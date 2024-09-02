MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd September 2024

Avani Lekhara’s Olympic feat inspiring

Avani Lekhara shot a golden bullet, became the first ever Indian (individual) in the Olympics history to win two gold medals in (men or women... Olympics or Paralympics). Kudos to Avani for winning the (first Indian) gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, in the 10m air rifle shooting standing. Earlier in Paris -2021 too she had won a gold. Wishing her hatrick gold. Hats off to the Indian contingent for winning 4 medals on the 2nd day (1 gold for Avani, 1silver for Manisha, 2 bronzes for Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal).

P V Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad

***

Avani’s gold is a cherishful moment for all the Indian back home. She improved her own records, became first Indian woman to win two Paralympics gold in the 10 m category and initiate the medal tally at Paris for India. Nation wishes her and all the players, heartiest congratulations on their hard efforts and success. We hope that more and more medals and more podium finishes will be ensured this time. With Indian flag and India’s national anthem keep on mesmerising maximum time in the podium zone of Paris Paralympics 2024.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Chief Minister or hate-monger?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reveals the hate-monger in him in his statements. It has now become his wont to wantonly target the state’s minority communities. He declared that he would take sides against “Miya Muslims” and not let them go to Upper Assam. This is while the right to free movement is a constitutionally guaranteed right. Sarma exemplifies (and excels at) the politics of hate. He sought to justify his rabid communalism by stating that Islamophobia is in his DNA as in other like-minded hardcore Hindutva zealots. One sometimes wonders if he is competing with his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Delayed justice means denial of justice

Forty years after the 1984 anti-sikh riots, a Delhi High Court ordered framing of charges for murder and other offences against the Congress leader Jagadish Tyler in a case related to the killing of three people in North Delhi’s Pul Bangash area during violence. This is highly pathetic. It has taken 40 years to frame charges alone. Just imagine how long it will take the case to be finalised since the case has political leanings. Justice delayed is surely justice denied. It is justice denied to the killed and his kins. Law in our land bends for the rich. Law is not equal but varies from person to person.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai

Govts must act fast, reduce rain woes

Heavy rains consistently bring significant hardships to those living in low-lying areas during the rainy season. Poisonous creatures are being swept into homes by the high water levels, hiding in hard-to-reach corners, and causing further distress. This ongoing menace has instilled fear among residents. Meanwhile, the Telangana government is currently focused on the HYDRA project. However, the top priority should be developing an effective drainage system. In the United States, even after torrential rains, the underground piping system quickly clears the water, leaving streets and roads clean and dry within minutes.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

Shockingly, a teacher and two students were washed away near Uppalapadu in Gunturu district. The officials concerned must be pulled up why that school opened despite holiday being declared for all the educational institutions especially in NTR and Gunturu districts. It is time the officials vacated the people living in valunerable locations like hill slopes, adjacent to streams and rivulets besides low-lying areas.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

***

During the rainy season, our country is experiencing a significant rise in mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Malaria. These diseases have become a serious public health concern, primarily due to stagnant water accumulation, which provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The authorities must immediately take action by launching awareness campaigns, conducting regular mosquito control spraying, and encouraging the use of protective clothing. Proactive measures are essential to prevent the further spread of diseases and safeguard public health.

Korine Sharon, Hyderabad