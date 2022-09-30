MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th September 2022

Centre dithering on Vizag Rly Zone

It is incomprehensible as to why the committed Centre has failed to establish the much sought after Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, which was announced with much fanfare in February 2019? (Centre committed to establish Visakhapatnam Railway zone: Union Railway Minister, THI, 28 Sept). The abnormal delay in executing the project even after three years of its official announcement by the GOI is causing heartburn to the people of the region, who struggled passionately for two decades for the zone and the division. The Centre's studied inaction on this subject is depriving Visakhapatnam, the would be executive capital of AP, of its share in development. Hence the minister is requested to walk the talk on SCOR in Visakhapatnam soon.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Congress lacks vigour & vision

Congress high command is unable to decide on the candidate and still consultations are going meeting different aspirants (The Hans India, 29/9). When the historical Congress, which was the part of freedom struggle, is unable to decide on who will head the party with differences cropping up among the leaders, how can it control the cadre of the party pan India? When Congress cannot set right its house, how can it rule the country if it comes to power? When party leaders are unable to work as a team with discipline, is it possible to fight BJP with powerful Narendra Modi? The vision of the party for the next general elections is not clear. This type of handling the party may give wrong signals to the people feeling that Congress party lost charm.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Centre, States falter on jobs front

Apropos "Mfg sector key for generating new jobs" (28 Sept). The BJP government led by PM Modi promised 2 crore jobs every year. It has not turned into reality in spite of all gimmicks, the last one being Agneepath. But somehow, both the Center and the state governments are spending taxpayers money through media advertisements that they have opened up government jobs. The AAP government in Punjab is on a spending spree. The Central government jobs don't exist as a lot of work including office maintenance are outsourced and even teachers are being appointed on ad hoc. The only sector which can open up is manufacturing and that too faces automation threat. If the government still doesn't focus on the job front they would be bound to face unemployment unrest and only they have to take the blame.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

SC verdict may upset social mores

It is an accepted fact that pregnancy stage in a female's life is a corollary of a marriage, and abortion, in some instances, is too a corollary of a marriage itself. But with the new legislation, abortion is now free from the shackles of marriage bond. Now no more abortion is linked with a marriage, which goes against the grain of accepted social norms of the day. However much vocal the demand as a fundamental right of such freedom now made available to every female citizen, it seems that pre-marriage abortion concept is working at cross purposes with the established social mores. Some restraints and moderate measures are desirable to be imposed upon the subjects while allowing the pre- marital pregnancies, say in rare instances and not as a matter of routine and as a right to assert as such.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Opposition views quite dismaying

At last, the Centre has taken the right decision to ban the PFI for a period of 5 years. Existence of such divisive organisations is a big threat to national integrity. In this context, demand made by Lalu Prasad and the Congress leaders is absolutely ridiculous and meaningless. How can they equate the RSS, which is striving to build the Nation, with the PFI, which is always engaged in anti-national activities? I earnestly request such leaders to first study the activities of the RSS and then comment.

D V Seshasai, Narasaraopet

A beautiful message

'We have just one life, don't fritter it away' (The Hans, 28th September) embodied a beautiful message for us all, especially the youth who are the future stalwarts of the country. Life is precious and a unique experience. Parents should have only realistic goals and their expectations should be in accordance with the calibre and competence of their wards, otherwise they and their children have to face frustration and depression. The youngsters must be optimistic, happy and healthy; they should strive to be men of values rather than of success.

Dr.Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Bengaluru's tea stall accepts payment in Bitcoins

Bengaluru: The Twitterati have taken notice of a tea vendor in Bengaluru. "Cryptocurrency accepted here," reads the stall's banner in capital letters. Shubham Saini started the "Frustrated Dropout" tea stall business after quitting college to do so. It is a favourite hangout for Bengaluru's cryptocurrency enthusiasts and accepts Bitcoin. When the cryptocurrency market collapsed in April 2021, Saini's hopes of becoming wealthy through cryptocurrency trading were shattered.

Saini established a little tea shop on the sidewalk due to financial difficulties. The Frustrated Dropout chain uses a minimal amount of plastic and non-recyclable materials. His business has grown since he began to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. According to Saini, at least 20 consumers pay using cryptocurrencies weekly on average. He has a sign where he updates the dollar to INR exchange rate and accepts payments using the cryptocurrency Paxful platform.

RSS ill-gotten child of BJP: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: If the Popular Front of India (PFI) is the ill-gotten child of Congress, then the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh must be the ill-gotten child of the Bharatiya Janata Party, commented veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah here on Thursday.

He was reacting to veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's comment that PFI is nurtured by Congress. He was speaking to the media persons after performing 'guddali puja' (ground breaking ceremony) for construction of a girls' residential hostel building and competitive exams training centre building of Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha at Vijayanagar 4th Stage here.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be arriving in Mysuru tomorrow as part of the Bharat Jodo yatra. He will be staying in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah asked people to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to help Congress oust the corrupt BJP government.