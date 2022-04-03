MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd April 2022

Our independent foreign policy has triumphed

India and Russia agreeing on Rupee-Rouble mechanism, using national currencies, by passing artificial impediments and unilateral sanctions of the West, between the two countries for the import of crude oil by India, at a discount of $20 per barrel is welcome news that will have tremendous and long term effect on the perennial plight of financial burden importing crude from other countries that has been skyrocketing of late, putting enormous burden on domestic consumers.

It is good that India is following a foreign policy of its own that is suited to its economic survival, and is independent of earlier policies pursued by previous governments just to placate the US despite its not so friendly and accommodative approach in appreciating India's compulsions, and negative and unfriendly approach on several issues confronting the nation.

The EU countries are now convinced more than ever that India's foreign policy has come of age and is now centred more on the wellbeing and long term goals of India that may not be entirely palatable to the west. The US is clearer about India's newfound approach in making the country self-sufficient in every aspect of development and progress, by effectively indigenising the hi-tech industries, with minimal dependence and transfer of technology by other countries in making India self-reliant meaningfully.

India is in a position to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, that Russia has admitted to be willing, is reflective of India's independently pursued foreign policy that is most suitable for the country, instead of beaten track approach the country has been following that is laid down in the rule book by the previous regime in the country, about which they have neither clue nor plausible answer for doing so.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad



A path-breaking initiative by KTR

During his recent visit to the US, KTR was on a hectic schedule holding a series of meetings daily with the people of many reputed MNCs, and NRIs and positioned Hyderabad for their businesses and investments. His special focus was on goading our NRIs from Telangana to join hands with the Government for putting the young and vibrant state on road to all round development. He wisely and rightly struck a nostalgic chord when he asked them all to invest in his pet project called, "Mana Ooru and Mana Badi".

I saw KTR's face beaming with joy and pride when he inaugurated that school portal in the presence of many NRIs and well-wishers. According to the Minister, Telangana State is going to develop some 26,000 smart schools with a budget of about 7,200 crores. This is really a laudable and challenging proposition and the dynamic state leadership is feverishly working on this project to make it a reality. Where these opulent NRIs come into picture and in what manner and method they can participate to effect the desired changes in the educational environment in the State?

I think that is the real motto and concept behind the scheme,"Mana Ooru, Mana Badi". There are many government schools in many States which are named after the people who founded them or donated lands and buildings. NRIs do really take pride in doing some useful social services in the name of their parents or their kith and kin.

The opening page of the portal says that "It is a noble program" and it urges NRIs and other investors to join hands with the Government in bringing about an "all round development and creation of effective infrastructure in schools across the State..." It is true that this flagship program initially aims at inviting investments from NRIs for development of 26,000 schools for the benefit of about 20 lakh students.

It is hoped that in future the Government may also allow adoption of students across different places and may give NRIs many more benefits and priorities in all aspects. And for all this, our visionary KTR really deserves wholehearted and sincere approbation.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Lankan economy hurtling downhill

Sri Lanka, a developing nation with a strong economic base in the past has now started begging for its survival. The so-called leaders of Sri Lanka used to brag that they were capable of ushering in national progress, but on the contrary, they have reduced the teardrop in the Indian ocean to begging, a shame most Sri Lankans suffer in silence.

The present bunch of political leaders in power, who have helped themselves to public funds, enriched themselves fraudulently, have the responsibility of pauperising the country over the decades and now every Sri Lankan has become a beggar in the eyes of the international community though they earn an honest living and pay taxes.

Sri Lankans are suffering for no fault of theirs but because of the inept handling of economic portfolios by the bigwigs in power. It may be recalled that there is a triumvirate of power centres among the three Rajapaksa brothers-Basil, Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa.

For the first time in Sri Lankan history, the country's finance, economic policies and defence ministries are led by three brothers; with a total of eight family members serving as ministers. It is the largest political ministerial dynasty in the world and the onus of pauperising the country solely rests on them. So, the government is in a hurry with a begging bowl to collect as much money as it can to tide over the crisis.

Besides, China has had the chutzpah to refuse to give more aid to Sri Lanka right now. Now the government is holding parleys with the US for swapping something precious for dollars. What could be it that the US is bargaining for is anybody's guess.

So, the people are forced to take to streets to protest against the government's inept handling of the economy. They call the Rajapaksa leaders as pseudo patriots and people want them to resign and seize their money stashed in the country and in their offshore accounts.

Meanwhile, Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar met the Rajapaksa triumvirate who hold the posts of President, Prime Minister and Finance Minister on Monday and assured them of India's continued cooperation and understanding as the island nation deals with its worst economic crisis in decades.

It may be recalled that India has already given 1-billion-dollar credit to Sri Lanka, for which they are grateful to India. It is a timely help in their hour of need and more financial aid from India is assured to help Sri Lanka get out of its financial crisis immediately.

T K Nandanan, Kochi

Control on medicine prices essential

After fuel, cooking gas, edible oils and essential commodities, another price rise has come into effect, and this would really hurt. With the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's approval, the prices of nearly 800 drugs on the National List of Essential Medicines, which are used to treat the majority of common ailments, have gone up by around 10.7 per cent beginning from April 1, the first day of this fiscal.

The relief to the pharmaceutical industry, which has been demanding a substantial increase citing rising costs of raw material imports mainly due to the pandemic, comes at the cost of the consumers, already battling the inflation. Price controls, or fixing the maximum retail price, are in place for scheduled drugs, which constitute 16 per cent of the 6,000 formulations available in the market. As the Wholesale Price Index is used as the base to revise prices of scheduled drugs, its sharp rise, the explanation being forwarded is, got reflected in the new prices.

Medicines are a basic necessity, not an avoidable indulgence. Ensuring reasonable pricing, thus, is the state's duty, even if it means cushioning and rationalising the impact of rising manufacturing costs. Though medical devices such as coronary stents and knee implants, too, have come under the ambit of price controls in recent years, indicating an agenda for ethical practices, a substantial hike in prices of essential medicines bought off the counter by a vast number of people is difficult to justify.

Also, on the issue of unethical and corrupt practices of giving gifts and offering freebies to doctors by pharma companies for prescribing their medicines, the Supreme Court recently sought the Centre's response to a PIL asking for regulatory and penalty guidelines.

The prices of petroleum products had stayed almost constant in the run-up to the state elections, and a hefty hike was expected after the results. That is being played out now. Costlier essential medicines, though, is a burden that needs some shedding.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

CJI move commendable

CJI N V Ramana and team have been taking many modern and progressive measures is a good omen for the citizens and the nation too. The latest measure is the unveiling the 'Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records' (FASTER), a digital platform that allows the supreme court to send interim orders, stay orders, and bail orders to the appropriate authorities via a secure electronic channel.

That is not enough. Please focus on making use of IT for making courts to give faster justice with happy development management and joyful solutions. Not complaining type or postponing a case for decades. This is possible via holding many virtual and friendly courts (sessions) at a time. Esteemed citizens may attend the virtual court from home itself in a joyful solution getting manner. They need not run around wasting money, time, peace of mind.

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

Aam Aadmi Party can really challenge TRS

This is apropos the edit page article "Can AAP make inroads into Telangana ?" by Dr. Ramu Suravajjula (THI 30-03-2022 ). The AAP leadership has indicated its intention of making an entry into the political arena of Telangana State (TS) and KCR wanted to test waters for such a move. It was felt that AAP could make inroads into Telangana only under special focus drawn by the AAP chief, AK and this against the prevailing socio-political and economic situation in TS.

There is expected to be a multi- cornered contest in the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana where KCR's political strategy is likely to be challenged by the parties like TJS, BSP & YSR Telangana party with a keen approach. KCR is stated to be the maker of his own destiny for having stooped down from a status of no enemy to full of foes. As per the writer, it has been observed that voters supporting Lok Satta Party ( LSP) headed by JP who was known to oppose corruption in tooth and nail were not sure of AAP's success in Telangana in view of latter's lack of extravaganza and casteism which are seen to really weigh prominently in elections. It was opined that entry of AAP into State politics augured well for democracy as it in the current form could help to woo voters due to corruption and criminalisation being non-issues in the party system which amounts to create surprise among a section of the electorate.

Hence, AAP could emerge as a ray of hope for the voters of Telangana and help in ditching TRS due to clean politics and corruption free governance when adopted as the main election planks. It is to our knowledge that AAP leaders raise their voice against massive corruption and expose the black sheep in public so as to make a difference in the arena of politics.

The issue of cleansing politics would get a further boost when AAP forays into State politics.

- Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad