MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st October 2023

Railways’ negligence costs dearly

It’s shocking to learn that two passenger rails collided leaving 13 people dead and scores got injured near Visakhapatnam. The horrific accident shows Indian Railways in bad light. Not long before a similar accident occurred in Odisha. The frequent failures of signalling system or occurance of technical glitches in a major public transport system and endangering people’s lives is unpardonable, apart from inhumane. The safety of commuter is non-negotiable. There should be a serious action from the government side in this regard. The AP government has shown a great deal of compassion in dealing with the situation and extended financial and medical help to the victims. The CM has shown good gesture and rushed to console the hospitalised and relatives of deceased immediately.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam to Rayagada passenger train hitting the stationary Palasa-bound passenger train resulting in the derailment of four coaches at around 7 pm on October 29 is one more ghastly tragedy after the recent collusion of Coromandal train disaster. The negligence of railway staff in signalling the movement of trains cannot be ruled out. Minding each and every moment of tains round the clock is the duty of the employees concerned. Many an innocent life is lost.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

India easily drubs defending champs

It is not a competitive score that India set 230 runs before England in the match held in Lucknow on October 29 where it should have been 300 plus in ODI. Our classic batters Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja grossly disappointed at the crease. However, the total talley went up to not a commanding target. One should not ignore the 25 run contribution by tail enders Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Mohammed Shami’s extraordinary bowling spree shook the Englishmen expensively. The visitors lost to hosts with poor exhibition in batting. Galloping with undefeated victories hitherto, India is expected to continue its tigerish zeal to clinch the World Cup.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

India won an exciting match versus England in the ICC 2023 World Cup. Mohammed Shami bowled excellently by taking four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah bowled superbly by taking three wickets. Indian spinners did their job very well by taking wickets at regular intervals. English batsmen’s failed miserably while facing the Indian bowling attack and they were all out for a recordable low score of 129 runs. India won six out of six matches that they have played so far and they are on the top of the table in the ICC 2023 world cup with 12 points. It has great chances to win the cup

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

India has done extremely well so far in all the matches played and secured six wins so far almost guaranteeing a place in the semi-finals. Teams have been chasing 350+ scores with comparative ease which makes it hard for the bowlers. Therefore, a below 250 score must be seen as a respite for the bowlers. The absence of Pandya makes a huge difference to the balance of the team and India needs to groom at least a couple of all-rounders who would be able to fill the spot in case Pandya becomes unavailable for some reason.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Bid to communalise Kerala blasts awful

The attempt to ‘communalise’ the explosions at a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kalamassery near Kochi was foiled by the perpetrator of the crime himself. His timely surrender and confession to the crime prevented the vitiation of the social atmosphere. Unfortunately some right-wing Hindutva zealots jumped the gun and made statements linking the bomb blasts to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and described it as a ‘terrorist attack’. It is important to eschew the tendency to try to capitalise on human tragedies. The tragic incident stresses the need for inculcating a sense of humanity and the preciousness of human life in individuals, sects, religious communities and the wider society to behave sensibly and humanely.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN