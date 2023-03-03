MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd March 2023

No 'Vikaas' for common man

'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas' is the tagline for the present ruling party at the Centre but the common/ poor tax payer has no 'vikaas' and instead gets squeezed with uncontrollable inflation and now once again another jolt to them of 'cooking gas cylinder price escalation by Rs 50' making the total price cross Rs 1,100. The government boasts of tremendous achievements both financially as well as economically but doesn't seem to bother about OROP arrears payment to retiree armed personnel in spite of the Supreme Court judgement. The government only focusses on oratory skills and creating illusions and treats the common man/seniors only as a source of revenue generation.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Immediately after completion of polling in three state assembly elections in northern belt, the Modi government increased the cost of cooking gas price which is already on higher side at Rs 1,100 plus. Consumers have to shell down another Rs 30 to the carriers of cylinders to the door steps. Rates of all essential commodities are skyrocketing day by day. Living conditions of average families are further lowered to below bottom level. How Modi dreams that even hawai chappal wearers can travel in Hawai Jahaj when they are not capable of buying even this footwear?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Need for menstrual leave in focus, at last

The decision of the Supreme Court, directing a petitioner seeking a menstrual leave policy to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Care is a welcome move. States like Bihar and Kerala already have a menstrual leave policy for women employees and female students in place. Countries like Japan, Indonesia and Taiwan permit women to take two days leave during their difficult days of the month. While this has set off a debate, the Supreme Court feels this should not affect companies' hiring female employees and it should not be taken advantage of by those who may suffer less during their monthly periods. Whether the Union Ministry of Women and Child care will bring in a menstrual leave policy soon is still under discussion but at the same time it has to ensure that though the policy can be made mandatory it does not spark off discrimination against women.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Govt must heed SC advice on EC



The recommendation of the five member judge Bench on the issue of appointment of Election Commissioners is impressive. They said that the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election commissioners should be appointed by the President on the advice of a high-powered committee comprising the Prime minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India. It also clarified that if the Leader of Opposition is not there in Parliament, the leader of main opposition party should be considered in that place in committee. It appealed to the Parliament to make law to provide seperate funds to Election Commission so that it could act more independent of executive control. The Parliament should heed the Supreme Court's advice so that the EC could act neutral to some extent, which is good for a healthy democracy.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

India's plea on fugitive offenders apt



At the G-20 meet, India has raised a valid point to adopt multilateral action for faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of assets both domestically and abroad. Despite a specialised legislation in the form of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act 2018, the recovery process has become difficult because of rules regulations existing in different countries. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said the Act applies to individuals against whom warrant of arrest in relation to schedule offence has been issued by any court in India and who has left the country to avoid to prosecution or the offender refuses to return India to face criminal prosecution. In these cases India has already experiencing lot of delay in prosecution proceedings.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Live-in relationships raise concerns



The public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the Central government to formulate guidelines for registration of live-in relationships, and for social security of those who are in such a trend is welcome. This is a much needed exercise in the wake of growing incidents of female partners being bumped off by male partners. The sad fact is that educated and empowered women are foolishly beguiled into this practice as a matter of so-called convenience. It is seen that Muslim community and Muslim Personal Law do not view the practice as legitimate, while this has been imposed on Hindus, though such practices are non-existent in Hindus laws. This trend of marriage without commitment is being seen as another version of 'Love Jihad.'

K R Parvathy, Mysuru