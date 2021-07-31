MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st July 2021

Mirabai story needs to be told

Please include a chapter on Tokyo Olympic champ Mirabai Chanu in all the textbooks of India. It should focus on how she rose from a humble beginning to a top class Olympic level silver medalist by sheer dedication, devotion, focus, build on strength, stamina, likes. Also a brief description of all the Olympic medal winners from India can be added and how they train scientifically, systematically. India has won a total of 28 medals since 1900 - 2021: (Hockey: 11, wrestling: 5, shooting: 4, badminton: 2, boxing:2, athletics: 2, tennis: 1, Wrestling: 1).

— Nivriti Sreelekha P N, Secunderabad

Unacceptable resolution of Delhi govt



It is unbecoming of the Delhi Assembly, to move a resolution by the ruling AAP government in opposing the appointment of Asthana as police commissioner as decided by the Union government, terming it as "unconstitutional". The only logic cited by the AAP to justify its disapproval of Asthana is that he was a Gujarat-cadre officer, who successfully investigated the Godhra carnage and Purulia arms drop cases. While the AAP MLAs proclaimed that they have no fears as a result of the appointment since AAP is born out of revolution – unlike the Congressmen in Gujarat, who can be taken for granted or subjugated.

One wonders, if such a resolve is evident on part of the AAP, where is the reason for them to complain against Asthana's appointment . It has become a routine exercise and a standard habit by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his team to score brownie points against BJP for every constructive action intended for the NCR.

— Venkata Narasimhan K R, Madurai

Taliban menace and India



The Taliban are allergic to peace. The increased violence and the rapid territorial gains made by them in Afghanistan since the US began its troops withdrawal signifies that they have no intentions for maintaining stability and bringing a political settlement in the country.

For India, this must be a cause of great concern. First if the Taliban capture the Afghan government by force, then it is most certain that the insurgents will be mishandled by the Pakistan for conducting terror attacks in India. Second, even though the Afghan defence forces succeed in maintaining peace in Kabul and its nearby regions, it is likely that the Taliban will disrupt and destroy the infrastructure and projects functioning in the countryside which they have already seized.

As the US has assured of providing an annual aid of $1 billion to Afghanistan for countering the Taliban, New Delhi must seek this as an opportunity to salvage its investments of $3 billion within the time frame. Negotiations with Taliban is in the vicinity, but an impactful outcome is likely to occur.

— Tushar Anand, Patna

Murder most foul



The gruesome and intentional hitting of a sessions judge by an autorikshaw to death on the spot, is to be condemned from all quarters of society. Judges deliver judgments on the strength of documentary and physical evidences whether these are true or false. Grudging on judges by defeated parties is not justified by any means. Earlier a lawyer couple was murdered in Peddapally district and the case is still under trial. A lady lawyer was killed by her brother in Hyderabad on sharing property issue. This horrible trend is going on and on. Living conditions have become harder and harder in the hands of hooligans. Our laws and judicial system require complete overhauling on stronger side.

— Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Sign language inclusion welcome

The government's decision to include sign language in the list of regular languages for the purpose of learning is a sensible step, which encourages the deaf and dumb people to sail through easily in the society. The prospects of engineering studies in regional languages are seemingly not encouraging in students' perspective, as the technical words are better understood in English than in any other language. The student should be equipped enough to face global competition, rather to be confined to local environment. For that he cannot ignore English at any cost.

— Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla