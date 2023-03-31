MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st March 2023

A victory for the will of people

Israel PM Netanyahu backtracking from his proposed judicial reforms is a win for democracy-loving people there. The proposed changes that are intended to cut the judiciary to the size, increase the executive role in judicial appointments, and to provide immunity to the PM from corruption trials are potential to subvert the judiciary there. Some prominent leaders across the party lines and majority people have seen the impending danger to the democratic norms and streaks of authoritarianism in that exercise and have come to streets and succeeded. In India also the rifts between legislature, executive and judiciary are widening. The vigilance of people would help the cause of democracy always.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Sensible move by Election Commission

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has taken a good decision on the upcoming Karnataka elections. Karnataka elections have been scheduled on 10th May, which is a Wednesday, and not on a Monday or Friday to encourage greater participation of voters. People can take a day off and have a long weekend. But by holding the poll on Wednesday, the possibility of absence will be reduced to greater extent. The move is part of the EC's effort to ensure greater participation and curb voters' apathy in going to the polling stations is highly appreciable.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Curb all modes of hate speech

It is surprising that the Supreme Court is more worried only about the hate speeches based on religion while ignoring the caste-based hate speeches blasted across India. Why the mixing of religion and politics is not acceptable to the Bench and politics based on caste is permissible? Hate is a hate whether it is based on religion, caste, ethnicity or language and culture. All sorts of hate speeches should be considered by the SC if it is serious about curbing the hate spreading in the society. The judges' selective indignation is not good.

DuggarajuSrinivsa Rao, Vijayawada

II

In a strong message. the SC has said fringe elements are making hate as politicians continue to use religion in politics and no wonder it has sent a right signal to PM Modi, ministers, leaders and his supporters, saying: "Where are we going? We had orators like Nehru and Vajpayee. People from rural areas used to come to listen to them." The other day, the PM who had inaugurated the extension building of his party HQ in Delhi was widely covered for more than one hour during prime time news channels and I thought all the channels instead of being the voice of the people had turned the voice of the party in power. The tone, tenor and gestures was full of anger against his political opponents and in one stroke he went on to paint them as anti-national. In fact, the PM has freely used religion to take on particular communities. When the fringe elements listen to his speech, imagine what level they can go.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

III

Despite disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha membership on defamation case, hate speeches are going on endlessly. Telugu Desam Party hoping to come back to power in 2024 gaining strength from the victorious MLC elections, used their boneless tongues in harshly criticising YSRCP and its supremo left and right. I have in my earlier letters in this column urged the leaders to condemn the policies and programmes of the government but not to use abusive language. But it went on in TDP's 41st foundation day held on March 29 at Hyderabad. The renowned administrator-politician Chandrababu Naidu also used vituperative words. Lokesh Babu is no exception in his Yuvagalam padayatra. It is not good to our decorative and decent democracy. Supreme Court also advised to halt such hate ones. Unfortunately, Rahul ji was made a scapegoat.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

PM's anti-corruption crusade doubtful

It is clear as broad daylight that the investigating agencies are being misused against political opponents. Still PM Narendra Modi wants us to believe that "constitutional bodies are being undermined by the Opposition." We cannot help taking his claim that the corrupt Opposition leaders have joined hands to stop his government's 'anti-graft crusade' with a pinch of salt. His claim is a clear indication that there won't be a let-up in the misuse of the probe agencies for political ends. Should we believe that the Opposition is mired in corruption and the ruling party is free of it? Ofcourse, the probe agencies work on this presumption. Interestingly, the BJP is a "washing machine" that makes corrupt leaders not corrupt once thy join it. The Prime Minister has omitted to mention how the Karnataka state government has come to be called "40% commission sarkar."

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN