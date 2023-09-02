MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd September 2023

Sparks may fly at special Parl session

The special five-day Parliament sittings in this month, announced by the Government within three weeks from the end of monsoon session, is surprising. That the agenda being kept secret is still intriguing. The ruling party and the PM do love to add surprising factor to all the announcements that carry significance in public life. Be it note ban, surgical strike or lockdown, all the announcements were made like bolts from blue. The special session agenda may likely include ‘one nation, one poll,’ as the government has formed one committee to look into it. The proposal of unified elections does need many amendments to RPA and other Acts in Parliament. The conclusion of G20 meetings by then, launch of Aditya L1, success of Chandrayaan 3 and cutting the price of natural gas will be some good news from the ruling party to face the public through sessions. But the Adani issue may rock the parliament again along with Manipur issue.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

This refers to the editorial (September 1): “PM’s Advisor for new Constitution; Agenda clear”. Dr Bibek Debroy, as it seems, is firmly on opinion to prepare for a new constitution on the ground of several amendments and its reflection of colonial legacy. His construed conception is not acceptable in terms of acceptability of quite a number of provisions as most valid which cannot be altered as mentioned in the preamble. Amendments are sometimes required to meet the needs of changing environment. Even in a new constitution how many sections can be replaced which will deface the basic structure as a whole? Further, the framers of the constitution were wise enough to copy down certain clauses from other constitutions which were most adoptable to Indian conditions and it is not a scholarly advice for a new one. “Indian constitution is a living and organic thing which, of all instruments, has the greatest claim to be construed and broadly and liberally (Goodyear India vs State of Haryana, AIR 1990 SC 781)”. Is this Advisor Debroy a mouthpiece of PMO, may be to get response from public - a tactical trick of Indira Gandhi.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Refer to the new of special session of Parliament for five days i.e. from September 18 to 22, to thrash out vital issues like ‘One Nation One Poll,’ Uniform Civil Code and Women Reservation Bill. The Opposition is crying foul over these developments as the INDIA team is to decide on modalities of seat sharing and other aspects in the upcoming elections in 2024. One wonders why the INDIA group is so jittery over the issue of one nation - one election idea, citing irrelevant and mediocre reasons, attempting to prevent this move. While Shiv Sena (UBT) has questioned how the special session could be held during the Ganesh festivities, that is unusual and unheard of. The Opposition, in any case, would not be part of the debate from the past experience the country had seen so far.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

I.N.D.I.A block may opt for PM by rotation

The 26 (by now 28) parties combine I.N.D.I.A seems to be having trouble about the Prime Minister’s face for the combine in the electoral battle of the Lok Sabha in 2024. The Janata Dal became Jaghada Dal over this issue in 1978-79. There were too many people with the ambition to become the Prime Minister. If such a collapse is to be avoided, the rotation system that obtains for the Presidentship of the Security Council of UN and the Prime Ministership of Switzerland may be adopted. In the system, persons become the President/Prime Minister by rotation every month. Similarly, the Prime Ministership-aspiring Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray... may become Prime Ministers by rotation every month. With these arrangements, the ambition of all the leaders of the regional parties may be realised. The example of the Presidentship/Prime Ministership by rotation in the UN Security Council and Switzerland’s government may be followed by the I.N.D.I.A.

Dr T Hanuman Chowdary, Hyderabad

Larger connotation of Raksha Bandhan

Traditionally and historically ‘Rakhi Pournima’ reflects safety and prosperity from a sister to his brother. Thus, it had been limited between two personalities. The government, the legal heads, various service-minded organizations shall find out all pending issues and grievances of the people. Sorting out them as per the case afffords solutions in time. Thus, they become thousands of ‘Rakhis’ for the people. Safeties and protections to the people becomes a big ‘Rakhi’ to the country itself.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad