these states, but then the BJP is also equally to be blamed for offering ‘revadi’ in some of the states it rules such as Madhya Pradesh. So this malice is widespread and all political parties are equally guilty. If India has to become a developed nation in the next 24 years, then it has to use all its resources as judiciously as possible. And being fiscally prudent is applicable to all states. Bottom line is that politics and economics have to walk together for the larger good of the nation.

Bal Govind, Noida

BRS may romp home again

The primary reason for Telangana progress is mainly due to stable and effective administration provided by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now Bharat Rashtra Samiti), which is at the helm of affairs since its formation. The number of districts was increased to 33 from 10 for administrative convenience. With its stable government, the Gross State Domestic Product now dramatically increased to 19.9 per cent much to the surprise of other states. With its massive increase of ring and outer ring roads and flyovers, there is rapid improvement of connectivity of Hyderabad city. It has become business-friendly for multi nationals. Of late, district headquarters such as Siricilla and Warangal are also boasting of textile, IT hubs that were unheard of in the undivided state. Given the continuity of welfare schemes, BRS may retain its hold after forthcoming state polls.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Rahul’s audacity to malign Modi

This refers to the usual litany of ex-Congress president and debarred MP from Wayanad for berating the nation and insulting the PM again abroad, in the US. This dirty practice on the part of Rahul Gandhi cannot be shooed away as an act of immaturity by a half-wit who knows very little of India’s cultural tradition and etiquette. Rahul Gandhi, while exercising his freedom of speech in the US; has a responsibility to present the progress report to the audience when the Congress was in power, under the leadership of his grandmother Indira Gandhi; and his father Rajiv Gandhi; besides the remote controlled one decade rule by the dynasty family when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

II

What is alarming and not understandable is Rahul Gandhi continuing the practice of tarnishing the image of the country on foreign shore. The recent address in California in United States where Rahul mocking Modi full scale by calling him a ‘Specimen’ contending that this is a setback to democracy is incorrect and condemnable. All in all, there is no doubt that BJP must work hard to erase fear in minorities to stay in the race. It is also a strong reminder to Congress that as Rahul’s message always has negativity will not be a vote-catcher. On the contrary, every party must work in the direction to bridge gap among the communities than trying to build vote-banks by raising tempers that does not help anyone at anytime

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

III

A person whose surname itself is not his ancestors’ original and who is ‘hailed’ as the “pappu” of the nation has the temerity to call our beloved Prime Minister a ‘specimen’ that too on a foreign soil. Modi proved his mettle as the Chief Minister of Gujarat before meriting ‘election’ as the PM of India. Rahul is an aspiring PM candidate from INC and that should remind him of the enormous responsibility of maintaining decorum and respect for the country. It is a pity even his own coterie is bereft of ideas to counter Modi and, therefore, indulging in such cheap tricks which would ultimately boomerang not only on himself but on his party, the INC.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

India heading off eco headwinds

The official figures released by National Statistical Office on Wednesday have made it clear that India has achieved a growth of 7.2 per cent in the last financial year, exceeding the expectations of 7 per cent of our country’s economic growth rate, and also that our country has become the fastest growing emerging country in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded and expressed confidence that our economy will not suffer in the future. Let’s hope that this year, too, the growth rate will be more than that.

J M R Dunga, Amadalavalasa