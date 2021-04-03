MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th April 2021

Look into the GIPT closure issue

It is heartening to note that the two Chief Secretaries of AP and Telangana are scheduled to virtually meet on April 6 to sort out bilateral issues which include apportionment of institutions not listed anywhere.

In this regard, I would like to highlight the wrong and I am sure illegal manner on the part of Telangana government to wind up the state-wide Government Institute of Printing Technology (GIPT) located in a 14-acre prime land in East Marredpally, Secunderabad.

The GIPT was wound up discreetly through a government memo when in actuality and as per Reorganisation Act it should have been done as a collective action. As per the Act the students of AP have the provision to study for ten years ie up to 2024 and instead the college was closed in early 2019.

The AP government should revive this and facilitate the students of that state to benefit by establishing an exclusive college for themselves in Amaravati or anywhere else. The AP government is entitled to suitable compensation running into crores, as per the Act.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Protect middle class

The ruling dispensation's inefficiency and anti-poor and anti-middle class attitude is repeatedly exhibited with its intended contents. For stabilising economy good amount of domestic savings is one of the important and inevitable components for any country.

This factor is one that had helped China in building its empirical economy. Middle class and the poor always look for government instruments to keep their lifetime small savings even in the background of attractive interest offered by private operators.

Instead of encouraging such savings in government schemes driving the people to fall prey in the hands private players does not speak of the benevolent character of a government.

However, the cat is out of the bag and immediately after the spell of elections in some States people are going to be plunged in interest cut, increase in fuel cost and so on.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Apt appointment

The Union Government needs to be lauded for appointing a top class HR professional to Head the PESB.

It should also invite open applications from all those candidates who have 35 years working experience in the field to come forward and make a three-minute presentation on the challenges that they foresee in ensuring the sustenance of their company . This will ensure that people with vision and mission are selected to head the PSU units.

After shortlisting ten of these candidates , they must be called for a detailed interview where the challenges and solutions must be debated by PESB before it makes a final recommendation to the Union government . This will help PSU units to perform under a qualitative leadership which is the need of the hour .

A Sreenivas, Secunderabad

'Political' Phalke award

Actor Rajinikanth richly deserves the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his invaluable services to the film industry in general and to the Tamil film industry in particular as an actor, producer and scriptwriter.

Making his debut in 1975, Rajinikanth with his humble background has come a long way, essaying many different and popular roles in hundreds of films including in Telugu and Hindi movies.

His down- to-earth personality, histrionic talent, and personalized mannerisms won for him millions of fans, admirers, honours and awards. Late film director K. Balachandar discovered latent talent in Rajini and gave him his first break, but many feel that the industry has not fully utilised his talent and popularity.

And to say that the timing of the announcement of the award to him during the State elections has exposed the real intentions of the Centre is to say the obvious.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

II

The news that Rajinikanth has been bestowed with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award comes as a delight for everyone. Fondly called as 'Thalaiva' by his fans, Rajinikanth has made a profound contribution in the sphere of cinema not just as an actor, but also as a producer and a screenwriter.

What amuses one is that, while his on-the-screen personality is impressive, his off-the-screen personality is equally inspiring as well.

His sincerity, hard work, talent, zeal and above all immense love coupled with humbleness towards his fans has made him create a space for himself in the hearts of billions worldwide.

With lots of respect for him, I congratulate Rajinikanth Sir, the Thalaiva for achieving the highest award in cinema.

Ramala Kinnera, Hyderabad

III

Kudos to Thalaivar, Rajnikant for his prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It's not child's play to achieve this goal for an ordinary artist like him; but he did it with his hard work and dedication in acting.

Within a short span, Rajani superceded many of the then popular super stars of Tamil and earned laurels from cinegoers. With his talent he also made deep inroads in Bollywood and Telugu films within a short time.

After a careful thinking, Rajni took a wise decision to keep away from 'murky political arena' as many of his present day film colleagues including Hindi artist Govinda, who burnt his fingers in past at the cost of his film career.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai