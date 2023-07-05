MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd July 2023

Why separate laws for Hindus, Muslims?

There was a proposal for the Uniform Civil Code to be implemented throughout the country irrespective of religion or region. Many readers and this esteemed paper editorially have forwarded their views on positive and negative versions. Latter’s versions are not so convincing, rather confusing and a blame game is played on the Union government, calling it a political stunt ahead of Parliament elections. It needs the support of all opposition parties without minding political gains. This common personal law is required to justify the people as a whole in respect of marriage, divorce, alimony, etc. For decades now, Hindu and Muslim marriage acts are separately dealt with. When Civil, Criminal, and Negotiable Instrument Acts are commonly applicable, why not a UCC for all? Supreme Court sought opinions from the public and citizens at large supported UCC. Initially, there may be teething troubles by the disgruntled, but all hurdles will automatically be subsided in the course of time.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Poor agri logistics bane of Indian farmers

The price rise of essential food items is not just due to the monsoon problem. India is the largest producer of vegetables and fruits in the world after China. There is a large diversity of crops, and they are grown in different agro-climatic conditions. This gives the country an advantage because if a crop fails in one area, it may succeed in another, ensuring a steady supply at all times. But this is possible only if there is good infrastructure and logistical support for storage and transportation of produce. Fruits and vegetables are especially sensitive to climate extremes. Tomatoes were impacted first by the heat waves, then unseasonal rains in Rajasthan, and later heavy rains in some regions. It is likely that the production of all crops will be adversely affected this year if El Nino impacts the monsoon.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Washington

UCC inevitable in interest of all

India is a multi-religious state in which all groups are expected to have some semblance of level playing under a unified and uniform social and religious order that is inevitable in the interest of all. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a contentious issue. But it is all about gender equality and a rightful and respectable place for women in society in terms of social order. The disgusting practices by the community like child marriages, polygamy, ‘nikha halala’, ‘Ibadat’; ‘misyar’ and ‘mutah’ marriages which seem to belong to the dark ages of civilization from which the women folk are yet to be liberated. Though, religion is close to one’s heart – it is imperative that it take the rightful place in the national context, only after other social responsibilities are met to enable one to live meaningfully in the Indian social milieu. Otherwise, anarchy is a sure bet for any country, including India under such a similar situation - in which the religion rules the roost finally to make life miserable for others.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

National Workaholic’s Day reminds about work-life balance

July 5th, every year is celebrated globally as National Workaholic’s Day. We all are associated with work of different kind, working for different sectors and with different designations. Workaholic’s day is dedicated to remind all the people who are working to ensure Work-Life Balance at their priorities. The work and personal life clashes with each other, for most of employees. Mostly work stress create unrest in our personal relationships and impact our happiness. Workaholic’s attitude is good to ensure our success in career, at the same time to his day remind us that we must maintain balance in our work life, to ensure our liberty and success at the same time.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Riots in France a show of Islamic power

The scale and ramification of unrest in France, in the aftermath of the killing of a 17-year-old youth Named Nahel M in a police shootout, far outpaced the situation in the country that in no way is justifiable. The violence is attributed to the pent-up frustration of economically poorer sections of the society entrenched, decade old problems of poor social prospects and police brutality in the suburbs of French cities. Most of the EU countries are witnessing “hyper marginalisation”. Poor quality housing and schooling combine with overt racism and geographical isolation unable to blend meaningfully with the rest. But, I view the riots as a naked and blatant furore to display Islamic power to the world; and send a message that the community could go to any extent in its fight for justice, albeit in its own primitive and barbaric ways – without caring to analyse facts that led to the situation.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai