MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd September 2022

The rape of justice

Rape is rape, no matter who committed it. We see no justification for the Karnataka police inordinately delaying the arrest of seer Shivamurthy who has been booked under the POSCO Act for allegedly sexually abusing two minors staying in a mutt-run hostel for over 3 years. It is a clear case of the police deferring to the wish of the party in power and showing undeserving and undue leniency to a rape accused. The only explanation why the law is not taking its own course is that the seer charged with rape has political clout and he belongs to an electorally crucial community. We are still to hear from Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Perhaps they're yet to make up their mind on what is more important – women's dignity or vote. We are unable to comprehend immunity for a seer from prosecution. We cannot let daughters of India be used as objects of pleasure by sexual predators in the guise of seers and spiritual leaders. We have to protect the meek from the mighty.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

GDP galloping - Great going

As the world is grappling with economic woes, the US technically looking at a recession, Ukraine war drowning Europe's economy with inflation nearing double digits, and a looming energy shortage, all eyes are on India's Quarter 1 GDP numbers as we gallop to a new high despite all setbacks during Covid19 pandemic and after that. While world GDP is shrinking, the Indian economy is racing ahead. Eurozone inflation surges to record-high 9.1% in August. US GDP shrinks for the second consecutive quarter while India's GDP growth in Q1 FY23 is expected at 15%. Those who were abusing both PM and FM during the pandemic are found spinning newer fake narratives. The rebound in the contact-intensive services and broad-based increase in Industrial sectors cushioned growth.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Criminal negligence costs lives

It is unfortunate that four women succumbed to death at Double Laparoscopy (DPL) camp organised at Civil Hospital in Hyderabad by State Government and out of 34 women undergone similar procedure, a few of them are in serious condition. Reasons such as malnutrition, spurious water taken by the women for losing health are only for escaping from doctors' negligence. A number of such operations conducted earlier went of successfully. This particular act happened now tantamounts to operational failures and improper care taken by medical staff. Paying Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia and double bed room houses to the families of deceased is a clear evidence of careless and inattentive performance of the officials concerned involved in DPL operations.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Govts may fail, but not Ganesha

After two years, I assume that it is the first time people have celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in their homes and outside. I think this year's Ganesh chaturthi would give employment to all those who depend on such festivals and in particular idol makers, suppliers of materials, transporters, loaders, flower and fruit vendors including those who have been gathering grass and other plants meant for puja. Of course, the theen mar groups would probably have a good time so also other petty vendors near big pandals. So it is clear that whether BJP led by PM have fulfilled their much publicised 2 cr jobs ever, Lord Ganesh seems to have never failed his promise to those who depend on him for jobs. If PM for whatever reasons could not keep his promise to voters, at least he must appeal to his party leaders and Sangh Parivar to allow the 10-day Ganesh festival the pass off peacefully.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

India must improve batting

Like Afghanistan, India also won both their league games and in the knock out stage of the Asia Cup. It is now tightening the screws as both Pakistan and Afghanistan are having formidable sides to upset the applecart. We find, the Indian team lacks killer instinct and lasted till the last over to knock of 148 runs needed for the victory before Pandya hitting a six and seal the match. In the match against Hong Kong we saw both Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh concede more than 10 runs per over and that was not economical in any way. Even batting appears rather slow paced for a T-20 game with both Rahul and Kohli taking their own time to come to form. As a matter of fact, we lacked the aggressive batting and that was one of the reasons for not winning a ICC sponsored tournament in recent times.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai

Even after three decades, Gopinatham revers slain IFS officer Srinivas

Chamarajanagara: Gopinatham, a small village on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu was in the news almost daily three decades ago when forest brigand Veerappan was active in the region. Today, the villagers of Gopinatham remember martyr IFS officer P Srinivas daily at the Mariamma temple constructed by the officer himself in 1990s. Gopinatham situated in Hanur taluk of the district was a remote village without minimum basic infrastructure. It was only after P Srinivas took charge as DCF of Chamarajanagara and Assistant Commandant of Special Task Force (STF) formed by government to nab brigand Veerappan the village changed. The officer constructed a Mariamma temple in the village , and built more than 40 houses for poor.

Traffic cops get declaration letter from repeated traffic offenders

Bengaluru: Motorists should think twice before parking on the pavement or in a restricted parking area. Because, if you do this mistake repeatedly, you may end up paying a fine of upto lakhs of rupees and serve a jail sentence.

Bengaluru City Traffic Police has decided to issue fines under Section 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to people who disturb people by parking in restricted areas and riding on footpaths. If the mistake is repeated, the police will seize the vehicle and start getting a written declaration letter from the offenders.

If this rule is violated for the first time or for the second time, the police files a case under IPC section 283 and impounds the vehicle. Later, the motorists appear in the court, pay a fine of Rs 200 and get the vehicle released.

If the traffic violation is repeated for the 3rd time, the police will get a written a cover letter under Section 107 of the Penal Code (CrPC). This written letter is valid for one year. A fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh can be imposed for repeating the offence. Motorists or footpath encroachers who fail to pay fines can be jailed.