MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd March 2023

IT hiring slowdown likely to continue

The hiring slowdown trend that began in the latter half of the last year appears to show no signs of abatement yet. The scenario appears similar to that following the 2008-2009 financial crisis when within next one year all technology companies either stopped or cut down on fresh recruitments. Amidst this, now comes a report of IT firms increasingly opting for lateral hiring to optimise costs. As such, the youth have to upskill themselves and hone their skills and acquire new certifications till clouds of slup blow over.

Parvathi S, Hyderabad

Stray menace: We can't just wish it away

The stray dog menace is always out there. Only when gruesome fatalities occur do they get any attention. Continued apathy of politicians, policy makers, officials and even the public has resulted in proliferation of strays in almost every locality across the country. Regular sterilisation and vaccination drives could have taken places, but for the lack of serious concern among the public to urge the netas to do their bit. As public sleeps over the issue, so do netas and the babus. People also seeming to be offering reckless advice such as culling, insisting that sterilised dogs also chase and bite like others. Most residents want troublesome dogs out of the colony for good, but that's not possible as that is the case everywhere. Do the civic bodies have deep pockets to set up rehabilitation centres all at once? This calls for a concerted effort and time by all - public, netas and officials - to reduce the severity of the issue.

Mahesh Pasala, Tirupati

Why are the stray dog bites in the city on the increase? Dogs in streets turn sometimes ferocious as they are hungry. Though some give some leftover food, it is insufficient for any stray. Sterilisation cannot stop dog bites as it is only to reduce stray dog population. What is needed is preventive action from the government agencies such as GHMC and police, be it dog bites, pollution by air or noise; the endeavor must be to end the menace. For the patients in hospitals the noise around them is too much to bear, why no action to end this noise?

Thomas K E, Hyderabad

The hearty Rajadhiraja of Music



The other day, that is last Sunday in the RAAJA Live concert held at Miyapur in Hyderabad, the protagonist octogenarian (Ilaiyaraaja sir) proved once again how agile he was. He not only conducted the live show which ran for more than three hours standing besides his dear nanban (the Tamil word means friend) - the famed harmonium - but also sang three song numbers. The songs "janani janani jagath karani nee paripurani nee... kalaya nijama... and enno ratrulostayi gaani" were sung with precision. The rapt audience promptly acknowledged their love for the Maestro by forming a sea of candles with the mobile handset lights. May IR sir keep enthralling us in the years to come..

Dilip, Hyderabad

Targeted killings in J&K worrying



The targeted killing of Hindu Pandit community in Kashmir is continuing. That the perpetrators responsible for the recent murder have been gunned down in Pulwama is reassuring because the terrorists responsible for the crime were identified and gunned down within just 24 hours of the crime. It is indicative of the resolve of the Centre in bringing to book such anti-nationals, who have no option but to fall prey to the bullets. Howeve, it is sad that there has been collateral damage for the security personnel in the martyrdom of a brave heart.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Millet turning into fad food for rich



Of late the health-conscious rich and upper middle class have started talking about and are eating millet-based food. In fact it is turning fashion in social gatherings on how they have started having only "organic" and "millets." The PM seems to have smelt this fad and went to treat fellow MPs with millet-only lunch ahead of the Budget session. The Finance Minister in turn in her budget speech declared "shree anna" and India as the largest exporter of poor man's food. While millet growers would laugh away to banks with more demand and better remuneration, the moneyed class would turn healthy at the cost of the poor who were the main consumers for coarse food as they could not afford wheat, rice and other soft varieties. The government needs to maintain balance and shouldn't create a new divided "unhealthy poor and healthy rich." While promoting millets, awareness needs to be spread about pros and cons of people suddenly consuming millets whether it suits them or not.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad