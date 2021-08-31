MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st August 2021

Our players do the nation proud at Paralympics

It's a moment of pride for India at Paralympics as debut shooter Avani Lekhara has scripted history with winning gold medal and becoming first Indian woman to win gold in the history of Paralympics. The Indian athletes are shining well at world stage despite all odds. Though the number is small, it's significant given the multitude of odds, right from lack of world-class infrastructure to lack of encouragement, coming in the way to success. India has to go a long way in making the country a sports star. The encouragement from the government and private entities should go beyond praising the winners and rewarding them in a knee jerk fashion. The nurturing of sports culture is a long and steady process. Kudos to all Indian medal winners at Tokyo Paralympics.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Avani Lekhara has emerged as the first woman to clinch an Olympic gold in the shooting event. This is a Paralympic gold medal, but the metal shines the same like any Olympic gold. In her words "I am feeling like I'm on top of the world," the country too feels the same. We have garlanded our Olympic medal winners with truckfull of gifts and cash prizes, I hope the government will loosen its purse strings for our Paralympians too. With seven medals so far, the Paralympians have proved that they are no less than our Olympians. Avani Lekhara will be shooting it out in two more events, the mixed 10m air rifle and 50m rifle. India hopes that her kitty jingles with more medals. India is so proud of her.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

Govts devaluing Telugu language importance

Your editorial 'Let Telugu take pride of place' (Aug 30 ) has mirrored many facts about our great language. It's pity that our education system continues to thrive due to the policies of the rulers towards the mother tongue in the English language craze. Many developed countries provide teaching in their mother tongue but the situation here is quite different. One who learns one's own language can master a foreign language with a little effort. The mental acquisition as a necessary part of the education will be more accurate and refined by the use of mother tongue. Let Telugu be a medium of instruction.

T Santhosh Kumar, Yellandu

The editorial 'Let Telugu take pride of place' (Aug.30) succinctly touched how our mother tongue Telugu is to be protected and promoted on the lines of international and other national languages. Every year we ceremoniously and emotionally address for restoration of Telugu but later conveniently forgotten its place. Karnataka king Krishnadeveraya said, "desa bhashalandu Telugu lessa" (among all national languages, Telugu is great). Today talking of its protection sounds points to the least care given to it by introducing English instead of Telugu right from nursery in Telugu states. The adulation of this fifty-six letter magic vernacular can be seen only in avadhanams which luminescence no other language possess. It is limitless to elucidate the glory of the sweetest Telugu language. Unless Telugu is not taught as one of the languages up to degree level, it would be a dead one in long run as predicted by Telugu pundits.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

A welcome move



Centre's new BH registration facility is good but the move is aimed at fetching more revenue to the government in the guise of customer service (Govt introduces new registration mark under BH-series for new vehicles, August 29). Initially, vehicle owners will have the option but in the long run all will be compelled to choose the "BH" series and accordingly more fee will be collected. After total computerisation, banks offered various services free but subsequently they were charged even for exceeding withdrawals. Bottom line is that the common man is always fooled and taxed in this country.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Excluding Nehru's photo won't raise Modi's image

This refers to "Other posters will have Nehru's image": ICHR (30 August). The exclusion of Nehruji's photo from the first set poster of the 75th year Independence celebration clearly shows how deep India's institutions have been saffronised. In fact, in all the public portals accessed by the people, we see only PM Modi's image. If Congress can be accused of naming every project after Nehru-Gandhi, the BJP government is no better when it is using public money to promote Modi's image. By keeping Nehru's photo away from the poster, ICHR head may be thinking that he has raised the image of PM Modi. I would rather say it has only damaged the image of Modi and the position he holds as entire world knows the role of Nehru and many others.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Stalin a role model to other CMs in India



In a survey conducted in Tamil Nadu, 42% of the citizens voted for the DMK leader and CM M K Stalin and placed him on the top. Stalin, as soon as he assumed position, proclaimed to work hard and earn the goodwill even from opponents. A notable quality of his broadmindedness has been revealed when he has not chosen political vendetta as his agenda unlike other leaders in our country. The highlights of the achievements of Stalin during the period of 100 days of his administration are impressive. Stalin stands as a role model to the other Chief Ministers of our country.

Ramakrishnaiah Gundaala, Chowdepalle, Chittoor