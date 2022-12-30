MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th December 2022

AP seeking alternative to Jagan, Naidu

One lost the count of AP CM's visits to Delhi and meetings with the PM and the Home Minister, the two top leaders at the Centre. There are no tangible gains. Barring a photo of the CM presenting a shawl or Lord Venketeswara idols to the leaders, nothing is revealed either by the CMO or the PMO. These visits to Delhi are being made as a political tool to be used in the coming election campaign just as Chandrababu Naidu did in 2018. Pro-Naidu media then popularised his 29 trips to Delhi for Special Status for the state but BJP government not obliging to cover up then CM's mistakes. Voters are wise enough to reject YSRCP, a party with no vision of development just as they defeated 'graphic visions' of Naidu. The AP voters are looking for an alternative. Whether Jana Sena and BJP is ready to project themselves as a firmedup combination is the moot question.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

Tragedy strikes Naidu's road show

Disaster struck in Kandukuru in Prakasam district as 7 people died in a Chandrababu Naidu's road show and that is the talk of the town. Politicians exceed all the limits and play dirty politics creating enmity with the centre and paying price for the same. Chandrababu Naidu tried to be over smart by withdrawing from the NDA and not paying high price for the same. The road show spread hatred and the Covid19 still persisted with and the crowd became the super spreader. The mishap happened when the leader of the opposition was addressing a road show there. People gathered in large numbers at the venue and there was some jostling among the public during the meeting, leading to a stampede-like situation.

Gundu K Maniam, Coimbatore

Rahul's charges against Modi baseless

Perpetuating power by Modi-led government at centre is indicative of mounting public acceptability or popularity. Since BJP is ruling country, within parameters of our Constitution, present allegation levelled by Congress president is baseless. Moreover, present rule by PM Modi could provide stable or powerful central government which alone can rescue our grand country from threats from adversary countries, unlike unstable or weak central government being provided by multi-alliance governments.

BVK Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Kudos to Army, police in J&K

The elimination of four heavily- armed terrorists who were travelling in a truck by alert security forces in J&K near Tawi Bridge, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, is a big move that has thwarted an attack. The credit definitely goes to the vigilant armed personnel of the Army and the J&K Police. This shows Pakistan's relentless efforts to destabilise peace in the Kashmir Valley that suits the narrative of pseudo-secular Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, who have been claiming that killings in the Valley have gone up in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370; while the reality is otherwise. These political groups have always supported Pakistan, and demanded that Pakistan and other terror groups be made parties in talks for peace in the Kashmir Valley.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

LDF govt mired in corruption

Congress has claimed political victory as CBI court absolved former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy and five other senior leaders in sexual assault case linked to controversial solar scam in 2014. Whole episode exemplifies claim by him that his public life has always been an open-book and truth can never be hidden. Moreover, an impartial evaluation exposes that it is purely wicked political gimmicks by unscrupulous authorities of LDF government. Moreover, it is highly pertinent to point out that present LDF government which assumed power as crusader against corruption is paradoxically engulfed by a series of disgusting corruption scams.

BVK Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

A welcome U-turn by Law Minister

Union Law Minister's U-turn on Judiciary is welcome. (Need to maintain the independence of judiciary, THI, 29 Dec). The view expressed in the editorial is a timely reminder to both the government and the people of this Nation, to respect and preserve the independence of the Judiciary, which is vital for Indian Democracy today. In this regard, the public opinion in the country was dead against the plans of BJP government which wanted to have control over the Judiciary, particularly on the considered view of the law minister ,that government of the day should have larger say in the appointment of Judges. The nation with one voice is demanding that the independence of judiciary should be intact. At the same time,it expects the government to act strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India, without any experimentation or deviation.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

AAP condemns govt move to suppress farmers' agitation to appease Centre

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party state secretary B T Naganna condemned the police action against the farmers from about 20 districts across Karnataka protesting in Mandya demanding fair and remunerative price (FRP) for various crops, including sugarcane. Addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party's state office, Naganna said, "The farmers have been protesting for the last 52 days but the state government has not paid any heed to their demands. With Union Home Minister, Amit Shah visiting the state, the government is trying to shun the agitation to avoid embarrassment. The government has now resorted to punishing the agitators by employing brute police force to suppress them. The police have indulged in committing atrocities by removing the agitators' tents and arresting them. The government is disregarding the farmers' right to protest by doing so."

BJP mulls to build Ram mandir in Ramanagara eyeing election

Ramanagara: The BJP is planning to build a Ram Mandir at Ramadevara Hills in Ramanagara. The Pattabhirama temple is also situated in the hill. As the assembly election is nearing the BJP government has announced that it would construct Ram Mandir. This issue has also led to a war of words between the government and the opposition. The Rama Devara Betta is the favorite place of Silicon City people which is just 50 kilometers away from Bengaluru. A favorite place for bird lovers. The place is famous as Sholay Betta as the famous Hindi film Sholay was shot here. The Ramanagara district in charge minister C N Ashwatha Narayana has announced that the government would build Rama temple on the hills. The district is strong hold of JDS and Congress, through the announcement BJP has made a master plan to strengthen the BJP in the old Mysore area, especially in Ramanagara.