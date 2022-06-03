MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd June 2022

KCR should continue to work for TS

The write up of Dr Ramu Suravajjula was hilarious to read. The author's idea to include Virat Kohli as fait accompli for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was unmissable as both remain stumped before the public – one from professional cricket and the latter from sheer over ambition that did not prudently match with performance on ground. Winning people's confidence by being witty and comical about political opponents was undoubtedly a plus point on his part for KCR. He was also lucky to be CM of TS for two terms.

But will this alone make a better chief minister and efficient administrator of him for the state by one who did not believe in attending the Secretariat to motivate and lead his MLAs in issues facing the general public on the day to day issues facing the state?. Civil servants lost their focus on the proposed plans and initiatives they intended to put to practice on the ground, which created a situation akin to a big wide river getting dried up en route without any use to people.

KCR's plan to rely on liquor sale to garner revenue; and antagonise the Centre for no reason showed his immaturity politically. His plans to float a national party while ignoring the state issues led to a terrible disconnect with the public of Telangana.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Worrisome situation in Kashmir

The Opposition is tauntingly asking the Centre on the relocation of Pandits who want to resettle in their own homes, knowing full well that the jihadi elements in the Kashmir Valley are targeting Hindus and others to create a fear psychosis as the crisis is becoming severe with every passing day. The Hindu community now wants to move out of Kashmir as they do not want to be sitting ducks for Islamists who are indulging in targeted killing of minorities with impunity.

It is interesting that members of Pandits are now asking the government for a Balakot-like military operation in the Kashmir Valley, in rooting out terror in its entirety. The need of the hour is the cleansing of the Valley of terror elements their supporters and Pak proxies, who are advocating for talks with Pakistan, rather than showing any inclination in creating a conducive atmosphere of harmony in J&K.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

II

Much of the violence in Kashmir Valley is a consequence of Hindus and Muslims being cast in an adversarial relationship despite them following the gentler strands of their respective religions. The loss of life – each life, be it of a Hindu or a Muslim, is precious – underlines the futility and pointlessness of pigeonholing people as 'us-and-them' on the basis of religion to the extent of pitting themselves against each other. Respect for other religions, a prerequisite for peaceful coexistence, and preservation of distinct religious identities are not mutually exclusive. The clash of religions proves to be costly in terms of lives.

Clearly, the Modi government's unilateral decision to abrogate Article: 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir has not produced the desired results. It was a deeply unpopular decision among the Kashmiri people. The Modi government has cited an 'abatement of violence' and 'integration' as the main objects of the repeal of Article: 370. But it has failed to address the root causes of militancy and convince the Kashmiris that the repeal of the Act will in no way curtail their special rights to own property or result in obliteration of their distinct identity and culture.

The cycle of violence cannot be broken by resorting to revenge killings. Violence begets violence; it has to be repudiated and replaced with non-violence by 'all sides'. The 'heavy hand of the state' will only make the situation worse, whereas providing space for the Kashmiris to fulfil their legitimate political aspirations as Indian citizens in an integral part of India and winning their hearts and minds will go a long way towards bringing peace to the troubled region.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

III

As lives of every Kashmiri whether Hindu or Muslim matters, it is the prime responsibilty of the state government and Centre to provide adequate security cover so that they do not fall prey to the bullets of separatists. However, since the beginning of insurgency in 1989, J&K separatists have been waging war against the nation in connivance with our enemy targeting pandits with threats and killings, as a result Kashmiri pandits one by one fled the valley to places of safety in rest parts of the country.

In fact, when separatists were acting against the interests of the nation by brainwashing the Kashmiri youth to take to guns, gruesome killings of Kashmiris at the drop of a hat is on the rise even as the brutal killings of pandits, migrants and even Muslims recently reveal that Pakistan been the epicentre of all terrorist activities emerging in the valley uninterruptedly without any provocation is behind the sordid drama.

As this unabated violence and terror in the valley resulting in countless deaths of innocents is continuing, time has come for the Centre to take fresh and extraordinary initiatives to curb terror acts with an iron fist in order to put an end to this mindless violence and also to remove fear and death threats from the minds of all Kashmiris.