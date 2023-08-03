MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd August 2023

Separation of religion from politics must to end hate wave

Hate wave is taking its toll in our country. Before the fire in Manipur is fully doused, communal violence has broken out in Haryana’s Nuh district and Gurugram. The video footage of the riot scenes is no advertisement for a New India. By allowing men to carry lethal weapons and shout provocative communal slogans during a ‘religious procession’, the police have failed in its duty. It could not prevent the ensuing violence. The perception that the government stands ‘closer to one side than the other’ complicates matters. In this context, Justice Joseph’s words, ‘Where is our nation headed? Where have we reached in the name of religion? This is tragic.’ come to mind. Fanning religious hatred for polarisation and political gain is the very antithesis of patriotism. Bigotry is the antithesis of piety. Separation of religion from politics is the only prescription for saving the county from being divided against itself along religious lines. The climate of fear, insecurity and violence is not good for India’s social fabric and its ‘growth story’. As a nation, we must all clasp hands and repudiate hatred and violence and replace them with love and non-violence.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

The way RPF constable shot down his senior colleague and three passengers (including one who happens to be from Hyderabad) in whatever state of mind doesn’t augur well. It has been claimed by the officials that Constable Chetan Singh had a short fuse and lost his temper leading to the killing and that news channels were told that there is no communal angle. The reports and first-hand information claims that he asked the names of the victims before pumping the bullets though in the milee he also shot dead his senior colleague and for whatever reasons went to add agar “Hindustan me rehna hai toh main ketha hoon Modi aur Yogi ye do hain, aur aapke Thakery”. Over the last 9 years people’s minds seem to have been poisoned so much whether it is home or outside the hate and divide is spreading much faster than light. If not halted, the government would not be able to control anarchy. We have only seen in films like “Temper” starring NTR Jr as the cop was shown as hot-tempered, but what people witnessed is real.

N Nagarajan, Netaji Nagar, Hyderabad

Manipur violence failure of govt

The breakdown of law and constitutional machinery is continuing unabated for months in Manipur beyond any doubt. The failure of state administration would have forced the centre to take the charge in to its own hands, had the political wisdom prevailed. The chief minister there has not been seen impartial in handling the situation by the warring groups. Now, it’s high time, the Centre took all the available measures to restore normalcy there.

Dr. DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram, AP

Delhi Bill a challenge between INDIA and NDA

Even as the government presented the controversial bill - Government of National Capital Territory Bill which is usually referred to as Delhi Bill in the Parliament; and got it passed to the discomfiture of the Opposition – that will be the trend for UTs in the country; while many party leaders called out the act as unconstitutional; and was in violation of the Supreme Court verdict on AAPs appeal against its abrogation. The fact however remains that such amendment with regard Union Territories is within the purview of the Constitution through an amendment in the Parliament. As the Bill has now been passed in the Lok Sabha; and awaits approval of the Rajya Sabha; where the I.N.D.I.A conclave is hopeful of defeating it as AAP leader Raghav Chadda said those who oppose the bill in the RS would be treated as anti-nationals; and called this challenge as the semi-final between INDIA and NDA in the run up to 2024.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad