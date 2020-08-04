MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2020

Bharat Jhunjhunwala does it again!

With reference to the article 'Make Ayodhya the Global Spiritual Capital' by Bharat Jhunjhunwala (Aug 3), there is only a reaction of shock and agony. So deep is his hatred for Hinduism and so superficial is his understanding of Hindu philosophy that he is incapable of making any reasoned statements. The arguments which flow out in the name of sarcasm are so puerile that it fits to raise laughter for bawdy high school students. In no country in the world, except India, can it happen that one can hurt the majority religion and sentiment in this manner without fear of any repercussions. In fact, many would celebrate such polemics in the name of freedom of expression.

Yoga Vasishta is a deep philosophical treatise on Advaita Vedanta and obviously the author has missed the message completely, presuming he has read them. The higher and lower knowledge in the realms of the transcendental and the material respectively; the reality of Brahman; the 'unreal-reality' of the material world are concepts which require some study and understanding of Advaitic philosophy. If the humility that the author knows more than the reader is absent in reaching out to our texts, what one encounters is a profound confusion and misunderstanding. Advaita and its clearest exposition in the Yoga Vasishta goes beyond all religions and 'isms' and could be possibly the only solution for a strife-filled world. Across time and space, people have found the true solutions for everything including the quest for perfect happiness in Advaita. The author's understanding of course stays at a primitive level. It is unfortunate that his hatred for perhaps a political party and individuals transfers to the only traditional system of the world (termed Hinduism as a blanket word) which talks of universal brotherhood and acceptance of any divergent views. It is even beyond acceptance too, when the defining quality of the land and its traditions is an 'indifference to differences.' When a small child puts his hand on a hot stove, there is no anger, the reaction is only of shock and agony. Something similar happens on reading this article.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Warangal, Telangana

Hooligans' raj in AP

I am dismayed by the two things going on in undue haste; one building of Ram temple in Ayodhya by the Centre and the other, the signing by the AP Governor the Bill to form three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and the State going ahead with their agenda of splitting the capital. The common man is perplexed at this crucial juncture of coronavirus spreading its disastrous tentacles fast to keep in pace with Italy and maybe the maniac leaders clinging to their nefarious agenda, come what may and die who may. While Ram temple invitations go across all religions to give secular colour to the event notwithstanding the latest leg hitting and hammering the head and , lynching in beef trafficking and the three capitals process seem to go ahead to no matter how many farmers sacrificed their lands for capital in Amaravati. As their dreams shattered, capital farmers are dying day by day, while we live under hooligans' raj without truth and justice.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam