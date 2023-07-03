MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd July 2023

Tall talk by Jagan govt on agri front exposed

Come Kharif season, farmers are at the receiving end where their requirement of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides is concerned. This is happening despite the establishment of over 1000+ RBKs in the State of AP, a unique concept praised by the rest of India. It means the authorities concerned including agriculture minister are doing precious little in this regard to mitigate the problems of the farmers in the State. This is not a new phenomenon as every year things go awry as the traders take to cheating and exploiting the innocence of the farmers while the officials react only when there is a hue and cry from the farming sector. The ruling party YSRC should pull up its socks and deliver goods to the best satisfaction of the farmers through RBKs. Mere establishment of RBKs won’t suffice as deliverance is also equally important.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

It’s advantage BJP for now

This has with reference to V Ramu Sarma’s informative article, “Parties bracing for ballot battle” (The Hans India, Jul 1). No doubt, while it is an uphill task to dethrone Prime Minister Narendra Modi, still serious attempts are started by opposition leaders in Patna, which will follow with forthcoming meeting in Bangalore shortly. Obviously, BJP leadership too seems to take the challenge thrown by the rival parties seriously. While getting its grassroots cadre up for action, the party bigwigs also sent feelers to ‘smoothen’ the ruffled feathers of its deserted regional allies back to its side. Some of the crucial issues viz.

Uniform Civil Code, completion of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India’s image on global front, success in infrastructure projects etc., may prove an advantage to the saffron party during forthcoming polls.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

The Congress has gained importance in Telangana after the Karnataka elections. Many prominent candidates are willing to join BRS in the next couple of days. The Congress has certainly an edge over the BJP and its prospectus are increasing tremendously. Congress’s performance will certainly improve in the upcoming general elections from two digits to three digits; if they can outsmart the BJP by coordinating with all the regional parties. KCR has visited different states and held meetings with political leaders there and wished to show his strength on his own. Other political parties are not in favor of joining with the BRS. KCR instead of concentrating on his state wishes to establish his party identity by hook or crook at the national level. It may be very difficult for him as he is not getting support from other political parties.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Apropos “Parties bracing for ballot battle” essayed by boldly talking Ramu Sarma (July 1), the political environment is totally coagulating on the unpredictable political weather. No survey could profess that YSRCP would amass 151 assembly and 22 parliament seats in 2019. TDP head Chandrababu Naidu had taken a right decision to go against BJP in 2019 in the larger interest of state as PM Modi defaulted on his promise to render financial assistance in place of Special Category Status and in building Amaravati, the capital of AP. This ploy boomeranged.

That chapter is now closed. AP is in dire need of change of guard in government. Political animosities should be kept at bay and viable united efforts are essentially required to fight with the current government with the alliance of TDP, JSP and BJP. YSRCP is still possessing a potential team to protect its party in elections. Voters also are in its favour till date. Coming to Telangana matters, BJP has now slipped to the third place as Congress party is strengthening its cadre day by day. Now, BRS looks set to be losing power.

S Vijayaseshu, Godavarikhani

Time for Oppn to take a call on UCC



The Uniform Civil Code proposal is aimed at replacing personal laws based on religions, customs, and traditions with one common law for everyone irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sexual orientation, and gender. The issue cannot remain on the back burner, now that the election season is once again upon us and the motley Opposition groups are searching for unity.

Let each Opposition group spell out its stand on UCC. The Muslim clergy has spoken in one word: And it is a big and firm ‘no’. Let us not remain in any doubt. UCC is not an attack on Muslims — it prevails in a number of avowedly Islamic countries. Even at the time of the framing of the Constitution the demand for a common personal law for people of all religions was on the agenda but in the face of stiff resistance mostly from Muslim members of the Constituent Assembly it was decided to include it in the Directive Principles of State Policy. Thus, the UCC ball is set rolling in a crucial moment of the year.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Finally, Telugu enters the portals of justice

Following the advice of former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana that judgements are to be delivered in regional languages, Kerala High Court gave two judgements in Malayalam in February this year and that spirit is continued by Telangana High Court recently. This will surely facilitate all the local litigants in right earnest. It was also stated by the court that English version is also made available for easy comparison of translated version. This practice will certainly enhance use of regional languages, especially Telugu which is at disadvantage with the introduction of English and other languages right from elementary schools. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is reiterating in all his speeches the importance of learning, speaking, reading and writing in mother tongue.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad