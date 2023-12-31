MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st December 2023

No rationale for dilemma on Ram temple ceremony

V Ramu Sarma's article, "Ayodhya Temple Visit: A Catch-22 for I.N.D.I.A" (The Hans Insia, Dec 30) should serve as an eye-opener to non-BJP leaders. India, that is Bharat, is predominantly a Hindu State. This is the reason we find 'Sarv dharma sama bhav' in this land. The secular principles in India as enshrined in our Constitution are carried out unabated till now only because of this reason. And whereas the Congress, the grand old party, in order to retain its minority vote bank since independence, gradually ignored the Hindu sentiments, involved itself in rendering 'extra' amenities to former, under the pretext, secularism.

Upon gaining power at Centre, the right wing Bharatiya Janata Party at last revived the spirit of Hindu sentiments by reviving and refurbishing the religious centres in the country, vis-a-vis rendering stable and efficient administration and ensuring communal harmony. Once bitten, twice shy; having drifted away from Muslim masses, leaders of Congress, the major constituent of I.N.D.I.A, are in a dilemma whether to take part in Ayodhya ceremony.

–Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

It is ironical that most members from Congress and INDIA bloc expressed reluctance to attend the temple event which happens to be the greatest moment in the lives of majority Hindus, by giving lame unacceptable excuse. Can there be anything more to showcase how tolerant and accomodating are the Hindus who never claimed their religion is greater than others? On the contrary, it was the Congress under Nehru that showed blatant intolerance in the past by preventing Babu Rajendra Prasad from attending the Somnath temple inauguration. Further, it is more heartening that the idol believed to be 8 feet is crafted by two Muslim sculptures. Keeping all the above in view, opposition including Congress should wake up and understand the reality instead of sticking to a legacy and mindset by deciding to skip the greatest event. Sooner they realise the better it is, otherwise their actions will neither be forgiven nor forgotten by the majority Hindus.

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

The so-called Catch-22 situation that the INDI Alliance is into is its own making – deliberately embroiled; when it decided to stay away from the January 22nd, “Prana Prathishta” event of Ram Lala temple at Ayodhya. They are missing out on this great event, merely because they feel it is BJP sponsored, in which they have no role to play. The Ayodhya event of the 22nd January must be viewed in its totality – in terms of mammoth development that the state of UP would witness as a result, to become universal spiritual hub for tourists from all over the world; with excellent connectivity by air, rail and road to Ayodhya that would enormously support the tourism sector of the UP, in a great way to become a job provider to several related categories as a result.

The Opposition closing its eyes to refrain from the Ayodhya temple inauguration ceremony that the entire nation is looking forward to would take the credibility of INDI Alliance several notches down in the eyes of the general public, to be equated with one of the many enemies of the country. That would be the dismal legacy with which the Opposition would be seeking votes from the Indian voters – I wonder with what face?

–S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

V Ramu Sarma's "Ayodhya Temple Visit..." (THI 30 December 2023) is an incisive piece detailing the politics involved in the Ayodhya temple. Despite all proclamations of secularism, which needs to keep politics away from religion, that never seems to happen. The attempts to become secular seem to generate paradoxical strands. Shashi Tharoor is a prime example of such confusion, where the professed Hindu identity conflicts with secularist ideals of neutrality. All this points to the fundamental problem of whether secularism can be a true solution for dealing with our multiculturalism.

Another important thing to consider is whether all the indigenous phenomena like ‘Hinduism,’ ‘Sikhism,’ 'Jainism,' and ‘Buddhism’ are even religions. Balagangadhara Rao and the Ghent scholars show that Indian phenomena are not religions in the first place. Best described as traditions, they stand in contrast to religions in the definitional sense, which are Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. In such an understanding, Sanatana Dharma, the essence of our nation, is a conglomerate of many Vedic, non-Vedic, and so-called ‘tribal’ traditions.

Secularism was a solution for European Christendom during a specific period of its history, when the various denominations were fighting each other over individual doctrines. Secularism, which achieved the separation of church and state, was not a universal solution for all cultures. The influx of Islam into Europe and the persisting, nay, increasing, communal problem in India show the deficiencies in the secularism model.

–Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

It is glaringly obvious that the BJP is putting the forthcoming consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya at centre-stage in the run-up to the 2024 general election with the intention of benefiting from it politically. Who accepts or declines the invitation to the ceremony has become a talking point in political circles. It is not clear whether Sonia Gandhi’s reported decision to attend the ceremony is to the BJP’s liking or not. The fact that India is predominantly Hindu does not justify the conversion of what is essentially a ‘religious ceremony’ into a ‘state-sponsored event’. In a secular democracy, the ‘Church’ meaning ‘religion’ is kept separate from the ‘State’.

It is significant that the Ayodhya movement leading to the construction of the temple was coincident with the ascendancy of Hindu Right in Indian politics. The grand ceremony or the grandeur and splendour of the newly-built temple cannot alter or conceal the fact that it was built and stands on the ruins of another place of worship – the 16th century Babri mosque. BJP’s attempt to use a swanky new shrine to increase its appeal to the voters erodes India’s secular ethos and underpinnings. The inauguration of the abode of the most revered deity in the Hindu pantheon should not become an occasion for triumphalism.

–G David Milton,

Maruthancode, TN

There is a proverb. For God's marriage, all are equal and bigshots (Devuni Pelliki Andaru Peddale). Hence, attend without fail and drive out ill-feelings getting settled in the hearts of public at large. Failure to do so will not certify that they are only secular and it would be understood that they miserably failed to understand the hidden meaning of secularism. Wilfully abstaining may not fetch much favour from the voters and this would be a point for BJP in their parliamentary election campaigns to galvanise people and garner votes in their side. Prove to be a Hindu, worship like a Hindu, live like a Hindu and be a devout of Hindu. This is the quintessence of an incarnated Hindu.

–N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

There's no stopping the Modi juggernaut

2024 looks to be a promising year for the BJP-led NDA government, under the stellar leadership of our dynamic PM Narendra Modi. BJP's win in the three states of Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh has firmly positioned the party's prospects for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 The NDA government begins 2024 on a positive note with the inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya .This has both religious and political significance and will boost Spiritual Tourism in Uttar Pradesh. Another historic win for the NDA government in 2023 has been the SC verdict in favour of upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for polls in J&K, thus restoring its Statehood before September 30, 2024.This will now see more development in the region. In 2023 our PM inaugurated the New Parliament Building and what was significant was the installation of the Shengol.The development of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, connecting the Ghats on River Ganga with the Vishwanath Temple has made it very convienient for the piligrims .The Cleaning of River Ganga has been taken up on a mammoth scale. " Phir Aayega Modi " is BJP's 2024 poll song. Our PM's vision of 'Ek Bharath,Shrestha Bharat' will make India a developed nation by 2047.

Women's empowerment has been the agenda of the NDA Govt. The ban on Triple Talaq gives Women the Freedom from oppressive societal norms and 2024 should certainly favour the bringing in of the much awaited Uniform Civil Code.

The passage of Women's Reservation Bill, which reserves 33% of seats for Women in the Parliament will definitely see more representation of Women in the Parliament. The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyaan' is to create awareness towards the education of the girl child and prevent female foeticides and infanticides.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 and the government support to ISRO has made India explore more opportunities in the areas of space technology. India has fought Terrorism with an iron hand and this is the reason behind peace returning to the Kashmir Valley. Another factor which works in favour of Modi returning to the Lok Sabha as our PM for a third term is the lack of a formidable Opposition.

Parimala.G.Tadas, Hyderabad

Yatra-II by Rahul

AICC leader and one of the icons of the Nehru family, Rahul Gandhi, has decided to take up second yatra in the name of Bharat Nyay Yatra (BNY) which would cover about 6,500 km and passing through North Eastern states, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and conclude in Mumbai. The two-month long yatra will start on January 14, 2024 in Imphal and end on 20th March in Mumbai. The yatra is from East to west whereas his first round of yatra was South to North. There is a point in starting BNY from Imphal as Manipur has been boiling with ethnic clashes since May 2023. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not yield to the opposition demand of giving statement on the crisis in Parliament. Perhaps, Rahul wanted to highlight the crisis as well as indifferent attitude of Modi towards it by starting the yatra from Imphal.

Bapuji's salt satyagraha yatra during independence struggle inspired the people to fight for freedom. Later, some freedom fighters in AP took up yatras. In modern times, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his son and present Chief Minister of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took up walkathon for hundreds of kms and won hearts of people and got mandate for their parties in the elections. It is said the present BNY would focus on socio, economic and political justice. If it is realised, the intended goals, the GOP and I.N.D.A bloc will benefit in 2024 General elections. It must thwart economic disparity, social polarisation and political dictatorship being pursued by present ruling party at the Centre.

–Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (NTR dt), AP

2024 – TIME’S NEW BABY

It's time to bid adieu to 2023

And welcome 2024,

The old year is fading away

And dropping into Time's

Passage of bygone years,

The New Year is blooming

Like a fresh, colorful blossom

Sailing on the warm Sunrays

In the Sunlit morning

Of the New Year Day,

Greeting the young and the old

With its beauty and splendor,

Nightingale from its tree-perch

cooing a new, melodious song,

Glowing flowers and flitting butterflies

In gardens, leaves of trees

Making rustling lyrics,

Welcoming and celebrating

Time's New Baby,

Nature wearing the robes

Of wintry fog assumes new

Splendid look of unique beauty,

New Dawn, New DAY, New Year

Stepping into all lives,

Spreading radiance,

Rainbow-hued hopes,

Luminous aspirations

Springing in all hearts,

Happiness, peace streaming

In all lives, and everywhere,

Let's all hail and embrace

The beautiful, bright New Year

With new vigour and the spirit

of jubilation and optimism...

–Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

A Wish For 2024 : Enlightened India

From this midnight today, India along with other parts of the globe would enter the year 2024. More than looking backwards like our political class, or just to divert by dreaming about how 2047 is likely to be, my focus is on 2024 and how India should be.

Coming back to India, I expect that Manipur which has been facing ethnic clashes for more than six months should come to an end. Another sensitive state J&K where the ruling party has been taking political credit for trashing the Article 370 and claiming that J&K is now fully Indian state, even though the state itself was divided and treated as a state ruled from Delhi with literally no powers for the people who are living there. The change does not seem to have brought any tangible change for the people. An elected government – for, by and of the people – is the need of the hour.

On democratic and political front, the need for fresh thinking is expected. The ruling and the opposition are two eyes of healthy democracy and we cannot see them go blind as it can turn the whole country go blind. The parliament, unlike the Temple of Lord Ram coming up in Ayodhya, belongs to all and should become a voice for all and not only who have been empowered.

One hopes that the media should turn fair and independent. They can be a voice for the government but it can’t be at the cost of citizens who are an important part of our democracy. In particular schools, we need drastic changes and it can’t be just by making the schools follow New Education Policy. We need teachers and they can’t be ad hocs as there are thousands of vacancies of teachers which have not been filled up for reasons best known. Lastly, hatred in any form, whether in speech, writing or deeds, has to be stopped. Let 2024 be the year of enlightenment.

–N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

What’s wrong with Indian cricket?

The latent talent available in the country is over exposed as we could not force a win in the foreign soil in the grassy Centurion wicket. The fans worry about the future but as long as the Board and the players make money, anything is okay.

Yes, it is despondent to see the team fold up for 245 and 131 and the match over within 3 days. It is the same old story of surrender as we remember that the Sachin, Dravid Ganguly team in 1996-97 had folded up for 100 and 66. Thus, so far for 32 years we could not force a win in South Africa.

Missing both Pujara and Rahane was ignored and that put paid to our hopes. We saw the whole team fold up like a pack of cards and there were no exceptions. Only dropped catches of our star player prolonged the inevitable. The captain must play a key role and lead from the front. Pat Cummins showed his class and ODI World cup final and is now doing a leading role down under as well. We failed in the World Cup final and the same form continued in the South African series also.

A captain has to imbibe many qualities to become a great leader. He has to have the guts of a gambler, the patience of a saint and the mind of a psychiatrist. Rohit Sharma is just a beginner. He could not pick a good team, and once picked he could not use his bowlers to his advantage. The lone spinner in both the teams could have proved a tormentor had he been used against top order left handed Elgar with the shine in the ball. Instead of that Elgar scored 185 and Jansen 84 made a match of it and proved their credentials in a sheet anchor role and we were just watching the massacre. We failed in all the three departments of the game.

Still lingering voice of Bobby Talyar Khan signalling India's innings defeat that still holds good in the present test series: South Africa koh ekk innings milla, Bharat kho dho innings milla - Humey cricket pasand nahi hai, Humey hockey pasand hai. That ends the sad story at the Centurion. May the New Year bring better luck to the ill-fated Indian side.

–C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

75 years on, India's ugly reality persists

The old slogan "Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan" popularised by Indira Gandhi as an election manifesto in the early 60s and also turned into a movie has some added giveaways (promises) like old age pensions, agricultural credit & crop insurance, power subsidies & most importantly LPG subsidies. It all sounds very fine & noble. Sadly, even after 75 years of Independence, the common man who leads a hand to mouth existence keeps fighting throughout his or her life to secure for himself or herself these doles very famously titled " Freebies" ( whether pre or post elections).

All this reminds that there are still huge numbers from the Indian demographic profile who can be safely categorized & termed "poor & marginalized" sections of society. It's a sad reality & an undeniable fact that there are very sizable numbers who are fighting for survival to secure for themselves either Roti or Kapada or Makaan or even all of them. This ugly reality renews itself time & again presenting as a new challenge to every new government which takes over power, either at the centre or in the states. Whether the governments take it up as a challenge & a committment at all is again a million dollar question.

–N R Raghuram, Hyderabad