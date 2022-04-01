MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st March 2022

A welcome move by Russia

Russia has reportedly decided to 'fundamentally cut back operations' near Ukraine's capital and another northern city. According to Deputy Defence Minister, Alexander Fomin, the move was meant to increase trust during talks aimed at ending the month-old fighting. It is a welcome development that muscle-flexing and posturing by a belligerent Russia have given way to dialogue and diplomacy, which is what the world merits at this point in time.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Imran Khan on a dicey wicket

Imran Khan has effectively lost majority in the National Assembly and on his way out. Politics is a dicey wicket, where his in swingers and out swingers will not work wonders. Politics is a different cup of tea and it is a survival of the fittest. The survival of Imran Khan is already referred to the third umpire and the field umpire's decision is "Out." He will not be able to withstand the opposition, mainly his ally who hit the final nail in the coffin. The last ball is awaited and unless it is not a no ball, the end game is in sight. During his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan, he embattled poverty, too much borrowing and the economy of the country was at the crossroads. His last move to see the Russian President during the war time proved futile and that was the turning point for his downfall. No Prime Minister in Pakistan's history has lasted a full term and Imran Khan is not an exception to this. He encouraged terrorism and paid heavy price of the same. In his final days he started praising the Indian Prime Minister and the policies of India. Skating on thin ice, he is trying to fend off the biggest challenges to his rule since he was elected in the year 2018, with his detractors accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign policy bungling. There will be a match, both friends and foes will watch it.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Punish cops for abetting suicide of doctor

It's heart-rending to know that Dr Archana Sarma, an obstetrician in Rajasthan committed suicide, after being charged with murder charges for death of a patient due to illness. The violent reaction of patient's attendants after an adverse outcome is not new in India, causing immense mental pressure to the practising doctor which is deplorable. If the medical fraternity is hesitant to take up a case with high risk and prioritise to save its own skin than venture in to extend medical help to the needy, for the only fear of likely backlash from patient side, the treatment would be in jeopardy and the precious first hours would be lost, ultimately affecting the outcome. The apex court is clear in this regard. It is of opinion that in case of medical negligence there should not be haste from authorities to book a case against the doctor without proper vetting. In Dr Archana's case the police booked her with murder charges on insistence of patient's relatives unfairly. It's beyond the stretch of imagination for lashing murder charges on a treating doctor with good credentials for the patient's death due to complications from her illness. So, the police officials concerned should be made to face legal action for causing harassment and abetting suicide of the doctor.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Hate mongering a new normal

While reserving the verdict against speech given by Union Minister Anurag Thakur at an election meeting in Rithala at Delhi in January 2020, he went on to make the crowd raise provocative slogan "shoot the traitor"(Desh kay Gadharon Ko Goli maro salon ko). Delhi HC went on to say "if something said with a smile, there is no criminality" as the judge seemed to have observed this speech was given in ordinary time. It can be considered as offensive but not in election meetings as we are democratic country.

No wonder we see fisticuff and slaps inside our house as happened in the Bengal assembly and in the past in other assemblies as well. If the Delhi HC has made up its mind to take comments with a smile, let it be, but it is not right on the part of judges to make such casual comments on such behaviour by elected and responsible leaders. Is hate being encouraged as the new normal in India and elsewhere?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad