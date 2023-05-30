MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th May 2023

Another stellar achievement by ISRO scientist

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation on May 28 at 7.12 am commenced the 27.5 hour countdown for the launch of a navigation satellite on board a GSLV rocket in Sriharikota. The 51.7 metre tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 15th flight, would carry the navigation satellite NVS-01 weighing 2,232 kg and it is a landmark achievement and the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, about 130 km from Chennai. Thus, we take up our space mission to greater heights and it is yet another achievement.

C K Ramani Dorai Ramani, Mumbai

Ban on energy drinks need of the hour

Energy drink consumption has increased dramatically over the past two decades, especially among adolescents and young adults in the country. Energy drinks are aggressively marketed with claims that these products boost energy and improve physical and cognitive performance. However, studies supporting these claims are limited. Most brands on the market contain high amounts of glucose, but some offer versions with added artificial sweeteners. Other commonly used ingredients include taurine, methylxanthine, guarana, yerba mate, acai, maltodextrin, inositol, carnitine, creatine, glucuronolactone. Serious concerns have now been raised about the safety of these products. There are several reports showing adverse health effects from energy drinks. The stimulants in these drinks can have harmful effects on the nervous systems, too. Until independent research confirms safety, especially in adolescents, the sales of energy drinks should be restricted or banned in the country.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

A matinee idol with limited reign in politics

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is a legend by himself and it should be realised that being an versatile actor and human being, he spread Telugu fragrances to each and every corner of the world. His acting skills in the mythological film roles such as Srirama and Sri Krishna got such a tremendous applause and recognition that many rural-semi-urban movie fans even now revere him like a god. His social films, too, like Raktha Sambandham etc have shown to the audience the brother-sister relationship that should be followed by everyone. In addition, he became the Chief Minister of united AP thrice. He richly deserves the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Late NTR was definitely a rare leader but his chequered political career speaks otherwise. He was ‘guided’ by a “Kamma” coterie which played casteist politics in the State. Kamma and non-Kamma was the norm of those days and with Nara Chandrababu Naidu joining the band wagon things went from bad to worse and ultimately led to NTR losing power and finally his end came as a shock to the people. NTR started his political career with a bang by catapulting his fledgling TDP to power within one year of establishing it and frittered the glory away by allowing his son-in-law to take remote control of the party affairs. He fought against the Congress’ brand of dynastic politics but fell into the same trap and brought upon himself the doom that many did not envisage. One should be able to call a spade a spade. NTR was a successful actor but his “success” in politics was ‘limited’ and not complete.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam founder NT Ramarao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his services to Himalayan heights in both off and on the silver screen and also admired him for bringing glory to the country and the people globally. It is a good gesture to praise NTR in true spirits. Modi could have announced or promised to confer on him the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on this occasion. Then BJP would have been in good books of the people of AP which may help this party in laying formidable foundation in this state.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

New Parliament brings Naya Josh



The new Lok Sabha can seat 888 members, with the capacity to expand it to 1,272 during joint sessions, while the Rajya Sabha will seat 384. Both chambers are roughly three times bigger than those in the old Parliament. The old Lower House chamber had a significantly inadequate 148-member capacity at inception, necessitating remodelling for expansion in the 1950s, with the first floor added in the 1960s. The ruling party has the majority support and the new parliament will see members attend parliamentary sessions with a fresh energy and avoid conflict of interest in a people’s parliament and bring out the best in a democratic way.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai