MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd November 2025

Human error led to temple tragedy

Thisis further to your report, ‘Nine killed in Srikakulam temple crush’. The tragedy that could have been avoided has occurred on an auspicious day that too in a newly constructed private temple. It was a human error as regards assessing the situation and failure to take pre-emptive measures. This incident exposes chinks in the administration wherein monitoring of new constructions are basically absent. Unauthorised constructions are happening all over the state even as the concerned department officials remain in deep slumber. It is only when a mishap occurs that officials react and try to take some action, provided the violators are not ‘well-connected’. In a short time, the new temple has become popular and is hailed as the “Chinna Tirupati” of north coastal Andhra. As such the local administration should have taken note of its popularity and monitored its activities from time to time. But nothing of that sort has happened and as fate would have it nine innocent devotees lost their lives. People are being forced to rethink about rushing to temples on auspicious days because government officials and temple managements are failing in their responsibilities regarding safety measures and managing the rush of devotees. This tragedy is sheerly because of human errors, and, if I may add, the overenthusiasm of the devotees’ thronging temples on such auspicious days.

Govardhana Myneedu,Vijayawada

Arrangements must be sound in temples

The tragic death of nine persons in a crush at the Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district due to the rush of devotees when the temple gate opened is quite unfortunate. Reportedly, at one entry point, there were no separate entry and exit enclosures. This is the third fatal temple tragedy in Andhra Pradesh in recent times. It is important for devotees to follow discipline while waiting for darshan. Temple authorities must ensure adequate arrangements to avoid such incidents in the future.

S Lakshmi,Hyderabad

Tragic temple tragedy

Anauspicious day (Ekadashi) that was meant for prayer and devotion turned horrific when a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga claimed nine lives, including women and children, on Saturday. Apparently, the chaos began when a staircase railing collapsed under the pressure of the crowd and people fell on one another. The temple is a privately run mini Tirupati and its management did not inform local authorities or police about the large gathering in advance. Consequently, no adequate crowd control measures or separate entry/exit points were in place, which all led to the disaster. This incident was the third major temple tragedy in Andhra Pradesh this year. It seems like religious places are turning into death traps for devotees.

C K Nikhil Subramaniam,Navi Mumbai

Privilege to have Azhar as a minister

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a wise decision by inducting senior Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohd Azahruddin in the state cabinet. He is the best bet to attract votes of minorities, and his presence will ensure a big boost to the Congress nominee in the upcoming by-elections to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat. It will be a privilege to have Azharuddin as a minister. It will be in the fitness of things, if he is entrusted with the Minorities Welfare ministry.

V Bhagirath Kumar,Hyderabad-72

Compelling need to protect biosphere reserves

Biosphere is the part of Earth where life can exist. Biosphere Reserves (BRs) are protected areas that represent a harmonious relationship between human communities and nature, playing a crucial role in addressing environmental challenges worldwide. As directed by UNESCO in 2021, every November 3 is observed as the “International Day for Biosphere Reserves”. It is meant to spread awareness about BRs, sustainable development, improving relationships with nature by adopting sustainable practices to restore lost biodiversity. Presently, there are 759 biosphere reserves across 136 countries. In India there are 18 notified BRs, spanning 60,000 sq km. Of them, 12 are in UNESCO’s international list. BRs, which are classified into three zones-Core Area, Buffer Zone and Transition Areas, not only protect ecosystems but also provide local solutions to global issues such as protecting cultural diversity, biodiversity, development through research, monitoring, education and training. Living in harmony with nature and sustainable development should be the governing mantra.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar