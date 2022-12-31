MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st December 2022

Ensure safety at public meetings

Even as Congress party and the BJP-led Central government were sparring over the safety issues at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a shocking tragedy struck a public meeting of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday evening. Stampede due to overcrowding on apparently narrow stretch led to the tragic deaths of 8 persons and resulted in serious injuries to many. This is no time for nitpicking or politicking. Leaders, cutting across all parties, should take adequate care to ensure public safety while planning meetings within towns and cities, especially at evenings or nights. Also, in the wake of new variety of Coronavirus, it is all the more important to follow the safety protocols advised by the Central government recently.

Shaik Jeelani, Rajahmundry

Another huge burden on taxpayers

Nobody can deny that the government has done the right thing by providing food grains free or at highly subsidised rates to over 80 crore people who cannot afford it. All credit goes to the government in the matter but obviously the government is not paying the money from the pockets of its ministers or other elected representatives but from the already heavily burdened middle class. The honest salaried tax payer is made to pay for everything without receiving any benefit in return. Every year around this time there is always news of tax exemptions being raised which are dashed every time the budget is actually presented. The fact that more than 80 crore people need government help to survive is a grim reminder of the mess the nation is in.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Govt push to liquor sales sad



This is with reference to the report "Let's brew some fun to ring in New Year." The enthusiasm that the excise department is showing towards sale of liquor with a revenue expectation of Rs 1,000 crore on the eve of New Year celebrations is so unfortunate. Though the New Year celebration is a global event, it doesn't mean that all the countries should celebrate in the same manner like that of the western countries. Countries like India are still gaining respect because of its inherited traditions and culture. In order to protect the respect and values of the country, the government should forego some monetary aspects and in fact should utilise this occasion, exhibiting our historical traditions and culture, and attract the global attention.

Tumuluri Sri Kumar, Hyderabad

Wake up to horrors of climate change

A 'once-in-a-generation' snowstorm has wreaked havoc on the US. Heartrending reports of scores of Americans dying in their vehicles under heaps of snow are breaking out daily. Climate change is real. Humankind is in for excruciating times. There is no escape. Droughts are becoming longer and more extreme around the world. Glaciers are melting at a faster rate. Climate change is forcing people from their homes, and causing hunger everywhere. People in poorer countries are bearing the brunt. The world faces a race against time to reduce emissions and help the most vulnerable cope with climate impacts that are already being faced today. It's time to act now.

Sudha Rani S, Machilipatnam

Beware of Prachanda govt moves

Rank opportunism, short-term political aims and expediency mark the latest surprising shift of power in Nepal politics. Pushpa Kumar Dahal of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) ditched the alliance led by Nepali Congress, which won the mandate of people, to join hands with Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) led by Khadga Prasad Oli to form the government. Both had run-ins with India in the past. The Oli government even claimed a part of Indian land and even passed a law, altering its border maps. His ascent to power pleases China no end and the Dragon would again move in, with aid and technology, to fuel fissures between India and Nepal. India should step up joint projects and reach out India-friendly parties in the once Himalayan kingdom

Nayak P K, Hyderabad

Spurt in joblessness, Oppn remains clueless

Amidst a fierce volley of political charges between the Central government and the opposition, few people noticed that the unemployment rate shot up to a record 10.9 per cent in the week that ended on December 18. The rising trend of joblessness should have run alarm bells, but the opposition is busy taking non-serious issues. The elevated employment on the countryside too should catch the attention of the government to push the MGNREGS works and mull expanding it to urban areas too. Increasing aid to micro small enterprises is equally important. Focussing on skills-based education should also form part of antidote to the scourge.

P Rajasekhar Reddy, Ongole