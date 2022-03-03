MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd March 2022

KCR faces an uphill task

Dr Ramu Suravajjula's write-up, 'Nothing wrong in KCR's national ambition' (Hans India, Mar 2), is very informative. While some regional opposition leaders are entangled in shady, corrupt deals and moving law courts for relief, BJP leadership is convincing the people that they only can deliver a good governance. In such a scenario, KCR's attempt to dethrone BJP sarkar seems tobe an uphill task. It is rightly pointed that as State issues are top priorities to regional parties, come Lok Sabha polls they have no national charismatic leader to boast of.

As of now, there is hardly any anti-incumbency wave as in 2014. TRS leader has to depend on regional leaders who have their own agenda. As such, one finds many slips from cup and lip of Telangana Chief Minister.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Talks appear to be a mere sham

The death of an Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa, is unfortunate news in the ongoing operation to bring back stranded Indian students in Ukraine, when he tried to go to the supermarket to buy food for his friends.

The missile attack by Russia seems to be assuming new and fearful aspect as Moscow began using vacuum bomb and cluster bombs against buildings are definitely condemnable. It is now clear

that Russia is determined to annex Ukraine and the so-called talks between the warring parties is a sham exercise to gain more time to achieve the goal.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

Putin's thirst for war reminds me...of witches in myths, cooking something in the cauldron on fire to gain illicit powers. Putin does seem to be determined not to put an end to this genocide but to satiate his hunger for infiltration into Ukraine.

What is play to the strong is death to the weak. The crude oil prices are soaring high, the war climate is distinctly affecting the international trade in many a nation. Hundreds of people are losing their lives in Ukraine. Russia will surely incur the wrath of the international society.

K Sai Prasanna, Hyderabad

III

It is hazardous task to come out of a war-prone area and the person caught between bomb and death will try to go out of the place just like the one in Kharkiv. Navin Shekharappa dared take a calculated risk to get some groceries and water from a nearby store and lost his life in the shelling.

Till his last breath he was ready to die for others and that is really extraordinary bravery for a fourth-year student of medicine. His bold action deserves a bravery award posthumously.

Nikhil Krishnan, Mumbai

IV

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar went to Ukraine to study medicine as he could not study medicine in India in private organizations since the fee structure in Indian private medical colleges is as high as we can't count the number of stars in the sky.

And, moreover, the Indian government, even after 75 years of independence, is unable to provide education at free of cost to all the nationals. Had it provided all types of educations at free of cost to all, students like Gyanagoudar would not have gone to a foreign land for their further studies?

As per the Indian constitution, education is a fundamental right to every citizen of its country else there is no point in having a great constitution.

Dr. Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

V

India has been making all-out efforts to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine. But the volatility of the situation is making things difficult and unpredictable for operation Ganga, the evacuation plan.

The slight ray of hope is that Russia has promised to make humanitarian corridor for safe passage of Indians in war zone of Ukraine. Besides Russia, Ukraine has to ensure the safety of our students. The government deserves paise and moral support of people for its commendable efforts.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

VI

India should maintain good diplomatic and trade relations with both camps as far as possible, while being agnostic to political theatre and manoeuvring, maintaining our own strategic interests.

Bearing in mind the amount of diplomatic support Moscow has given New Delhi in the past in the UNSC with regard to Kashmir, Article 370, India's nuclear testing etc, India can ill-afford to displease Russia. Nevertheless, I still feel India can take a principled stand without pinpointing Russia directly.

Gundu K Mani, Vashi, Mumbai